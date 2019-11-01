Best Black Friday 2019 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Black Friday is fast approaching, so retailers like Walmart have begun to drum up consumer excitement by launching early deals and teasing Black Friday ads loaded with their upcoming sales and all the best bargains to come this holiday season.

As a result, your news feeds are about to become cluttered with hundreds of deal posts. To help you wade through all the chaos, ZDNet is compiling the best deals -- plus everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019 -- in this helpful guide.

Best Black Friday 2019 deals: Retailers

Here are all the best Black Friday 2019 deals from retailers -- that have been announced so far. Some of them are early deals that are now available, while others are teases and won't actually go live until a specific date, so look out for that below.

Note: If there is no date listed next to a deal, then it's now live.

AMAZON

See it now: Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Amazon hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ale yet, but it's always running deals. Here are a few current ones:

BEST BUY

See it now: Best Buy Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Best Buy hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, here are some holiday deals it's promoting:

BJ'S WHOLESALE

See it now: BJ's Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

BJ's hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, here are some holiday deals it's promoting:

COSTCO

See it now: Costco Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub



Costco just took the wraps off its 32-page holiday-savings catalog -- which includes both online and in-store deals. Some run from Nov. 7 to Nov. 21, while others run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. The online-only deals start Nov. 28 (that's Thanksgiving Day).

EBAY

See it now: eBay Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

eBay is rolling weekly "Drops" every Friday at noon ET with savings on new and trending items on the site through Dec. 13. The discounts will include everything from a Nintendo Switch Lite to Bose Headphones. Unfortunately, final prices won't be unveiled until the day of each drop. Some of the scheduled deals include the following:

$20 off Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Wi-Fi - Available Nov. 1



Over $100 off Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker, Factory Renewed - Available Nov. 8



Over $45 off Apple iPhone 11, 128GB Unlocked - Available Nov. 28

JET

See it now: Jet Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Jet hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet.

NEWEGG

See it now: Newegg Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

OFFICE DEPOT AND OFFICE MAX

See it now: Office Depot Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Office Depot and Office Max haven't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, here are some holiday deals it's promoting:

SAM'S CLUB

See it now: Sam's Club Black Friday 2018 sale

Sam's Club hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, it'll host a day-long sale on Nov. 9. You'll need a Sam's Club membership, but the deals will start online at 12am ET or at 7AM ET at your local Sam's Club store.

STAPLES

See it now: Staples Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Staples hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, here are some holiday deals it's promoting:

TARGET

See it now: Target Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Target hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, here are some holiday deals it's promoting:

WALMART

See it now: Walmart Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Walmart hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet, though it's already rolled out a few early Black Friday deals. Last year, stores opened at 6pm on Thanksgiving. Online deals started weeks earlier.

Best Black Friday 2019 deals: Vendors



Here are all the best Black Friday 2019 deals from vendors -- that have been announced so far. Some of them are early deals that are now available, while others are teases and won't actually go live until a specific date, so look out for that below.

Note: If there is no date listed next to a deal, then it's now live.

GOOGLE STORE

See it now: Google Store Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Google hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet.

DELL

See it now: Dell Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Dell's Black Friday ad has arrived and is loaded with Dell-branded Windows 10 computers, obviously, but you'll find plenty of other goodies. Here are a few of the highlights:

HP

See it now: HP Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

HP hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet.

LENOVO

See it now: Lenovo Black Friday 2019 sale and deals hub

Lenovo hasn't announced its official Black Friday 2019 ad or sale yet. However, its ad did leak out with these notable deals.

MICROSOFT STORE

See it now: Microsoft Store Black Friday 2018 sale

Microsoft is beginning to reveal its Black Friday 2019 deals. Some will go live as early as Nov. 22 (one week before Black Friday), while the biggest deals will begin Nov. 28 at 12am ET -- one day before Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019: As always, Black Friday lands the Friday after Thanksgiving -- and this year that is Nov. 29. However, in reality, the sales usually start weeks before Black Friday and stretch well beyond Cyber Monday and into December.

