Best Buy Black Friday 2018 deals: Deep discounts on Apple Mac, Microsoft Surface

The long-awaited Best Buy Black Friday ad has dropped, and with it come some of the first deals we've seen this season on Apple Mac systems and Microsoft's Surface devices. There are also bargains for those with smaller budgets in the market for a new computer.

For example, Best Buy is matching Walmart's deal for a $99 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It's a doorbuster when Best Buy opens on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m., as is another configuration with twice the RAM and storage for $129. For $10 less is a doorbuster for an Asus Windows laptop with Celeron CPU, 2 gigs of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 11.6-inch display.

Still under $200 is a Friday 8 a.m. doorbuster of a 15.6-inch Lenovo 130-15AST laptop with an AMD A6 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and 500GB hard drive for $199.99. A final option is another Chromebook, also a Lenovo (the 2-in-1 MT8173c with white chassis), with MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 11.6-inch touchscreen for $179.99.

What many consider the ultimate Chromebook -- Google's own Pixelbook -- gets a rare discount from Best Buy on Black Friday. It's slashing the price $300 on the Core i5 model (8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen) to $699 -- even more savings than the deal offered over the summer.

Deals on Apple's Macs are few and far between on Black Friday, but Best Buy is reliably one of the rare outlets that offer them. A pair of them are doorbusters: a 21.5-inch iMac with Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a terabyte hard drive for $899 ($200 off regular price); and a last-generation 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Core i5, 8 gigs of RAM, and 128GB SSD for $799.99. That's also $200 off the current price, but it's been replaced by a refreshed Air, albeit one with a starting price of $1,199. (Note that you can get the $899 iMac deal at Best Buy as of this writing as well.)

Best Buy is also taking up $250 off MacBook Pros. The one with a Retina 5K display, Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and terabyte Fusion drive will be $1,599. Its iPad doorbuster -- an iPad mini 4 for $249.99 -- matches Target and Walmart, but it also has savings of up to $100 off the full-size iPad and up to $150 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets (again, recently replaced by an 11-inch model).

The iPad Pro is competing against Microsoft's Surface platform, which sees a couple of Black Friday sales at Best Buy as well. That includes a doorbuster deal of the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 with Core m3, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD for $599 (though available right now according to Best Buy's site) or a Core i5 version with double the RAM and storage for $999 ($330 off) available through the Black Friday weekend.

If you are just looking for a bread-and-butter Windows notebook, Best Buy has some Black Friday deals on those as well. One doorbuster is a Dell Inspiron laptop with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch touchscreen for $399.99 (though currently available at that price). For the same price, there's a 17.3-inch HP with Core i5, 8 gigs of RAM, and terabyte hard drive.

There are even a couple of deals on Ryzen-based gaming desktops for those who can't afford to break the bank on the absolute greatest in hardware. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop includes an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory, 1TB hard drive and 128GB solid-state drive, and Radeon RX 580 graphics card for $619.99 ($160 off current price), while the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master tower features a similar processor and graphics card and the same amount of RAM, but doubles the hard drive size and increases the SSD capacity to 240GB for $80 more.

