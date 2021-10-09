Best business credit card for average credit 2021

Owning a business is not always easy on your credit score. When you have average credit, however, you have many options for a business credit card -- even though the best cards still come with requirements and limitations.
Regardless of which card issuer you choose, business credit cards require a credit check. While it's not difficult to pass a check and get a new credit card with average credit, it's still important to compare your options to find the best rate and terms for your new card.
These are our top picks for your growing business.
American Express® Business Gold Card
Best for flexible rewards
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Introductory offer
The introductory offer for the American Express® Business Gold Card is impressive, offering 70,000 Membership Rewards Points when you spend a minimum of $10,000 in eligible purchases during your first three months of having the card.
At a glance
The American Express® Business Gold Card is one of 2021's best Amex business cards because of the generous introductory offer and rewards. The rewards schedule includes the following:
4X Membership Rewards® points on the first $150,000 in purchases in the two categories where your business spends the most money
1X on other purchases
Business owners have the ability to earn points based on specific rewards spending categories like airlines, advertising, computer equipment, gas stations, and dining. It's even a great credit card for shipping with extra benefits. The Amex Business Gold Card also gives access to many Amex small business perks, like 2x the Membership Rewards points when you book through AmexTravel.com and a 25% airline bonus when you use Membership Rewards Pay with Points.
Another convenient feature from American Express is the Pay Over Time option. This means you can carry a balance with interest on minimum purchases of $100.
Fees
American Express offers an upfront fee schedule.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
$295
APR
14.24% to 22.24% variable
Foreign transaction fee
None
Late payment fee
$39 or 2.99% of past due Pay In Full amount, whichever is greater
Penalty APR
29.24% (Prime Rate + 25.99%)
Returned payment
$39
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
To view the American Express® Business Gold Card's rates and fees, click here.
American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card
Best for business rewards
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Introductory offer
With the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card, you receive 15,000 Membership Rewards Points with $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months.
At a glance
With its fantastic introductory offer, the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card is one of our picks for the best business credit card with 0% APR (in this case, it's for one year). There is also no annual fee, saving you extra money when the introductory period is over.
Membership Rewards Points are easy to accumulate, too.
2x points on any category, up to $50,000 in first-year spending
1x points after first-year introductory offer
When you book your travel through AmexTravel.com, you also receive 2x points.
Fees
The American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card stands out for its first-year 0% introductory APR. After the first 12 months, the APR changes to a variable rate between 13.24% and 19.24%, depending on your credit and other factors.
There are some other fees that apply.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
$0
APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Balance transfer
$5 or 3% of transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Late payment fee
Up to $39
Penalty APR
29.24%
Returned payment
$39
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
To view the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card's rates and fees, click here.
American Express Business Platinum Card
Best for travel rewards
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Introductory offer
With the American Express Business Platinum Card, you can earn 70,000 bonus Membership Rewards Points when you spend a minimum of $10,000 in eligible purchases in your first three months of having the card.
At a glance
The American Express Business Platinum Card is one of our picks for the best travel rewards credit cards, because this is a card designed for the road warrior. The rewards structure is travel-oriented with additional rewards for everyday spending.
5x points on flights and prepaid hotels through AmexTravel.com
1.5X points on individual eligible purchases of $5,000 or more, up to 1 million additional points per calendar year
1x points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases
35% Airline Bonus when you use Membership Rewards Pay with Points
$200 Airline Fee Credit
You also receive additional perks, like a $200 statement credit for Dell Technologies purchases, and a $179 statement credit for CLEAR security when you use your Amex card.
Fees
The American Express Business Platinum Card carries a variable APR of 14.24% to 22.24%, depending on your eligibility.
Other fees may apply, according to the American Express fee schedule.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
$595
APR
14.24% to 22.24% variable
Foreign transaction fee
None
Late payment fee
$39 or 2.99% of past due Pay In Full amount, whichever is greater
Penalty APR
29.24%
Returned payment
$39
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
To view the American Express Business Platinum Card's rates and fees, click here.
Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business
Best for new businesses
Introductory Offer
The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business does not have an introductory offer.
At a glance
The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is one of the best credit cards for startups. With average credit, it's attainable and ideal for newer businesses that need the time and space to grow.
You receive 1% unlimited rewards on all purchases without categories or restrictions, and your cashback rewards never expire. With this card, you can build credit while simultaneously earning rewards, making it a smart choice for small businesses.
You can also get access to Capital One perks, like $0 Fraud Liability and emergency roadside assistance.
Fees
There is a flat 26.99% APR on all purchases after the introductory period. With no annual, foreign transaction, or transfer fees, the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is more affordable than other business credit cards.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
None
APR
26.99% variable
Cash advance APR
26.99%
Foreign transaction fee
None
Late payment fee
Up to $39
Penalty APR
29.4%
Transfer fee
None
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Best intro offer
Introductory Offer
The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card introductory offer includes a 0% APR for your first 12 months. You can also earn $750 bonus cash back when you spend $7,500 in eligible purchases within your first three months of having the card.
At a glance
The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is one the best Chase business credit cards with dual introductory offers to get you started.
Rewards are targeted toward everyday office expenses for a credit card that rewards you on your regular spending.
