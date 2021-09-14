Best business credit card for bad credit 2021

We all know unexpected expenses can pop up and throw your finances into a tailspin, but the extra demands of a business owner can easily threaten to dampen even the brightest credit score. However, credit card companies understand the responsibilities that come with owning a business, so there are still several credit solutions available to you when you have bad credit. From cash back to special rewards on everyday purchases, you can score big with 2021"s best business credit cards for bad credit.

Card APR Minimum credit score Annual fee Credit Limits Rewards Capital One Spark Classic for Business 26.99% variable Fair $0 $500 - $2,000 Unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card 15.5% variable Bad $0 $500 - $2,500 1.5% cash back or 1:1 rewards with bonus points First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition® Secured® Visa Card 20.24% variable Bad $39 $2,000 - $100,000 No rewards; discounts on qualifying purchases Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit 23.99% variable Bad $75 first year, then $99 thereafter Up to $300 10% cashback on qualifying purchases 1% cash back on eligible everyday purchase Discover it® Secured Credit Card 22.99% variable Bad $0 $200 - $2,500 2% cash back on gas and dining, up to $1,000 quarterly Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases Automatic first-year 2x Cashback Match

Capital One Spark Classic for Business Best for businesses that want to rebuild credit APR: 26.99% variable Recommended credit: Fair For this Mastercard, Capital One keeps its rewards structure very simple, making it easy for you to earn. There is unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase everywhere. Even better, there are no required category restrictions, minimums, limits, or expiration dates, giving you incredible freedom when it comes to your company's spending. To help you understand potential earnings, there is a convenient, user-friendly rewards calculator on the site to help you see potential earnings. For example, if you spend $24,975 each month, you could earn $2,997 in cash back for your business each year. It's an easy, quick way to earn money on the purchases you are already making each day. There are also year-end spending reports to help you better understand your pricing, plus easy integrations with popular accounting software like Microsoft Excel, Quicken, and QuickBooks. Security features are great, offering virtual card numbers for online payments, plus zero fraud liability for greater peace of mind. There is no annual fee, but a minimum payment does apply each month for your account, amounting to either $15 or 1% of your balance plus new interest, late payment fees, and past due amount. To get started, you can apply online for what Capital One promises is a quick ten-minute application process. Pros & Cons Pros Cons Unlimited cash back

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee No annual bonuses

No introductory APR

High APR

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Best business rewards APR: 15.5% variable Recommended credit: Bad The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is designed to make purchases for everyday business expenses, like office supplies and online payments. You get up to 10 employee cards, automatic account alerts, and spending reports are made available online. Plus, your purchases are secured with Wells Fargo's Zero Liability protection, fraud monitoring, and chip technology. The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card gives you the option of either cash back or rewards points, with the structure varying for both. Cash Back option Rewards option 1.5% cash back on qualifying purchases

Automatic quarterly credit to account 1 point for every $1 spent

1,000 bonus points every billing cycle for $1,000+ on qualifying purchases When you redeem your points online, you can receive an additional 10% points credit with extra bonus points or discounts from Earn More Mail. Regardless of which structure you choose, there are no annual fees, spending caps, or required spending categories. There is an available credit line of $500 to $2,500, depending on how much you want to put down at account opening. You cannot apply for a new Business Secured Credit Card at Wells Fargo Branches and instead must apply online. Pros & Cons Pros Cons Option for rewards or cash back

Great for new credit

Works with limited credit histories No in-branch applications

Several extra fees

Required upfront investment

First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition Secured Visa Card Best for a high credit limit APR: 20.24% variable Recommended credit: Bad The First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition® Secured® Visa Card does not offer cash back rewards, but you do receive automatic discounts on qualifying purchases with Visa SavingsEdge. Your credit will ultimately determine how much of a credit limit you receive, but cards are available with limits from $2,000 to $100,000 in multiples of $50. You simply request the credit limit you want at application and wait to see what approval you receive. You will be required to make a security deposit that is 110% of the credit limit amount that you receive, but you receive interest on this amount. There is a $39 annual fee but no monthly fees. With your First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition® Secured® Visa Card, there is added security, including Visa® Zero Liability's 24/7 guarantee. Business owners also appreciate free management reports with easy cash flow management. To get started, you can pre-qualify online without impacting your credit. Pros & Cons Pros Cons Credit limit of up to $100,000

