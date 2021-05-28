Best business credit card 2021: Find the right card

You're likely to find a credit card in the pocket or purse of almost anyone you pass on the street these days. The number of credit cards issued in the US has seen a steady increase over the past decade.

Although the US saw 2020 consumer spending driven down in the early months of the pandemic, spending numbers are rising once again. Businesses are beginning to bounce back. Startups and experienced businesses alike are adapting to changes and digital trends of the new economic climate -- a large portion of spending and investments will be used to cater to it.

Business credit cards are one avenue being used by businesses to keep up with trends. Let's look at some of the best business credit cards available to you today.

Brex Card for Startups The Brex Card for Startups is uniquely tailored to startups that don't have substantial credit history but are well-funded and looking to scale quickly. At a glance: Higher credit limits, 10-20x higher limits than other traditional competitors.

No startup fees, annual fees, or interest. Instead, Brex receives small fees from merchants for each purchase you make.



No personal guarantee with Brex -- meaning you, as an individual, won't have to take on the liability of business debt. However, Brex does require a minimum amount of money to be available in a linked bank account to qualify.



Rewards are plentiful. Brex users can earn points on purchases, depending on the spending category. For example: 8x on rideshares, 5x on Brex travel, 4x on restaurants, 3x on recurring software, and 1x on all other purchases.



Unlimited users and cards are available for employees, with the option to set limits. View Now at Brex

Discover It Business Credit Card The Discover It Business credit card is an excellent option for small businesses who want big-name protection and service with their perks. At a glance: Users will earn unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases made, and on every dollar spent. With Cashback Match, Discover will match all cashback earned within the first year. For example, $500 cashback becomes $1,000.

There are no annual fees. With Discover It, there is a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months. After that, standard rates vary depending on creditworthiness.



Rewards as cash. Your rewards never expire as long as your account is active. They can be redeemed at any time and used as cash on purchases at Amazon.



Top-notch service and security. The Discover mobile app is available to help users manage their accounts and rewards -- with customer service 24/7. If unauthorized purchases are made, users will enjoy $0 Fraud Liability.



Enjoy up to 50 employee cards with customized spending limits -- but purchases still count towards your rewards. View Now at Discover

Capital One Spark Cash Card The Capital One Spark Cash business credit card is for owners who want to earn on every purchase. At a glance: New members will enjoy a one-time $500 cash bonus when they spend $4,500 on purchases made within the first three months.

Cashback rewards. Members get unlimited 2% cashback rewards on net purchases. There is no cap, and these rewards can be redeemed with a credit towards the account or a check.



No initial annual fee. After the first year, the annual fee is $95, which is still small considering the potential for cashback rewards.



Superior account management. Transaction details, year-end summaries, and purchase records are available. Import data into formats like Quickbooks and Excel.



Enjoy payment flexibility to make planning more manageable -- you pick your monthly due date. View Now at Capital One

Ink Business Preferred Card The Ink Business Preferred credit card by Chase is another great option for those who enjoy rewards.

At a glance: After spending $15,000 on purchases in the first three months, new members enjoy 100,000 bonus points -- equaling $1,000 cashback.

Earn more points. For every dollar spent on select purchases (travel, shipping, advertising), members will earn three points: one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. Points do not expire as long as the account is active.



Better rewards. Points can be redeemed for cashback, travel, and even gift cards. If redeemed for travel, a member's points are worth 25% more.



Account monitoring is important. Members will get purchase and fraud protection to protect their businesses.



No foreign transaction fees for purchases made outside the US. View Now at Chase

American Express Blue Business Cash Card The American Express Blue Business Cash credit card is great for small business owners who want rewards on all purchases, regardless of spending category. At a glance: New members will benefit from the 0% introductory APR on purchases in the first 12 months, along with no annual fee. Rates vary after the first year, depending on creditworthiness.

On up to $50,000 within a year, members will receive 2% cashback that is automatically credited to the account statement on eligible purchases.



Flexible credit limits will help increase buying power when business needs arise. Expanding buyer power allows members to spend beyond their credit limit in certain cases -- it adjusts with the use of the card, payment history, and other factors.



Account tools, such as the American Express Business app and year-end summary overviews, help you better manage your business account.



Traveling members will enjoy car rental loss or damage coverage when rentals are purchased with the eligible card. View Now at American Express

What are the advantages of business credit cards? Business credit cards are intended for business expenses and are designed for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Business credit cards come with advantages that aren't found among personal credit cards: higher credit limits and bonus rewards, for example. Many opt to use business credit cards for various reasons, including: Spending power: Many businesses, especially startups, benefit from the higher credit lines available with business credit cards. Getting a business off the ground requires money to be spent.

Many businesses, especially startups, benefit from the higher credit lines available with business credit cards. Getting a business off the ground requires money to be spent. Avoiding personal expenditures: Business credit cards allow you to keep personal spending and business expenses separate, which is an advantage come tax time.



Business credit cards allow you to keep personal spending and business expenses separate, which is an advantage come tax time. Business credit profile: Although personal credit scores are usually used at the outset of applying for business credit cards, once approved, the business credit line stands separate from your personal credit report. This is an advantage if you plan on building a business credit history and an established line of credit for better rates in the future.



Although personal credit scores are usually used at the outset of applying for business credit cards, once approved, the business credit line stands separate from your personal credit report. This is an advantage if you plan on building a business credit history and an established line of credit for better rates in the future. Better protection: Many business credit card companies offer purchase protection on eligible purchases. This means you're protected if those items are stolen, damaged, or lost.