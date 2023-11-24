'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 24 best Black Friday smartwatch deals
The annual Black Friday shopping event is here. Now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping since there are deals across retailers (and, you don't want to be the one to wait until the last minute to get your gifts). If you've been contemplating buying a smart watch to start tracking your steps, sleep, and overall wellness, there's no better a time to jump on one than now.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
If you're looking to gift someone (or yourself) a smartwatch this year, brands like Apple, Samsung, and others have their smartwatches for sale for Black Friday. ZDNET scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday smartwatch deals so you can save a few days early.
Best Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 (save $70)
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $200 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $408 (save $92)
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch for $29 (save $41)
- Amazfit GTR 4 for $170 (save $30)
- GABB Watch 3 for Kids for $75 (save $75)
- Garmin Forerunner 45s for $140 (save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $100 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $140 (save $60)
- Withings Scanwatch for $225 (save $75)
- Ticwatch Pro 5 Smartwatch: $245 (save $105)
- Amazfit GTS 2 Mini for $40 (save $40)
- Garmin Venu 2S for $200 (save $150)
- Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch for $159 (save $140)
- Garmin Instinct 2 for $200 (save $100)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $560 (save $139)
- TickTalk 4 for $150 (save $35)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $179 (save $70)
- FITVII Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $38 (save $12)
- Current price: $329
- Original price: $399
Apple's latest smartwatch is 18% off for Black Friday when you shop at Amazon. It has some noticeable upgrades to the Series 8, such as Crash Detection, a double tap gesture that allows you to control your phone by simply tapping your index finger and thumb together, and more detailed Siri prompts.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $350
Google's smartwatch is currently 43% off at Amazon. It has built-in Fitbit activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and an emergency SOS button.
- Current price: $230
- Original price: $300
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch is 23% off right now. The Watch 6 has advanced sleep tracking, fitness, and safety features, plus a 20% larger display that gives users more area to interact with widgets, notifications, and tracking features.
- Current price: $739
- Original price: $799
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is ZDNET's top pick for the best smartwatch, and it's $60 off right now. This rugged smartwatch has some standout features like a programmable Action Button with a variety of workout and adventuring functions dual-frequency GPS that can overcome interference from mountains and skyscrapers, and dual integrated speakers that are much louder for taking phone calls.
- Current price: $805
- Original price: $1,005
Listed as ZDNET's best Garmin watch overall, the Garmin Epix Pro has high-end features like a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display, a powerful LED flashlight, high-end sapphire glass and titanium materials, and support for just about every activity you will take on. It's currently 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24. However, you can expect deals the week leading up to the day, as well as all weekend long.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best smartwatch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more.
What is the best smartwatch for kids?
ZDNET recommends the Apple Watch SE as the best smartwatch for kids thanks to features like enabling phone calls and text messages, sleep tracking and state-of-the-art health trackers, SOS capability, and parental controls. However, it's best for kids ages 10 and above.
For smaller kids, the Vtech Kidizoom DX3 smartwatch is a great choice as well, since it has a camera that kids can use to put fun filters on, as well as chore reminders for the parents.
Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Best early Black Friday tablet deals
- Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Best early Black Friday monitor deals
- Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best early Black Friday VPN deals
- Best early Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple deals
- Best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best early Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best early Black Friday Dell deals
- Best early Black Friday HP deals
- Best early Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best early Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best early Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best early Black Friday iPad deals
- Best early Black Friday security camera deals
- Best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best early Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best early Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best early Black Friday streaming deals