'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 38 best Black Friday 2023 Samsung deals still live
You don't have to be deeply invested in technology to know just how popular the Samsung brand is. Over the last several decades, the Korean tech giant has dominated several consumer markets, including mobile, kitchen appliances, home entertainment, and more. So, whenever the holiday shopping season comes around, one thing is for certain: You're guaranteed to find deals on various Samsung products, including ones that you didn't know existed.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
Black Friday has officially ended, but some of the best deals on the internet continue to surface throughout this weekend as we head into Cyber Monday, including offers from Amazon, Best Buy, and, of course, Samsung. To help you navigate the buzz, we've rounded up the best deals that you can still grab now for sweet savings.
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $159 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series 4K TV: $277 (save $102 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class S95C Series OLED 4K TV: $2,400 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame Series 4K TV for $1,997 (save $1,000 at PC Richard & Son)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4-pack): $87 (save $13 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): $229 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 (save $150 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung TV deals
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series 4K TV: $277 (save $102 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class S95C Series OLED 4K TV: $2,399 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN900C 8K TV: $3,299 (save $1,700 at Samsung)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN800C 8K TV: $2,599 (save $900 at Samsung)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame Series 4K TV for $1,997 (save $1,000 at PC Richard & Son)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K TV: $978 (save $520 at Amazon)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN90C 4K TV: $1,699 (save $1,100 at Samsung)
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23: $699 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $891 (save $309 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 + SmartTag 2: $269 (save $109 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung appliances deals
- Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator: $1,799 (save $1,500 at Samsung)
- Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer: $898 (save $500 at Samsung)
- Samsung Smart Linear Dishwasher: $749 (save $550 at Samsung)
- Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $499 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 30-inch Double Wall Oven: $2,199 (save $2,400 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung computer deals
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Odssey G93SC 49-inch Monitor: $999 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Monitor: $1,799 (save $900 at Best Buy)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB: $249 (save $190 at Amazon)
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has always sold better than its Z Fold, likely because of its familiar form factor and more affordable price. While the latest Z Flip 5 doesn't transform into a pocketable tablet, it does open and close for one of the best one-handed experiences money can buy today.
Right now, the previously $1,000 foldable can be had for $800, an all-time low in price. You're getting 256GB of storage, a more durable design, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset capable of running graphics-intensive apps like video editors.
- Current price: $699
- Original price: $799
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best small phones you can buy in 2023. Sure, the market is not as big as it once was, but compared to the Asus Zenfone 10 and Google Pixel 8, the Samsung is more feature-packed and feels more premium in the hand thanks to its blend of glass and aluminum. It also supports 8K video recording and pro-mode capturing for creatives.
You can buy the Galaxy S23 for $699 during Black Friday week, a $100 discount from retail, across major retailers. You'll save just as much on Samsung's website with an eligible trade-in.
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy S23
- Current price: $2,400
- Original price: $3,100
I tested the Samsung S95C TV just a few months ago and remarked about how far the company's OLED technology had come. Watching Avatar: The Way of Water on the TV was quite the spectacle, with the darker scenes, in particular, being rich in detail and contrast, and the brighter scenes being just as visually stimulating.
The 65-inch model, which is listed in this deal, was just the right size for my living room, but Samsung does offer the S95C in a smaller 55-inch frame if preferred.
- Current price: $579
- Original price: $749
The TU690T model is no flagship OLED from Samsung, but it's a great option for folks who want a big screen without the big price. Currently, Best Buy has the 4K LED TV on sale for $579 ($170 off), putting it in line with similar mid-range 75-inch panels from Hisense, LG, and TCL.
For the price, you're getting a Tizen-operated TV with useful smart features like Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and quick access to popular streaming services (Disney+, Max, Netflix, etc.). The TU690T also supports 4K upscaling for when you're watching content that isn't as high-resolution but want to experience it as if it was.
Also: The best TVs to buy
When is Black Friday 2023?
The official date for Black Friday 2023 is November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts weeks, if not days, in advance.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
Best Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday deals under $30
Best Black Friday deals under $100
Best Black Friday phone deals
Best Black Friday laptop deals
Best Black Friday tablet deals
Best Black Friday TV deals
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
Best Black Friday headphones deals
Best Black Friday monitor deals
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Best Black Friday VPN deals
Best Black Friday gaming deals
Best Black Friday Amazon deals
Best Black Friday Apple deals
Best Black Friday Walmart deals
Best Black Friday Samsung deals
Best Black Friday Best Buy deals
Best Black Friday Dell deals
Best Black Friday HP deals
Best Black Friday Verizon deals
Best Black Friday Newegg deals
Best Black Friday Sam's Club deals
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Best Black Friday AirPods deals
Best Black Friday iPad deals
Best Black Friday security camera deals
Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
Best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
Best Black Friday Kindle deals
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
Best Black Friday streaming deals