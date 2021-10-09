Best business credit card for average credit 2021

Owning a business is not always easy on your credit score. When you have average credit, however, you have many options for a business credit card -- even though the best cards still come with requirements and limitations.

Regardless of which card issuer you choose, business credit cards require a credit check. While it's not difficult to pass a check and get a new credit card with average credit, it's still important to compare your options to find the best rate and terms for your new card.

These are our top picks for your growing business.

American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card Best for business rewards American Express Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Introductory offer With the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card, you receive 15,000 Membership Rewards Points with $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months. At a glance With its fantastic introductory offer, the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card is one of our picks for the best business credit card with 0% APR (in this case, it's for one year). There is also no annual fee, saving you extra money when the introductory period is over. Membership Rewards Points are easy to accumulate, too. 2x points on any category, up to $50,000 in first-year spending

1x points after first-year introductory offer When you book your travel through AmexTravel.com, you also receive 2x points. Fees The American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card stands out for its first-year 0% introductory APR. After the first 12 months, the APR changes to a variable rate between 13.24% and 19.24%, depending on your credit and other factors. There are some other fees that apply. Type of Fee Fee Amount Annual fee $0 APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable Balance transfer $5 or 3% of transfer, whichever is greater Foreign transaction fee 2.7% Late payment fee Up to $39 Penalty APR 29.24% Returned payment $39 Pros & cons Pros Cons 0% intro APR

No annual fee

Unrestricted rewards categories Foreign transaction fees apply

Spending caps on bonuses

No extra travel benefits To view the American Express Blue Business® Plus Credit Card's rates and fees, click here.

American Express Business Platinum Card Best for travel rewards American Express Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Introductory offer With the American Express Business Platinum Card, you can earn 70,000 bonus Membership Rewards Points when you spend a minimum of $10,000 in eligible purchases in your first three months of having the card. At a glance The American Express Business Platinum Card is one of our picks for the best travel rewards credit cards, because this is a card designed for the road warrior. The rewards structure is travel-oriented with additional rewards for everyday spending. 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels through AmexTravel.com

1.5X points on individual eligible purchases of $5,000 or more, up to 1 million additional points per calendar year

1x points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases

35% Airline Bonus when you use Membership Rewards Pay with Points

$200 Airline Fee Credit You also receive additional perks, like a $200 statement credit for Dell Technologies purchases, and a $179 statement credit for CLEAR security when you use your Amex card. Fees The American Express Business Platinum Card carries a variable APR of 14.24% to 22.24%, depending on your eligibility. Other fees may apply, according to the American Express fee schedule. Type of Fee Fee Amount Annual fee $595 APR 14.24% to 22.24% variable Foreign transaction fee None Late payment fee $39 or 2.99% of past due Pay In Full amount, whichever is greater Penalty APR 29.24% Returned payment $39 Pros & cons Pros Cons 5x travel points

CLEAR and Dell credits

No foreign transaction fees Very high annual fee

Rewards best for big purchases

Best travel rewards restricted to Amex Travel To view the American Express Business Platinum Card's rates and fees, click here.

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Best for new businesses Capital One Introductory Offer The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business does not have an introductory offer. At a glance The Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is one of the best credit cards for startups. With average credit, it's attainable and ideal for newer businesses that need the time and space to grow. You receive 1% unlimited rewards on all purchases without categories or restrictions, and your cashback rewards never expire. With this card, you can build credit while simultaneously earning rewards, making it a smart choice for small businesses. You can also get access to Capital One perks, like $0 Fraud Liability and emergency roadside assistance. Fees There is a flat 26.99% APR on all purchases after the introductory period. With no annual, foreign transaction, or transfer fees, the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business is more affordable than other business credit cards. Type of Fee Fee Amount Annual fee None APR 26.99% variable Cash advance APR 26.99% Foreign transaction fee None Late payment fee Up to $39 Penalty APR 29.4% Transfer fee None Pros & cons Pros Cons No annual or foreign transaction fees

Straightforward rewards schedule

Roadside assistance support included Low rewards rate

No introductory rate

$2,000 maximum card limit

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Best intro offer Chase Introductory Offer The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card introductory offer includes a 0% APR for your first 12 months. You can also earn $750 bonus cash back when you spend $7,500 in eligible purchases within your first three months of having the card. At a glance The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is one the best Chase business credit cards with dual introductory offers to get you started. Rewards are targeted toward everyday office expenses for a credit card that rewards you on your regular spending. 5% cashback annually on up to $25,000 in office supply purchases and on internet, cable, and phone services

