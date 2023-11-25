/>
The 140+ best Black Friday deals still live: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple, and more

Black Friday is gone, but many great deals on Apple products, TVs, headphones, smartwatches, and more are still available -- and ZDNET has them all.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
Black Friday may be over, but Walmart, Best BuyAmazon, and many other retailers still have great deals available ahead of Cyber Monday. Retailers are running excellent sales on tech items such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more on your holiday shopping list. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors 

To help you cut through the noise, ZDNET's experts have gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and stores, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.

Best Black Friday deals still available: Our Top 20

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  2. Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
  3. Apple Watch Series 9: $379 (save $50 at Best Buy)
  4. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
  5. Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Amazon)
  7. Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
  9. Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Amazon)
  10. LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,447 (save $1,053 at Amazon)
  11. Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
  12. LG Sound Bar with 9.1.5 Surround Speakers S95QR: $997 (save $803 at Amazon)
  13. PlayStation 5 Disc console/Marvel Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 (save $61 at Walmart)
  14. Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
  15. Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
  16. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  17. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
  18. iRobot Braava Jet m6: $300 (save $200 at Amazon)
  19. Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
  20. Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)

Best Black Friday deals under $100

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)
Best Black Friday deals under $200

Arlo Pro 5S
Best Black Friday deals under $500

Meta Quest 2 VR headset
Best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Best Black Friday TV deals

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals

Google Pixel Watch 2
Best Black Friday headphones deals

bose quietcomfort
Best Black Friday phone deals

iPhone 15 Pro in hand
Best Black Friday laptop deals

Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Also: Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts (CNET)

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

