Top 29 deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale to compete with Prime Day

In answer to Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy announced holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale this week. During the sale, Best Buy delivered Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount.

Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get an early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals that are still available.

Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals still available

ZDNET

Best Buy deals under $25 still available

Best Buy/ZDNET

Best Buy laptop deals still available

Best Buy/ZDNET

Best Buy TV deals still available

Best Buy appliance deals still available

FAQs

When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?

Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, which ran July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to run the same week as Amazon Prime Day. These deals have been updated to reflect price changes since the event has officially ended.

How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?



ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.