2% cashback annually on up to $25,000 on gas and dining

Unlimited 1% cashback on all other purchases With Chase Unlimited Rewards, you can choose how you redeem your rewards with options like cash back, gift cards, and travel bonuses. You also get access to extra benefits, like fraud protection, purchase protection, and custom account notifications. Once you have a Chase Ink credit card, you can also earn up to 100,000 points annually for customer referrals. Fees The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card carries a variable APR that ranges from 13.24% to 19.24 percent. There is no annual fee , but there are fees for other things like balance transfers and foreign transactions. Type of Fee Fee Amount Annual fee None APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable Balance transfer APR 13.24% to 19.24% Cash advance APR 24.99% Foreign transaction fee 3% Late payment fee $40 My Chase Loan APR 13.24% to 19.24% Returned payment $40 Pros & cons Pros Cons No annual fee

0% intro APR

Competitive purchase APR Foreign transaction fee

Spending caps on rewards

Limited rewards beyond bonus categories

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Best for shipping Chase Introductory offer You can earn 100,000 bonus points with the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card when you spend $15,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of your account. This is equal to $1,000 cashback, but if you redeem your rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it equals up to $1,250 toward travel. At a glance The Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is designed to offer generous rewards on regular daily expenses, like shipping, advertising, and business services. Rewards include: 3X points on shipping and advertising purchases

3x points on internet, cable, and phone services 3x points on travel purchases

Unlimited 1 point per dollar on all other purchases Your points never expire, and you have the option to redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards for a higher trade value of up to 25% more than normal rewards. You can also receive exclusive perks like gift cards and travel experiences, and your Chase card comes with extra built-in protections like fraud protection, purchase protection, and account notifications. Fees There is a 15.99% to 20.99% variable APR on the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. Type of Fee Fee Amount Annual fee $95 APR 15.99%–20.99% variable Cash advance APR 24.99% Foreign transaction fee None Late payment fee $40 My Chase Loan APR 15.99%–20.99% variable Returned payment $40 Pros & cons Pros Cons Impressive introductory offer

Extra Chase Ultimate Rewards bonuses

No foreign transaction fee Annual fee applies

No intro APR

Limited rewards on everyday spending

How did we choose these products?

Before you apply for a business credit card, it's important to shop and compare your options. These are some tips to help you pick the right business credit card for you.

Annual fee: Many cards charge an annual fee for having the card, but there are cards like the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business that do not charge a fee.

Rewards: Business credit cards may carry either a flat-rate or category-based rewards structure. Consider the type of spending that your business does, looking at where you spend the most money. Rewards on expenses like shipping and internet services can save you a ton of money in cashback rewards and benefits.

Introductory APR: When you first receive your card, many credit card issuers will offer a special introductory offer, such as a 0% APR for your first year or cashback when you spend a certain amount using your card.

APR: Every business credit card carries an APR that determines how much interest you pay on your purchases. There are many business credit cards for average credit that hold competitive APRs, so be sure to compare rates before you choose a new card.

Benefits: Some business credit cards, such as American Express and Chase Ink cards, carry exclusive rewards that you can enjoy with your account. This can include everything from extra cashback to travel perks.

Tools: With average credit, many business owners want a credit card that will help them manage expenses and improve credit. Some credit cards may even integrate with accounting software like QuickBooks to simplify bookkeeping.

Every card is different in the rewards that it offers, so carefully review the terms of each card to find the right choice for your business.

FAQ

What is a business credit card? A business credit card is a type of credit card specifically issued to small businesses and sole proprietorships. You are given a specific line of credit, depending on your eligibility, with many cards also offering extra benefits like cashback and travel rewards.

What is the difference between a personal credit card and a business credit card? The difference between a personal credit card and a business credit card is the purpose of the card. Personal credit cards are designed to manage your individual expenses, while a business credit card better suits corporate needs, like employee cards and perks on business-related expenses.

What is the best business card for average credit? There are many options for the best business credit card for average credit, but the best credit card for you depends on several factors, such as your credit score, how long your company has been in business, and your annual income.

If you would like to explore other options for your business credit card, check out our lists of the best business credit cards for bad credit and the best secured business credit cards.