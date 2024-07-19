X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

Top 29 deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale to compete with Prime Day

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale gave Amazon Prime Day a run for its money. Now, Best Buy is continuing its sale on certain items. While some discounts have expired or were updated overnight, several good deals are still available.
Written by Chris Bayer, Editor

In answer to Amazon Prime DayBest Buy announced holiday-worthy savings with its Black Friday in July sale this week. During the sale, Best Buy delivered Black Friday-level deals for those looking to upgrade their tech or purchase gifts at a discount. 

See at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering major deals on electronics, appliances, and more. Whether you want to get an early head start on your holiday gift list or treat yourself to something special, you can take advantage of substantial savings on popular items like laptops, smartphones, headphones, and major appliances. Here are our favorite Best Buy deals that are still available.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday in July deals still available

best-best-buy-deals
ZDNET

Also: The 30+ best early anti-Prime Day deals: Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more

Best Buy deals under $25 still available

logitech-mouse-2024
Best Buy/ZDNET

Best Buy laptop deals still available

asus-gaming-laptop-prime-day
Best Buy/ZDNET

Best Buy TV deals still available

samsung-the-frame-tv-2024
Samsung/ZDNET

Best Buy appliance deals still available

screenshot-2024-07-16-at-7-50-23-pm-removebg-preview.png
LG/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July 2024 event?  

Black Friday in July is Best Buy's big summer sale event, which ran July 15-17. The event's date was likely strategically planned to run the same week as Amazon Prime Day. These deals have been updated to reflect price changes since the event has officially ended.

How did we choose these Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

best-prime-day-alternative-deals

The best anti-Prime Day deals still available

airtags-4-pack-2024

The 40+ best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 that are still available

prime-day-2024-6

Prime Day is over: These are the best 100+ deals still available