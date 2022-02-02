Best Capital One business credit card 2022: Easy spending

A Capital One business credit card comes with many benefits that are attractive to business owners.

You can pick your own payment due dates, allowing you to better align your payments with your deposit and billing schedules. There is the option for auto-pay to simplify matters with recurring transaction assistance to help you stay on top of all of those monthly billing charges. Accounting is made easy with the addition of detailed transaction and reporting tools. Cardholders even receive roadside assistance and extended warranty protection on card purchases.

However, this is still the matter of which credit card is the best Capital One business credit card for your company. ZDNet can help.

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Best for small business Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn up to a $3,000 cash bonus; $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, and $2,500 once you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of account opening APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions Annual Fee$150 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee N/A Balance Transfer APRN/A Late Payment Fee 2.99% of the unpaid portion Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR N/A Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions For a limited time, Capital One has a special introductory offer that includes up to a $3,000 cash bonus. Earn $500 when you spend $5,000 in the first 90 days and $2,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of having the card. The Capital One Spark Cash Plus business card also includes 2% unlimited rewards on all purchases without restrictions or limitations. There is an additional $200 annual cash bonus when you spend $200,000 or more. This is a card for people with excellent credit. Instead of requiring a preset spending limit, Capital One automatically adapts to your spending patterns and credit profile. The Capital One Spark Cash Plus business card has no APR as long you pay your balance in full each month. If you fail to do so, there is a 2.99% late fee that applies to your balance. The annual fee is $150 each year. Pros No APR

Unlimited 2% cash back



Annual spending bonus Cons $150 annual fee

High bonus threshold



Full balance must be paid monthly

Read also: Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus card review

Capital One Spark Cash Select Best intro APR Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $500 bonus when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of account opening APR13.24% - 19.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR13.24% - 19.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.40% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions The Capital One Spark Cash Select features a $500 bonus after you spend $4,500 within the first 90 days of having the card. After that, your APR defaults to the normal 13.24% to 19.24% variable APR. It carries 1.5% cash back without any restrictions - there are no minimums to earn, and there is no required redemption date, so you have the extra peace of mind of no expiration date. You will need excellent credit and are required to pay your balance in full, but there is no annual fee to help you save some money. Pros Extended introductory APR

No annual fee



Flat cash back rewards Cons Limited cash back

No welcome bonus



Cannot transfer rewards



Capital One Spark Miles for Business Best for building credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening APR20.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Annual Fee$0 intro for first year; $95 after that Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR20.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.40% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. The Capital One Spark Miles for Business gives more miles than most other credit cards, offering two times the miles on every dollar you spend. There are no minimums to receive miles, and there is no expiration date to redeem them, either. You also receive up to $100 in credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. This card has a higher APR of 26.99% but Capital One welcomes you with 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,500 or more in the first three months of having the card. While the card carries no annual fee for the first year, be prepared to shell out $95 each year after that. To qualify, you will need excellent credit. Pros Unlimited miles

No redemption restrictions



Global Entry/TSA credit Cons Annual fee after first year

No intro APR



High APR

How did we choose these Capital One business credit cards? There are several factors to consider when shopping for a credit card. Businesses have very unique spending habits compared to personal credit card accounts, which is why financial institutions offer different types of credit cards for companies. In searching for the best Capital One business credit card for your company, these are some factors to consider. Type of card : From rewards cards to travel cards, there are several different types of credit card accounts that are aligned with different financial goals.

: From rewards cards to travel cards, there are several different types of credit card accounts that are aligned with different financial goals. Rewards : Think about the kind of rewards you would use the most, whether it is cash rewards or airline miles.

: Think about the kind of rewards you would use the most, whether it is cash rewards or airline miles. APR : Your APR can vary significantly from card to card, so consider how much interest you will end up paying with each card. Generally, the lower the APR, the better.

: Your APR can vary significantly from card to card, so consider how much interest you will end up paying with each card. Generally, the lower the APR, the better. Intro period : Many cards also have a special introductory offer where you can earn extra travel miles or receive a lower APR for a specific period.

: Many cards also have a special introductory offer where you can earn extra travel miles or receive a lower APR for a specific period. Credit score: Your credit score will play an enormous role in qualifying for a credit card. Before you apply, consider what credit score is typically needed to qualify.

Which is the right Capital One business credit card for you? With so many business credit cards available today, it is important to consider your needs and which factors are most applicable to your business. These are our expert suggestions for your Capital One business credit card. Choose this card... When you want... Capital One Spark Cash Plus table Unlimited cash back Capital One Spark Cash Select - $500 Cash Bonus Rewards without the fees Capital One Spark Miles for Business Corporate travel rewards

What is the difference between a business credit card versus a personal credit card? Businesses require far different needs than individuals when it comes to credit cards, such as extra employee cards or higher spending limits. You can also receive greater rewards, which is why it is always important to shop your options to find the best credit card for your business.

How many Capital One cards can you have? Capital One allows its cardholders to carry up to five business cards at a single time. This includes both business and personal accounts.

What are the best features of Capital One credit cards? Capital One offers several attractive features like cash back and travel rewards. Many cards do not have an annual fee or expiration date, giving you far more freedom than other cards. Additionally, all Capital One credit cards do not charge foreign transaction fees, nor do they carry expiration dates for your rewards.