Black Friday 2021: Early Best Buy deals available right now

Best Buy is speeding up its schedule this year and kicking off its official Black Friday deals a week earlier than what would traditionally be the Friday after Thanksgiving. On November 19, the chain will being unleashing scores of specials that will continue all the way through until the actual Black Friday, before a new slate of sales in its Cyber Deals event kick off on November 27.

As for now, below are the best deals that Best Buy has to offer for the early shoppers out there.

Return policy

According to the Best Buy website, purchases made between October 18, 2021 through January 2, 2022 have an extended return period through January 16, 2022. This, however, excludes purchases made with third-party contracts (cell phones, cellular tablets, wearables, etc.), and holiday products (artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.). Learn more about Best Buy's return policy here.

Insignia 58'' Class F30 4K TV for $349.99 $230 off You can't have a Black Friday sale without door-busting offers on TVs. For a limited time, Best Buy has its Insignia 58'' Class F30 Series 4K TV discounted to $349.99 ($230 off). For the price, you get a decently-sized 58'' inch 4K panel, smart features including Fire TV, and all the slots you need -- three HDMI, one USB, and even an Ethernet port.

LG 70'' NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV for $749.99 $450 off Best Buy currently has a $450 discount on LG's 70'' Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV, pricing it at just $749.99. At that price, the product competes well in a sea of TV deals during Black Friday -- with its standout feature being the crisp and color-accurate 70'' panel. That said, don't expect this deal to last long.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Laptop for $1,349.99 $400 off Typically, 2-in-1 laptops are underwhelming as manufacturers put half of the effort towards the touch screen interface and another half towards the traditional laptop design. Lenovo's Yoga series, however, sets itself apart with a robust experience on both ends. The latest Yoga 9i 14 laptop is an excellent offering at $1,349.99 ($400 off), with a built-in Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11. And of course, you get the timeless 360-degree flip-and-fold design.

Apple AirPods Max for $479 $70 off If you fancy premium over-the-ear style headphones, the Apple AirPods Max is a top choice. Toss in a $70 discount (which is rare for Apple) and the new $479 asking price is one that will surely entice audiophiles and non-audiophiles alike.

iRobot Roomba i7+ for $749.99 $50 off The iRobot Roomba i7+ is currently selling for $749.99, saving you $50 and any dirt, crumbs, and dust from your floor. The smart vacuum typically goes for $799.99 so this Black Friday offer is quite the deal.

Like a number of retailers has decided in the last year or two, Best Buy physical stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing its workers to eat a holiday meal with family instead of having to clock in at work. Of course, shoppers with free time on Turkey Day are able to still access deals through Best Buy's website. In addition to the automatic reimbursement mentioned above, My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech members get to tap into exclusive deals on several "Member Mondays" between now and Black Friday.

Of course, we still have to wait for the most anticipated news from Best Buy -- what its actual Black Friday deals will be. When its Black Friday ad finally drops, we'll be sure to bring you the best discounts here.