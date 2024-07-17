'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is here. These are the best deals competing with Prime Day
It may only be July, but Best Buy is ready to bring on holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale, which coincides with Amazon Prime Day. During the sale, Best Buy promises to deliver Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount.
Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get a very early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals this week so far.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $699 (save $100): The latest Apple smartwatch series offers a stainless steel case, a 45-millimeter screen, cellular connectivity, and water resistance up to 164 feet. It can track heart rate and sleep metrics and comes with a magnetic charging cable and a Milanese Loop band. Customers rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars, and it's $100 off at Best Buy.
- Jabra Elite 10 Earbuds for $175 (save $75): Jabra's latest wireless earbuds have a comfortable and secure fit, good noise cancellation, and excellent sound quality. They also feature a wireless charging case, a companion app, and IPX4 water resistance.
- Google Pixel 8a Phone for $449 (save $50): The Google Pixel 8a 5G is a mid-range phone with a 6.4-inch OLED display, a 4404 mAh battery, and a highly regarded camera. It's water-resistant, and users normally can expect to pay $500 for the unlocked version. Get it now for $50 off.
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console for $450 (save $50): Capable of playing games in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, the Xbox Series X console boasts features like fast load times, advanced 3D spatial sound, and an extensive library of games.
- TP-Link Wireless 2K Security Camera System for $330 (save $120): The TP-Link Wireless 2K Security Camera System is a comprehensive outdoor surveillance solution that combines four battery-powered 2K QHD security cameras with four solar panels for easy installation and non-stop power. With advanced night vision, motion detection, and remote access through the TAPO app, this system offers reliable security and peace of mind.
Also: The 30+ best early anti-Prime Day deals: Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more
Best Buy deals under $25
- Logitech M325s Wireless Ambidextrous Mouse for $10 (save $10): Anytime you can get an ambidextrous wireless mouse for ten bucks, it's a deal! Take advantage of this one by July 17.
- SanDisk Ultra PLUS 128GB Memory Card for $18 (save $5): The SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB SDXC UHS-I memory card offers reliable storage for photos and videos, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. Grab this for $5 off while you can.
- KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks for $13 (save $7): Inspired by Call of Duty Modern Warfare, these thumbsticks are designed to enhance precision, aim, and movement during gameplay. With a mixed-rise design featuring one high-rise and one mid-rise thumbstick, these limited-edition accessories offer a comfortable grip and improved control.
- 65 W USB-C Foldable Wall Charger for $20 (save $5): This Best Buy Essentials item is a compact and versatile charging solution for laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With a maximum power output of 65W and a foldable plug design, this charger is on sale until July 17.
- Insignia HD Glass Apple iPad Screen Protector for $13 (save $12): This model offers robust protection for your device with its ultra-thin, 0.33mm tempered glass construction and edge-to-edge coverage. With a 9H hardness rating, anti-finger oil coating, and custom cutouts for the camera, speaker, and light sensor, this screen protector ensures clarity, touch sensitivity, and durability without compromising functionality.
Best Buy laptop deals
- ASUS 16-inch Gaming Laptop for $680 (save $420): The Asus TUF Gaming A16 is a powerful gaming laptop featuring a 16-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB DDR5 memory, and an AMD Radeon RX 7700S graphics card. This high-performance laptop offers smooth gameplay, fast response times, and an immersive viewing experience for gamers and content creators alike.
- HP 14-inch Chromebook Laptop for $139 (save $160): This budget-friendly laptop features a 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. With a lightweight design, long battery life, and easy access to the Google Play Store, this Chromebook is an ideal choice for students, casual users, and anyone seeking a simple, affordable, and efficient computing solution.
- Lenovo Flex 3 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook Laptop for $329 (save $150): This versatile 2-in-1 laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook offers a flexible 360-degree hinge, a large touchpad, and a number pad, making it ideal for productivity, entertainment, and creative tasks while running Chrome OS.
