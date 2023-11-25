'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 17 best Black Friday Kindle deals
The Black Friday shopping bonanza continues past Friday and well into the weekend. Amazon, the company behind Kindle, is still discounting plenty of models of its e-reader. Whether you use a Kindle for on the go novel reading, making a dent in your magazine subscriptions, or consolidating space by packing thousands of titles within one compact device, Kindle e-readers are portable reading powerhouses -- and they're easily pocketable (mine actually fits in my jacket pocket).
Plus, during the Black Friday shopping season, they are majorly discounted, so you can grab an e-reader for less for yourself or a loved one and get or give a perfect gift.
You can store anywhere from 250 to 300 e-books on 1GB of available storage on a Kindle, according to the Book Buff. So let's say you buy a standard Kindle Paperwhite, one of Kindle's most popular models. The standard model comes with 8GB of storage, so you could store 2,400 e-books on the e-reader, and even more if you upgrade your storage.
There are a few Kindle models that serve different use cases, like the Kindle Scribe, which doubles as a digital notebook, or the Paperwhite, which offers a thinner design, a waterproof display, and a battery life of ten weeks.
Whether you opt for the original Kindle model or a newer one with features, you can take advantage of deals and sales on a select number of models and bundles right now.
Best Black Friday 2023 Kindle deals
- Kindle Scribe: $240 (save $100 on Amazon)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle$341 (save $159 on Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: $151 (save $44 on Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $194 (save $64 on Amazon)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle: $112 (save $38 on Amazon)
- Kindle Kids:$100 (save $20 on Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $135 (save $35 on Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle: $168 (save $35 on Amazon)
- Kindle: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Kindle Oasis: $180 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover: $38 (save $4 at Amazon)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe: $350 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Current price: $341
- Original price: $420
Unlike other Kindle models, you can read and write on this one. Annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter. The Scribe is front-lit and glare-free with the longest battery life out of all the Kindle models, so you can spend weeks doodling and reading and mere minutes thinking about re-charging.
- Current price: $194
- Original price: $258
You can grab one of the most popular Kindle models for $64 off right now. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with a few added features, like a wireless charging dock and a fabric cover to protect your e-reader. Store thousands of books on the device and spend weeks reading them before you'll even need to consider recharging.
- Current price: $201
- Original price: $265
If you're interested in snagging a Paperwhite but want one with a leather cover, this Signature Edition Essentials Bundle comes with a gorgeous maroon leather cover, and it's currently $64 off. Additionally, the bundle includes a wireless charging dock, Wi-Fi without ads, and 32GB of storage. A single charge gives you 10 weeks of reading, and the 300ppi glare-free display is perfect for reading in sunny or shady weather.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $120
Make your kid a book lover early with this Kindle Kids e-reader. The e-reader features a 300ppi high resolution display, two times the storage of the previous model, and six weeks of battery life. This tablet prioritizes reading and only reading with no apps, videos, or games available for downloading. And if you're worried about your kid spilling juice on the tablet or dropping it, Amazon has you covered with no-questions-asked replacements.
- Current price: $112
- Original price: $150
Maybe you don't want all the bells and whistles that come with the more elevated Kindle models, like the Paperwhite, Scribe, or Oasis. Maybe you just want a nice device for easy reading -- oh, and a cover for extra protection. The Kindle Essential bundle takes the flagship e-reader and adds on a case and a power adapter. The original Kindle has 16GB of storage for thousands of books and a battery life that lasts up to six weeks.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is on Nov. 24 this year, and many of your favorite big box retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Black Friday technically takes place on Nov. 24, many big retailers run deals throughout the month.
How did we choose these Black Friday Kindle deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Kindle?
ZDNET's top pick for the best Kindle e-reader is the Kindle Paperwhite thanks to its outstanding battery life, waterproof body, and ease of use. It also has a 6-week battery life.
Plus, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof up to 2 meters for 1 hour in freshwater or .25 meters for three minutes in saltwater. This means you won't have to worry about spills and splashes while reading at the beach or by the pool.
Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
