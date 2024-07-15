'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My 5 favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals
It may only be July, but Best Buy is ready to bring on holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale -- which happens to land the same week as Amazon Prime Day. During the sale, Best Buy promises to bring Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount.
Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get a very early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals this week so far.
Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $699 (save $100): The latest Apple smartwatch series offers a stainless steel case, a 45-millimeter screen, cellular connectivity, and water resistance up to 164 feet. It can track heart rate and sleep metrics and comes with a magnetic charging cable and a Milanese Loop band. Customers rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars, and it's $100 off at Best Buy.
- Jabra Elite 10 Earbuds for $175 (save $75): Jabra's latest wireless earbuds have a comfortable and secure fit, good noise cancellation, and excellent sound quality. They also feature a wireless charging case, a companion app, and IPX4 water resistance.
- Google Pixel 8a Phone for $449 (save $50): The Google Pixel 8a 5G is a mid-range phone with a 6.4-inch OLED display, a 4404 mAh battery, and a highly regarded camera. It's water-resistant, and users can normally expect to pay $500 for the unlocked version. Get it now for $50 off!
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console for $450 (save $50): Capable of playing games in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, the Xbox Series X console boasts features like fast load times, advanced 3D spatial sound, and an extensive library of games.
- TP-Link Wireless 2K Security Camera System for $330 (save $120): The TP-Link Wireless 2K Security Camera System is a comprehensive outdoor surveillance solution that combines four battery-powered 2K QHD security cameras with four solar panels for easy installation and non-stop power. With advanced night vision, motion detection, and remote access through the TAPO app, this system offers reliable security and peace of mind.
FAQs
When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?
Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, running July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur the same week as Amazon Prime Day.
How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.