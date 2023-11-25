'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 140+ best Black Friday deals still live: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple, and more
Black Friday may be over, but Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and many other retailers still have great deals available ahead of Cyber Monday. Retailers are running excellent sales on tech items such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more on your holiday shopping list. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors
To help you cut through the noise, ZDNET's experts have gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and stores, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.
Best Black Friday deals still available: Our Top 20
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $379 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,447 (save $1,053 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- LG Sound Bar with 9.1.5 Surround Speakers S95QR: $997 (save $803 at Amazon)
- PlayStation 5 Disc console/Marvel Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 (save $61 at Walmart)
- Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6: $300 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
- Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)
Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Amazon Kindle: $80 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Echo Dot with Smart Color Bulb bundle: $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: $75 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $90 (save $90 at Amazon)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Kasa smart bulb: $40 (save $73 at Amazon)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SD card: $30 (save $33 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear headphones: $100 (save $100 at Amazon)
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker: $89 (save $41 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday deals under $200
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Yale Assure Lock 2 smart lock: $182 (save $78 at Amazon)
- Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wireless hypermagnetic gaming keyboard: $175 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $100 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $195 (save $107 at Amazon)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Samsung T9 portable SSD 2TB: $150 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $113 at Amazon)
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Speaker: $200 (save $150 at JBL)
- Anker 675 USB-C 12-in-1 Docking Station and Monitor Stand: $175 (save $75 on Amazon)
- Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2: $104 (save $26 at Best Buy)
- Bose TV soundbar: $200 (save $79 at Amazon)
- Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 fast wireless charging pad for Apple devices: $111 (save $39 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday deals under $500
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset (plus $50 gift card): $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY: $488 (save $713 at Amazon)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $341 (save $159 at Amazon)
- Dyson Airwrap: $480 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $439 (save $121 at Walmart)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: $400 (save $150 at Lenovo)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- JBL Bar 500 5.1ch Soundbar: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- GoPro Hero12 Waterproof Action Camera: $380 (save $67 at Walmart)
- ThinkVision 49-inch ultra-wide monitor: $1529 (save $469 at Lenovo)
- Westinghouse 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner: $289 (save $76 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1,039 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H Photo)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple M2 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10th Generation $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch SE (2023): $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Gift Card: Buy $100, get $15 Amazon promo credit. Code: APPLET5USAP at Amazon
- Apple Store iPhones, MacBooks, and more: Buy eligible products and receive up to $200 in Apple Gift Card credit at Apple
- Apple iPad Pro M2 11-inch: $829 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $250 at Amazon with coupon)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $550 (save $200 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $249 (save $351 at Wamart)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (save $116 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum and mop: $499 (save $300 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 bundle: $599 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum: $400 (save $300)
- Black + Decker PowerSeries Extreme Max cordless stick vacuum: $159 (save $41 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday TV deals
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,397 (save $900 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,447 (save $1,053 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $110 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $9,998 (save $5,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- TCL 50-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 75-inch: $2,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV: $300 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV: $80 (save $70 at Best Buy)
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $179 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $229 (save $71 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $350 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Garmin epix Gen 2 GPS 47mm: $600 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Pro solar 51mm: $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Garmin Instinct solar 45mm: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $250 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $90 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $260 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Best Buy)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo: $100 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $59 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation: $65 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser HD 650 stereo reference headphones: $287 (save $213 at B&H Photo)
Best Black Friday phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr: $500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge (2023): $350 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 512GB for the price of 256GB, up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- Google Pixel 7a: $374 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $510 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Fold 256GB: $1,399 (save $400 at Amazon)
- OnePlus 11 256GB, unlocked: $630 (save $170 at Best Buy)
- Lively Jitterbug Flip 2 cell phone for seniors: $50 (save $50)
- Sony Xperia 5 III dual-SIM 128GB: $598 (save $400 at B&H Photo)
- Sony Xperia Pro-I 512GB: $998 (save $800 at B&H Photo)
- Asus ZenFone 8 Flip 128GB: $380 (save $45 plus $30 gift card with purchase)
Best Black Friday laptop deals
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip: $1,449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface laptop 5: Up to $650 off at the Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $1,999 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $629 (save $2,059 at Lenovo)
- Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Computer: $500 (save $150 at Dell)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $799 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop: $1,300 (save $300 at Dell)
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- MSI Raider GE76: $999 (save $600 at Newegg)
- Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: $1,800 (save $1,700 at Amazon)
- HP OMEN gaming desktop: $1,900 (save $1,786 at Amazon)
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) gaming laptop: $1700 (save $300 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $786 (save $134 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400 at Samsung)
- Google Pixel Tablet: $399 (save $100 at Google)
- Lenovo Tab P11 11.5-inch tablet: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (6th gen): $1,399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $85 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
- TCL Tab 8: $77 (save $53 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock: $399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Wacom One 13.3-inch drawing tablet: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $160 (save $120 at Best Buy)
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Black Friday 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam's Club, Apple, Samsung, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