- Acer 16-inch Chromebook Plus Gaming Laptop for $549 (save $100): The 516 GE is a cloud gaming laptop with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-120U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This Chromebook supports Google AI, features a full HD MIPI webcam with dual microphones, and offers a long battery life, making it an excellent choice for gaming, streaming, and video conferencing.
- Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Laptop for $159 (save $160): This sleek laptop offers an FHD touchscreen display, a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. With a long battery life, easy access to Google apps, and a durable design, it's ideal for students, casual users, and anyone seeking a budget-friendly, efficient laptop for everyday tasks.
- Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 714 Intel Evo Laptop for $470 (save $230): Acer's high-performance 2-in-1 laptop features a WUXGA touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, all contained within a durable and stylish steel gray chassis. Take advantage of this great deal while it lasts.
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,699 (save $300): Powered by the cutting-edge M3 Pro chip, offering exceptional performance, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and up to 18GB of unified memory. With a 512GB SSD and 14-core GPU, this sleek and portable device presents an opportunity to upgrade for Mac users.
Best Buy TV deals
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,300 (save $700): The popular Samsung Frame TV can display works of art and blend into your decor -- and gets a big discount at Best Buy this week.
- Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV for $210 (save $90): The Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD TV is a budget-friendly television that offers a large, high-resolution display and a range of smart features. With built-in Fire TV and Alexa voice control, it provides easy access to streaming services, live TV, and other content, making it a great option for anyone looking for an affordable and versatile entertainment solution.
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV for $580 (save $120): The Samsung DU6900 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV is a high-resolution television that delivers stunning picture quality and a range of smart features. With built-in Tizen OS, HDR compatibility, and voice assistant support, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience and easy access to streaming services. Excellent for home theater enthusiasts seeking a versatile and feature-rich entertainment hub.
- LG 65-inch OLED evo 4K Smart for $1,400 (save $300): The LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV is a high-end television that combines stunning picture quality with advanced smart features. With its OLED evo technology, 4K resolution, and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the built-in ThinQ AI and webOS platform offer convenient access to streaming services and other content.
- Hisense 100-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV for $2,300 (save $2,700): The Class U76 Series 4K QLED UHD Smart Google TV is a massive, high-performance television that offers stunning picture quality and an array of smart features. With Quantum Dot Color, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a native 144Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers an immersive entertainment experience, while its built-in Google TV platform ensures easy access to your favorite streaming services and content.
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $350 (save $70): The Sony Class X77L TV is a feature-rich television that offers stunning 4K resolution, HDR compatibility, and advanced picture processing technologies. With Google TV and Google Assistant built-in, this TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming services and convenient voice control.
- TCL 55-inch 4K QLED HDR Google TV for $230 (save $220): The Class Q5 Q-Class smart TV is a feature-packed television offering Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors, HDR compatibility for enhanced contrast, and the user-friendly Google TV platform for easy access to your favorite streaming services. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a high-brightness direct LED backlight, this TV delivers a stunning visual experience for movies, shows, and gaming.
Best Buy appliance deals
- LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer for $800 (save $300): This energy-efficient dryer features a spacious drum, TurboSteam technology to reduce wrinkles and odors, and AI technology that automatically selects optimal drying settings for enhanced fabric care and convenience. Grab this versatile and intelligent laundry solution for a great price.
- LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. Smart Mega Capacity All-in-One Electric Washer/Dryer Combo for $2,000 (save $1,000): With its large capacity, TurboWash 360° technology, and advanced cleaning features, this high-efficiency laundry solution is available for a whopping $1,000 off.
- LG 28.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,400 (save $489): With its dual ice maker, IcePlus acceleration technology, and Smart Cooling system, this 3-door refrigerator/freezer offers ample storage and advanced features at a great discount.
- LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Smart Front Load Washer for $1,000 (save $400): Its TurboWash 360° technology feature enables the washer to clean large loads in under 30 minutes while incorporating steam technology for enhanced cleaning performance.
- Maytag Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $570 (save $225): Quiet operation (50 dBA), fingerprint-resistant finish, and an advanced dual power filtration system make this deal a win for $225 off.
FAQs
When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?
Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, running July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur the same week as Amazon Prime Day.
How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.