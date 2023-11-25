'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 40 best Black Friday Dell deals still available now
Dell is one of the most reliable tech brands out there. From the Inspiron laptops to the FreeSync monitor, a Dell device is synonymous with durability and innovation. And as stores nationwide prepare for Cyber Monday, it's a great time to shop for new Dell tech.
With Black Friday 2023 ending and looking ahead to Cyber Monday, many Dell products at different retailers are still heavily discounted. ZDNET will track these sales on Dell tech and update this list to round up the best discounts available as they appear.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Dell deals
- Dell OptiPlex 7000 7090 Intel Core i7 desktop for $939 (save $230)
- Dell XPS 9320 Intel Evo i7 OLED touch laptop for $1500 (save $450)
- Alienware AW2724DM 180Hz gaming monitor for $328 (save $172)
- Dell Vostro 3510 Intel Core i5 touch laptop for $639 (save $160)
- Dell Inspiron 16-inch Intel Core i7 laptop for $1,050 (save $350)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Intel Core i5 touch laptop for $380 (save $220)
- Dell XPS 13 9310 13.4-inch touch laptop for $1,000 (save $500)
- Dell Vostro 3810 Intel i9 desktop for $1,250 (save $350)
- Dell Inspiron 3020S Desktop for $580 (save $170)
- Dell Optiplex 7080 Intel i5 for $539 (save $160)
- Dell XPS 8960 Intel i7 desktop for $1,110 (save $370)
- Dell OptiPlex 3000 Desktop for $1,200 (save $440)
- Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor for $350 (save $150)
- Dell WD15 Monitor Dock for $53 (save $147)
- Dell 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor for $230 (save $100)
- Current price: $360
- Original price: $530
This 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop is the perfect low-maintenance computer for everyday use. It has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 powering it. Its thin build ensures it slides easily into your bag for transport, and it features a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle, built for writers and students.
- Current price: $869
- Original price: $1,269
This 32% discount is for the latest generation Business Inspiron Dell laptop. Also, at 15.6 inches, this has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This laptop is made for the power user, complete with Wi-Fi 6 support and Windows 11 Pro.
- Current price: $85
- Original price: $170
This Dell docking station is a steal at only $85 and a great fit whether you're constantly on the go or want to expand your hybrid work productivity. It features two USB 2.0 Type A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, one RJ-45 port, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The latter two make it possible for the D3100 to support a triple monitor setup.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $350
This Black Friday deal is for the S3222DGM Curved FreeSync gaming monitor, available for only $240. It supports DisplayPort to enjoy the smoothest gaming experience this monitor can offer with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. At a curved 32 inches of 2560-by-1440-resolution of display area, you can enjoy an immersive experience with crisp details.
- Current price: $892
- Original price: $1,362
The Dell OptiPlex 7000 7010 is a desktop computer built to meet the needs of both professionals and gamers. With a robust Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this computer is anything but basic. These features guarantee quick access to any professional's preferred productivity tools, applications, and favorite media, all backed by Windows 11 Pro.
Best Black Friday Dell laptop deals
- Dell G15 gaming laptop: $900 (save $250)
- Dell Inspiron 7630: $1050 (save $350)
- Alienware X16 R1: $2615 (save $635)
- Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1500 (save $450)
- Dell Latitude 15: $770 (save $180)
- Dell Precision 7000: $3050 (save $420)
- Dell Latitude 3140: $309 (save $110)
- Dell Inspiron 5635: $700 (save $300)
- Dell Precision 3580 mobile workstation: $1390 (save $1000)
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1100 (save $550)
Best Black Friday Dell desktop deals
- Alienware Aurora R15: $2,520 (save $630)
- Alienware Aurora R10: $2000 (save $500)
- Dell OptiPlex 7010: $699 (save $300)
- Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop: $1950 (save $550)
- Dell Inspiron 27 7720 Intel Core i5: $744 (save $186)
Best Black Friday Dell monitor deals
- Dell S2721HS 27-inch monitor: $150 (save $70)
- Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor: $230 (save $100)
- Dell SE2422HX 24-inch monitor: $90 (save $40)
- Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor for $200 for $200 (save $100)
- Dell 32-inch 4K monitor: $248 (save $117)
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 was on November 24, 2023.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which was November 23 this year.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday happens each year on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday is on November 27.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