Discounts on qualifying purchases

No monthly fees No rewards structure

Annual fee

Requires 110% security deposit

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa Best unsecured card APR: 23.99% variable Recommended credit: Bad With the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa®, there is up to 10% in cash back rewards from participating merchants, plus you can save with 1% cash back rewards on your everyday purchases. This includes gas and groceries, as well as your monthly mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services. There are also added security perks to protect your finances and keep your business safe. With your account, you also get Zero Fraud Liability, automatic notifications, and free online access to Experian so you can monitor your credit score. There is an annual fee, which is discounted to $75 for the first year and then $99 annually thereafter. There is an option to pay your annual fee in monthly installments if you qualify. A nice perk is that Credit One allows you to choose your own payment due date, and the bank will also regularly reward your account use and reward you with credit line increases when you meet the necessary requirements. Before you apply, you can prequalify online to see your options for the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa. Pros & Cons Pros Cons Up to 10% cash back on eligible purchases

No required security deposit

Regular account review Low credit limit

High APR

Expensive annual fee

Discover it Secured Credit Card Best for cash back APR: 22.99% variable Recommended credit: Bad With Discover, there is a straightforward rewards structure that includes extra rewards for purchases at the pump or your favorite restaurants. You receive 2% cash back on gas and dining, up to $1,000 quarterly, with unlimited 1% cash back on all of your other purchases. Discover also offers a special introductory rewards rate that gives cardholders automatic 2x Cashback Match for the first year of having the card. You can redeem for cash at any time or use them directly at Amazon.com or PayPal. Either way, your cash back never expires. Plus, there is no annual fee. The Discover it Secured card comes with extra protections for added security. That includes Discover's zero fraud liability guarantee, as well as free social security number alerts and a free annual FICO credit score. Your credit line matches the amount of cash you put down, with your refundable security deposit starting at $200. There is an easy online pre-approval process that has no impact on your credit. You can also apply online. If approved, Discover will regularly review your account after eight months to identify areas for growth. Pros & Cons Pros Cons Introductory rewards

Low starting balance

Unlimited rewards Required minimum security deposit

Maximum $2,500 credit limit

Limited 2% rewards

Line of credit

When you receive a new business credit card, it comes with a specific line of credit that tells you how much you can spend. The line of credit can vary from card to card, with some issuers limiting spending to $2,000, while others allow up to $100,000 or more.

Secured vs. unsecured cards

A secured credit card is different from an unsecured card because it requires you to put down an upfront cash deposit that is then used to fund your credit card. This is a common practice for businesses with bad credit and can help you qualify for a credit card when you are turned down for the more traditional types of business credit cards.

Rewards

Each credit card has a different rewards structure. Some may offer extra rewards in certain categories, such as your gas purchases, while others may offer cash back on eligible purchases. Consider how your business spends, and find a card with a rewards structure that best suits your business.

Fees

Like personal credit cards, business credit cards for bad credit typically carry certain fees. There may be an annual fee that you pay for your account, and there are also typically transaction-related fees, such as fees for late payments, cash advances, or foreign transfers.

Before you choose the right business credit card for bad credit, be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions of the card to ensure that it makes sense for your company.

Which is the right one for you?

Choose this card... If you want... Capital One Spark Classic for Business To build credit Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Freedom with your rewards First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition® Secured® Visa Card A high credit limit for your credit card Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit Flexibility Discover it® Secured Credit Card Extra rewards for your gas and dining

What is a business credit card? A business credit card is similar to a personal credit card, but it has special features to accommodate the unique needs of a business owner. It is designed to accommodate a higher threshold of purchases with additional options like special rewards, higher spending thresholds, and extra users.

What is the difference between a secured and an unsecured credit card? Requires an upfront security deposit in cash that is applied to a credit card. You then use your credit card like you would with a normal credit card, making purchases as usual. You steadily pay off your deposits with monthly payments. With some cards, your security deposit may be refundable if you close your account.