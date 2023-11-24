'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Black Friday VPN deals 2023
Black Friday is here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, and more -- including software subscriptions.
If you're hoping to find a discount on a decent VPN, ZDNET has you covered. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are an excellent way to bolster your online security, and during Black Friday, you won't be lacking in opportunities to find a great deal on a short or long-term subscription.
ZDNET has found the best Black Friday VPN deals you can take advantage of now, and this list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.
Best Black Friday 2023 VPN deals
- PureVPN: $1.66 per month on a five-year plan
- AtlasVPN: $1.64/month on a two-year contract, six months free (save 86%)
- Privado VPN: $1.11/month, two-year contract, three months free
- Private Internet Access: $2.03 per month, two-year contract, four months free
- CyberGhost: $2.03/month (two-year plan, four months free, 45-day money-back guarantee)
- NordVPN: $2.99/month (63% off, two-year subscription, three months free)
- ExpressVPN: $6.67/month (49% off, three months of access free with a one-year subscription)
- Surfshark: $1.99/month, two-year plan, three months free
- Hide.me: 78% off, 27 month plan (three months free) for $2.22/month
- Hotspot Shield: $5.99/month, annual plan, three months free
- NordVPN Standard, 6-month VPN & cybersecurity software subscription for six devices: $28 (save $17 at Amazon)
- McAfee Advanced (including unlimited VPN): $70/year (save $130)
- Bitdefender Premium VPN: $2.92/month, annual plan (save $35)
Surfshark is constantly featured as one of ZDNET's favorite affordable VPNs, and deals on its VPN subscription plans are now available.
Surfshark offers excellent value for money, and at the moment, you can sign up for a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $1.99/month. As a bonus, you will receive three months of free access added to your plan's term.
It should be noted that ExpressVPN's Black Friday deal, at $6.67/month for a one-year plan, often appears during the year at the same discounted rate -- suggesting this is often the typical price.
In saying that, we would be remiss to ignore ExpressVPN, as it is one of our favorite VPN providers with a vast server network, rapid speeds, robust security, and excellent streaming capabilities. While we often see this discount, during Black Friday, ExpressVPN is also offering three months of free access and a year of unlimited cloud backup services courtesy of Backblaze.
Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of ZDNET's favorite mobile and travel VPNs, and during Black Friday, you can sign up for a plan that is good value for money.
PIA is offering two-year subscriptions at $2.03/month. Four months of access will be added to the term of your plan for free.
IPVanish is a solid VPN for desktop and mobile, with an excellent server range and rapid connections. It's not too often that IPVanish offers noteworthy discounts, but during Black Friday, the VPN provider's one and two-year plans are on sale.
12-month subscriptions begin at $2.99/month (with three months free), whereas two-year plans are set at the best price available: $2.49/month, with three months of free access also thrown in.
CyberGhost is offering a great deal during Black Friday. A VPN that offers protection for up to seven devices on a single subscription, over 6800 servers, and a 45-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost is a great choice ahead of the holidays if you want a VPN solution with a long trial period to test it out.
The deal on offer is for a two-year plan: you will pay $2.03/month -- a saving of 84% -- and you will also receive four months of free access, added to the length of the contract.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is a VPN?
VPN is an acronym for virtual private network. These services allow users to browse the internet privately and securely connect to open or public Wi-Fi networks. VPNs allow users to change their virtual location by redirecting the connection through one of its servers located around the world. A VPN will also encrypt all of your traffic, so you're hidden from hackers, your internet service provider, and governments.
However, if your online activities are being monitored at the ISP level -- say, by a government -- they may recognize the signature of a VPN in play, even if exactly what you are doing is hidden.
VPNs are useful in unblocking geo-restricted content and can be a vital tool for accessing information in countries with repressive governments. They are important services for anyone who wants to maintain a high level of safety and privacy online. However, because they are anonymous (or at least should be) they can also be used to hide illegal online activities such as pirating content.
Do I need a VPN if I'm traveling or using a Wi-Fi hotspot?
If you're traveling or using the internet in a public place like a coffee shop, that data encryption is critical, since most public Wi-Fi hotspots are open and unencrypted -- which means anyone on the network can see what you send and may be able to eavesdrop on your activities and steal passwords.
Should I use a VPN on my phone or tablet?
If it's your data and you want it to be secure, yes. The same choices are valid regardless of what kind of device you use to transmit and receive data over the Internet.
Is it legal to use a VPN?
Yes, in most countries, including the US, the UK, and the majority of Europe. Some countries, however, have made VPN use illegal, or they are severely discouraged and limited to state-approved software.
At the moment, countries including North Korea, Iraq, and Belarus have reportedly banned the use of VPNs entirely. As noted in NordVPN's country guide, others -- like China, Russia, and Egypt -- discourage VPN use and try to stop new adoption by demonizing VPNs as software widely used for criminal activity.
Workarounds do exist, but they may come with risks.
