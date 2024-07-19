'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Top 29 deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale to compete with Prime Day
In answer to Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy announced holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale this week. During the sale, Best Buy delivered Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount.
Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get an early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals that are still available.
Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,030 (save $270): Best Buy is matching Amazon's aggressive discount on the latest Samsung flagship, which comes with a large 6.8-inch display, a built-in S Pen stylus, and a quad-camera setup.
- HP OmniBook X for $999 (save $200): One of the newest Copilot+ PCs from HP, the OmniBook X features a 14-inch 2.2K resolution display, a reliable Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and 1TB of storage.
- Jabra Elite 10 Earbuds for $230 (save $20): Jabra's latest wireless earbuds have a comfortable and secure fit, good noise cancellation, and excellent sound quality.
- TP-Link Wireless 2K Security Camera System for $330 (save $120): This comprehensive outdoor surveillance solution combines four battery-powered 2K QHD security cameras with four solar panels for easy installation and nonstop power.
Best Buy deals under $25 still available
- Logitech M325s Wireless Ambidextrous Mouse for $15 (save $5): Anytime you can get an ambidextrous wireless mouse for 15 bucks, it's a deal! Take advantage of this one while it lasts.
- 65 W USB-C Foldable Wall Charger for $20 (save $5): This Best Buy Essentials item is a compact and versatile charging solution for laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With a maximum power output of 65W and a foldable plug design, this charger is still available.
- Insignia HD Glass Apple iPad Screen Protector for $13 (save $12): This model offers robust protection for your device with its ultra-thin, 0.33mm tempered glass construction and edge-to-edge coverage.
- McAfee Total Protection Antivirus and Internet Security Software (1-year subscription) for $23 (save $82): This subscription allows you to protect up to five devices, including Macs, PCs, mobile devices, and more.
- Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer for $25 (save $25): This air fryer can cook enough food to feed as many as four people and has adjustable temperature settings up to 400 degrees.
- JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (save $10): These earbuds are rated IP55 for sweat resistance and include three custom EQ settings to choose from. Plus, they have an eight-hour battery life.
Best Buy laptop deals still available
- HP 14-inch Chromebook Laptop for $139 (save $160): This budget-friendly laptop features a 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.
- Lenovo Flex 3 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook Laptop for $329 (save $150): This versatile 2-in-1 laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.
- Acer 16-inch Chromebook Plus Gaming Laptop for $549 (save $100): The 516 GE is a cloud gaming laptop with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-120U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
- Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 714 Intel Evo Laptop for $550 (save $150): Acer's high-performance 2-in-1 laptop features a WUXGA touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, all contained within a durable and stylish steel gray chassis. Take advantage of this great deal while it lasts.
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,699 (save $300): Powered by the cutting-edge M3 Pro chip, offering exceptional performance, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and up to 18GB of unified memory.
Best Buy TV deals still available
- LG 65-inch OLED evo 4K Smart for $1,500 (save $200): The LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV is a high-end television that combines stunning picture quality with advanced smart features.
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,300 (save $700): The popular Samsung Frame TV can display works of art and blend into your decor -- and gets a big discount at Best Buy this week.
- Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV for $210 (save $90): The Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD TV is a budget-friendly television that offers a large, high-resolution display and a range of smart features.
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV for $600 (save $100): The Samsung DU6900 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV is a high-resolution television that delivers stunning picture quality and a range of smart features.
- Hisense 100-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV for $2,300 (save $2,700): The Class U76 Series 4K QLED UHD Smart Google TV is a massive, high-performance television that offers stunning picture quality and an array of smart features. Take advantage of this incredible 54% off deal!
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $350 (save $70): The Sony Class X77L TV is a feature-rich television that offers stunning 4K resolution, HDR compatibility, and advanced picture processing technologies.
- TCL 55-inch 4K QLED HDR Google TV for $300 (save $150): The Class Q5 Q-Class smart TV is a feature-packed television offering Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors, HDR compatibility for enhanced contrast, and the user-friendly Google TV platform for easy access to your favorite streaming services.
Best Buy appliance deals still available
- LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer for $850 (save $250): This energy-efficient dryer features a spacious drum, TurboSteam technology to reduce wrinkles and odors, and AI technology that automatically selects optimal drying settings for enhanced fabric care and convenience.
- LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. Smart Mega Capacity All-in-One Electric Washer/Dryer Combo for $2,000 (save $1,000): With its large capacity, TurboWash 360 technology, and advanced cleaning features, this high-efficiency laundry solution is available for a whopping $1,000 off.
- LG 28.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,400 (save $489): With its dual ice maker, IcePlus acceleration technology, and Smart Cooling system, this 3-door refrigerator/freezer offers ample storage and advanced features at a great discount.
- Maytag Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $600 (save $195): Quiet operation (50 dBA), fingerprint-resistant finish, and an advanced dual power filtration system make this deal a win for $225 off.
- GE Profile High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer for $680 (save $220): This washer features adaptive smart technology that optimizes cleaning power and fabric care depending on your cycle. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so that you can monitor your laundry from anywhere.
- Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave for $300 (save $114): This microwave has voice control capabilities as well as connectivity to the SmartThings app to remotely adjust cook time right from your smartphone.
- De-Longhi Arte Eva Espresso Machine for $500 (save $200): Enjoy espresso in the comfort of your home, as well as cold brew thanks to Cold Extraction Technology that can make you a cup in under five minutes.
FAQs
When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?
Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, which ran July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to run the same week as Amazon Prime Day. These deals have been updated to reflect price changes since the event has officially ended.
How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.