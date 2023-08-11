'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Best Buy's big sale: Save on iPads, Apple and Galaxy watches, gaming laptops, more
If you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, or have been eyeing a KitchenAid, Ninja, or Dyson device and waiting for a sale, now's the time to buy: Best Buy's Anniversary Sale kicks off today and runs through Aug. 13. You'll find discounts on various iPad models (including the iPad Air, Pro, and Mini), Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, and laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.
ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available through Best Buy's sale below, by category. (There are also multiple models and storage options available for many of these devices; click through to see if the one you're looking for is on sale.) Check out some of the best Best Buy deals we've found below.
The best Best Buy deals: Anniversary Sale
- iPad Air 10.9-inch, 64 GB: $500 (Save $100)
- iPad Pro 11, 128 GB: $759 (Save $40)
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $200 (Save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $359 (Save $70)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds: $160 (Save $40)
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor: $280 (Save $70)
- Galaxy Watch 6 (preorder): $480 (Get a free band and $50 Best Buy gift card)
- Dyson V15 Detect vacuum: $650 (Save $150 for My Best Buy Plus members)
Best Best Buy tablet deals
- iPad, 10.2-inch, 64 GB: $270 (Save $60)
- iPad Air 10.9-inch, 64 GB: $500 (Save $100)
- iPad Pro 11, 128 GB: $759 (Save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 128 GB: $950 (Save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 128GB: $350 (Save $80)
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock, 128GB: $439 (Save $60)
- Amazon Fire 10 Kids Pro: $140 (Save $60)
Best Best Buy smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8: $359 (Save $70)
- Galaxy Watch 6 (preorder): $480 (Get a free band and $50 Best Buy gift card)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Smartwatch: $250 (Save $70)
- Garmin Venu Music Edition GPS Smartwatch: $150 (Save $100)
- Amazfit - GTR 3 Smartwatch: $150 (Save $30)
Best Best Buy laptop deals
- HP 14-inch 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: $349 (Save $350)
- HP 15.6 laptop AMD Ryzen 3: $280 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,000 (Save $300)
- Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED Touch-Screen Laptop: $2,400 (Save $200)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14" 4K OLED Touch Laptop with Pen: $1,350 (Save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16" 3K AMOLED Laptop: $2,000 (Save $400)
Best Best Buy gaming deals
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor: $280 (Save $70)
- ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop: $1,400 (Save $250)
- ASUS ROG 13.4-inch Touchscreen Gaming Tablet: $1,100 (Save $800)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $800 (Save $150)
- MSI Stealth 16-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,700 (Save $300)
- Alienware m16 QHD+ Gaming Laptop: $1,800 (Save $200)
Best Best Buy kitchen gadget deals
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $299 (Save $31)
- KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder: $172 (Save $28)
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $80 (Save $50)
- Ninja 7 Style Espresso & Coffee Barista System: $200 (Save $50)
- Ninja - Professional XL Food Processor: $150 (Save $20)
- Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: $154 (Save $16)
For more, you can also check out our roundups of the best Apple deals, the best laptop deals, the best headphone deals, and the best TV deals available now.