It may only be July, but Best Buy is ready to bring on holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale -- which happens to land the same week as Amazon Prime Day. During the sale, Best Buy promises to bring Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount.

Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get a very early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals this week so far.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Also: The 30+ best early anti-Prime Day deals: Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more

FAQs



When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?

Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, running July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur the same week as Amazon Prime Day.

How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?



ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.