5% cashback annually on up to $25,000 in office supply purchases and on internet, cable, and phone services
2% cashback annually on up to $25,000 on gas and dining
Unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases
With Chase Unlimited Rewards, you can choose how you redeem your rewards with options like cash back, gift cards, and travel bonuses. You also get access to extra benefits, like fraud protection, purchase protection, and custom account notifications. Once you have a Chase Ink credit card, you can also earn up to 100,000 points annually for customer referrals.
Fees
The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card carries a variable APR that ranges from 13.24% to 19.24 percent. There is no annual fee , but there are fees for other things like balance transfers and foreign transactions.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
None
APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Balance transfer APR
13.24% to 19.24%
Cash advance APR
24.99%
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Late payment fee
$40
My Chase Loan APR
13.24% to 19.24%
Returned payment
$40
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Best for shipping
Introductory offer
You can earn 100,000 bonus points with the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card when you spend $15,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of your account. This is equal to $1,000 cashback, but if you redeem your rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it equals up to $1,250 toward travel.
At a glance
The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is designed to offer generous rewards on regular daily expenses, like shipping, advertising, and business services.
Rewards include:
3X points on shipping and advertising purchases
3x points on internet, cable, and phone services
3x points on travel purchases
Unlimited 1 point per dollar on all other purchases
Your points never expire, and you have the option to redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards for a higher trade value of up to 25% more than normal rewards. You can also receive exclusive perks like gift cards and travel experiences, and your Chase card comes with extra built-in protections like fraud protection, purchase protection, and account notifications.
Fees
There is a 15.99% to 20.99% variable APR on the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
$95
APR
15.99%–20.99% variable
Cash advance APR
24.99%
Foreign transaction fee
None
Late payment fee
$40
My Chase Loan APR
15.99%–20.99% variable
Returned payment
$40
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Best for unlimited rewards
Introductory offer
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card gives you 0% intro APR for the first 12 months, plus $750 bonus cash back when you spend $7,500 on eligible purchases within your first three months of having the card.
At a glance
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card includes a simple and straightforward rewards structure that gives unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
With this card, you do not have to worry about making a minimum amount of purchases each year or using your card at specific retailers. Chase rewards you on all of the purchases you make with your Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card.
Like the other Chase Ink cards, cashback rewards include the opportunity for extra cash back, gift cards, and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. You also receive standard protections from Chase to keep your account safe from theft and fraudulent transactions.
Fees
You can skip the traditional annual fee with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, but you're still responsible for paying other fees, like cash advance, loan, and foreign transaction fees.
Type of Fee
Fee Amount
Annual fee
$0
APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Cash advance APR
24.99%
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Late payment fee
$40
My Chase Loan APR
13.24% to 19.24% variable
Returned payment
$40
Pros & cons
Pros
Cons
How did we choose these products?
Before you apply for a business credit card, it's important to shop and compare your options. These are some tips to help you pick the right business credit card for you.
Annual fee: Many cards charge an annual fee for having the card, but there are cards like the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business that do not charge a fee.
Rewards: Business credit cards may carry either a flat-rate or category-based rewards structure. Consider the type of spending that your business does, looking at where you spend the most money. Rewards on expenses like shipping and internet services can save you a ton of money in cashback rewards and benefits.
Introductory APR: When you first receive your card, many credit card issuers will offer a special introductory offer, such as a 0% APR for your first year or cashback when you spend a certain amount using your card.
APR: Every business credit card carries an APR that determines how much interest you pay on your purchases. There are many business credit cards for average credit that hold competitive APRs, so be sure to compare rates before you choose a new card.
Benefits: Some business credit cards, such as American Express and Chase Ink cards, carry exclusive rewards that you can enjoy with your account. This can include everything from extra cashback to travel perks.
Tools: With average credit, many business owners want a credit card that will help them manage expenses and improve credit. Some credit cards may even integrate with accounting software like QuickBooks to simplify bookkeeping.
Every card is different in the rewards that it offers, so carefully review the terms of each card to find the right choice for your business.
FAQ
What is a business credit card?
A business credit card is a type of credit card specifically issued to small businesses and sole proprietorships. You are given a specific line of credit, depending on your eligibility, with many cards also offering extra benefits like cashback and travel rewards.
What is the difference between a personal credit card and a business credit card?
The difference between a personal credit card and a business credit card is the purpose of the card. Personal credit cards are designed to manage your individual expenses, while a business credit card better suits corporate needs, like employee cards and perks on business-related expenses.
What is the best business card for average credit?
There are many options for the best business credit card for average credit, but the best credit card for you depends on several factors, such as your credit score, how long your company has been in business, and your annual income.
Are there alternatives worth considering?
These are a few of the other options we considered:
American Express Blue Business Cash Card: Great for cashback rewards, 0% intro
Avant Credit Card: Great for foreign transactions
Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Great for flat-rate, unlimited rewards
Chase Ink Business Cash: Great for rewards, no annual fee
U.S. Bank Business Platinum: Great for 0% intro offer
If you would like to explore other options for your business credit card, check out our lists of the best business credit cards for bad credit and the best secured business credit cards.