When will the first Black Friday ads appear?

Among computer/electronics retailers, Dell has jumped the gun over the past few years with its ads (both consumer and small business), which typically "leak" right around Nov. 1. You'll usually see ads from the big contenders -- Best Buy, Target, and Walmart -- made public about a week later. As of this moment, only Lenovo's ad has leaked.

How to find the best deals on Black Friday

Here are our tips on how to take full advantage of Black Friday 2019:

VOICE-SHOP WITH AMAZON ALEXA

Amazon tends to give people a head start on deals if they voice-shop with Alexa. It did the same thing with Prime Day in the past -- giving voice shoppers up to a seven-hour lead. To order something by voice, just say to your Alexa device, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm your order, but if you prefer, you can set up a 4-digit pin within the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

AMAZON ASSISTANT

Amazon Assistant is a free browser plugin (for Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Microsoft Edge) that lets you watch for product comparisons. It provides shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs and issues desktop notifications when deals you're watching go live.

AMAZON COUPONS



Did you know Amazon.com serves up coupons? There's actually an entire hub on Amazon where you can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. Just go to Amazon.com, then click on the link at the top for "Today's Deals," and in the menu of sub items, click on "Coupons" (or use this link).

When you find an item you want to buy, click on the "Clip this coupon" button near the price to clip the coupon. When you're done shopping, go to your cart and check out. In the cart details, you will see the coupon amount deducted from your total.

PRICE TRACKER AND COMPARISON TOOLS

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free Amazon price tracker that monitors millions of products and serves up their price history.

Wikibuy is an extension for Chrome that lets you check to see if a deal is at its lowest price on the web. Another extension is Honey. It instantly informs you if any third-party sellers have the same product for a lower price. Also check out the site PriceGrabber or the extension PriceBlink, both of which let you see if an item is cheaper elsewhere.

Where to find the best Apple device deals

Apple has been notoriously stingy when it comes to any kind of sales on its products in general, and not even the yearly mania around Black Friday gets it to budge much. In fact, the tech giant abandoned discounts at its Apple Stores on Black Friday years ago, only attempting to entice shoppers with free iTunes gift cards with their purchase.

It's a tactic that other Apple partners have adopted as well -- you're now much more likely to get a store gift card from Target and Walmart when you purchase an Apple product than any kind of savings from the normal price. You'll generally need to rely on retailers like MacMall and B&H Photo for actual deals, particularly on MacBooks.

How cheap will laptops be on Black Friday?

Chromebooks helped usher in the era of the $100 PC, forcing Microsoft to respond by slashing the price it charged manufacturers to license Windows in order to stay competitive in the budget market. That seems to be the floor for the cost of a new computer, though you may see one or two deals for $89 systems.

Of course, at this price point, you are getting the barest of specs -- no HD screen, 2GB of RAM, a minimal amount of built-in storage, a slower processor -- that can handle Internet browsing and basic productivity tasks. For an additional $100 to $200, you should be able to locate a deal on a more powerful computer with a few better specs.

How to know if you got a good Black Friday deal

There will legitimately be great prices during this extended shopping period, often as a "doorbusters" that may be available in limited quantities or for a short window of time.

But Black Friday prices aren't always the best of the year. In fact, product review site Wirecutter pointed out that of the more than 78,000 deals it tracked for Black Friday 2017, only about 450 were worth highlighting. A big reason for that can be found if you look closely at how the percentage off figures trumpeted in Black Friday ads are calculated.

You may notice that stores use the original or list price as the starting point, but that often isn't the price they are currently using to sell a product. For instance, a desktop PC may have an original price of $399, so its $249 Black Friday sale price looks like a pretty significant discount. However, if it's usually sold at $279, it's a lot less impressive.

This tactic is fairly widespread, so you need to do your homework before succumbing to Black Friday fever. We can help you determine the real deals and not-so-real ones as we report on the major tech retailers' ads. Make sure to come back to ZDNet often during the coming weeks to find out what the best sales will be for Black Friday 2019.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.