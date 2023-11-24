'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 27 best Black Friday iPad deals 2023
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and what comes after the biggest food holiday of the year? The biggest shopping holiday, of course. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there are a few big iPad sales around that are already worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best Black Friday deals on Apple iPads you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals so far, which is getting live updates.
Best Black Friday 2023 iPad deals
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $829 (save $70 at B&H)
- Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $699 (save $50 at B&H)
- Apple 2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB): $950 (save $750 at Amazon)
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad mini (A15 processor, 64GB): $400 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 64GB): $499 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M2 chip, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,199 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi, renewed) bundle: $399 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini 5 (2019, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, renewed):$290 (save $109 at Newegg)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64GB, AppleCare+ (2 Years): $403 (save $115 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1099 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $230 (save $99 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday 2023 iPad accessory deals
- Apple Smart Keyboard 10.5-inch (renewed): $99 (save $40 at Newegg)
- Casetify: iPad cases up to 30% off
- Burga leather iPad cases: 25% off, various sizes available
- Best Buy essentials: Folio Case for iPad 10th Gen 10.9-inch: $10 (save $5 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $73 (save $26 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation):$89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $299 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch: $290 (save $59 at Walmart)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $115 (save $43) at Walmart
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $500
Another iPad deal worth considering during Black Friday is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch sixth-generation model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and a Liquid Retina display.
Over at Amazon, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $449
A 2022 version of the Apple iPad is also on sale at Walmart. This iPad comes with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity.
- Current price: $829
- Original price: $899
During Black Friday, we've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $70 on a model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $699
- Original price: $749
Another deal we've found is for the iPad Air. Available with a discount of $50 at B&H, this 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Current price: $230
- Original price: $330
If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model ahead of the holiday season, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $230 at Amazon. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
