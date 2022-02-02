Best Capital One business credit card 2022: Easy spending

A Capital One business credit card comes with many benefits that are attractive to business owners.
You can pick your own payment due dates, allowing you to better align your payments with your deposit and billing schedules. There is the option for auto-pay to simplify matters with recurring transaction assistance to help you stay on top of all of those monthly billing charges. Accounting is made easy with the addition of detailed transaction and reporting tools. Cardholders even receive roadside assistance and extended warranty protection on card purchases.
However, this is still the matter of which credit card is the best Capital One business credit card for your company. ZDNet can help.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
For a limited time, Capital One has a special introductory offer that includes up to a $3,000 cash bonus. Earn $500 when you spend $5,000 in the first 90 days and $2,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of having the card. The Capital One Spark Cash Plus business card also includes 2% unlimited rewards on all purchases without restrictions or limitations. There is an additional $200 annual cash bonus when you spend $200,000 or more.
This is a card for people with excellent credit. Instead of requiring a preset spending limit, Capital One automatically adapts to your spending patterns and credit profile. The Capital One Spark Cash Plus business card has no APR as long you pay your balance in full each month. If you fail to do so, there is a 2.99% late fee that applies to your balance. The annual fee is $150 each year.
Pros
- No APR
- Unlimited 2% cash back
- Annual spending bonus
Cons
- $150 annual fee
- High bonus threshold
- Full balance must be paid monthly
Read also: Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus card review
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions
The Capital One Spark Cash Select features a $500 bonus after you spend $4,500 within the first 90 days of having the card. After that, your APR defaults to the normal 13.24% to 19.24% variable APR.
It carries 1.5% cash back without any restrictions - there are no minimums to earn, and there is no required redemption date, so you have the extra peace of mind of no expiration date. You will need excellent credit and are required to pay your balance in full, but there is no annual fee to help you save some money.
Pros
- Extended introductory APR
- No annual fee
- Flat cash back rewards
Cons
- Limited cash back
- No welcome bonus
- Cannot transfer rewards
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
The Capital One Spark Miles for Business gives more miles than most other credit cards, offering two times the miles on every dollar you spend. There are no minimums to receive miles, and there is no expiration date to redeem them, either. You also receive up to $100 in credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
This card has a higher APR of 26.99% but Capital One welcomes you with 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,500 or more in the first three months of having the card. While the card carries no annual fee for the first year, be prepared to shell out $95 each year after that. To qualify, you will need excellent credit.
Pros
- Unlimited miles
- No redemption restrictions
- Global Entry/TSA credit
Cons
- Annual fee after first year
- No intro APR
- High APR
How did we choose these Capital One business credit cards?
There are several factors to consider when shopping for a credit card. Businesses have very unique spending habits compared to personal credit card accounts, which is why financial institutions offer different types of credit cards for companies.
In searching for the best Capital One business credit card for your company, these are some factors to consider.
- Type of card: From rewards cards to travel cards, there are several different types of credit card accounts that are aligned with different financial goals.
- Rewards: Think about the kind of rewards you would use the most, whether it is cash rewards or airline miles.
- APR: Your APR can vary significantly from card to card, so consider how much interest you will end up paying with each card. Generally, the lower the APR, the better.
- Intro period: Many cards also have a special introductory offer where you can earn extra travel miles or receive a lower APR for a specific period.
- Credit score: Your credit score will play an enormous role in qualifying for a credit card. Before you apply, consider what credit score is typically needed to qualify.
Which is the right Capital One business credit card for you?
With so many business credit cards available today, it is important to consider your needs and which factors are most applicable to your business.
These are our expert suggestions for your Capital One business credit card.
Choose this card...
When you want...
Capital One Spark Cash Plus table
Unlimited cash back
Capital One Spark Cash Select - $500 Cash Bonus
Rewards without the fees
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Corporate travel rewards
What is the difference between a business credit card versus a personal credit card?
Businesses require far different needs than individuals when it comes to credit cards, such as extra employee cards or higher spending limits. You can also receive greater rewards, which is why it is always important to shop your options to find the best credit card for your business.
How many Capital One cards can you have?
Capital One allows its cardholders to carry up to five business cards at a single time. This includes both business and personal accounts.
What are the best features of Capital One credit cards?
Capital One offers several attractive features like cash back and travel rewards. Many cards do not have an annual fee or expiration date, giving you far more freedom than other cards. Additionally, all Capital One credit cards do not charge foreign transaction fees, nor do they carry expiration dates for your rewards.
Are there alternative credit cards worth considering?
Here are a couple other Capital One business credit cards to consider:
Card
APR
Sign-up bonus
Credit score
Annual Fee
Cash back
Capital One Spark Classic for Business
26.99%
N/A
Fair
$0
1% unlimited
Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business
0% intro APR for 9 months; 13.99% - 23.99% variable APR after that
20,000 bonus miles with $3,000 in first 3 months
Excellent
$0
Unlimited 1.5X miles
Check out our guide to help you pick the right business card, then visit our guides for the best business credit cards for startups, the best business credit cards for bad credit, and the best small business credit cards.
Join Discussion for: Best Capital One business credit card 2022:...