The best careers you can start with a computer science degree

Computer science degrees qualify you for some of the most in-demand tech careers in design and development, analysis, and management.
As many of the largest industries integrate more complex technologies, the number of jobs for computer science majors increases. Graduates can find computer science careers in healthcare, manufacturing, business, and the government.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 13% growth in computer occupations 2020-30, resulting from demands for improved technologies, security, cloud computing infrastructure, and big data applications. These professionals develop new and exciting ways to use technology, such as enhancing revenues, product quality, and health outcomes.
Here, we explore the best careers with a computer science degree and what top candidates might look like.
Skills computer science employers want
There are many ways to advance your technology career. Aspiring computer science professionals can pursue degrees, industry certifications, and specialized training in areas like coding and data analytics. Additionally, candidates can pick up new soft skills and improve the ones they already have.
In the computer science field, soft skills can help professionals find new ways to tackle problems. They also help IT specialists communicate and collaborate. Below are some of the most useful hard and soft skills in this field.
Soft skills
Hard skills
Best jobs for computer science majors
Computer science majors can access many of the most popular computer occupations. The widely applicable training provides a solid foundation, which professionals can leverage and build upon. Here, we look at the best careers with a computer science degree, ranking them to help readers identify the best opportunities available.
To create this ranking, we evaluated computer science careers based on salary, job demand and projected growth, remote work opportunities, work-life balance, and work satisfaction. Salary, work-life balance, and work satisfaction were weighted the most heavily.
1. Cloud engineer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 5-10
Good fit for:
Detail-oriented leaders with quality organizational and interpersonal skills
Analytical professionals with problem-solving abilities, creativity, and ingenuity
Cloud engineers create plans and development strategies for cloud computing networks. They base their designs on consumer needs and technological demands while upgrading and improving the existing network and systems. These engineers ensure the system is scalable and operable for all users.
2. AI research scientist
Minimum degree required: Master's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Logical thinkers with mathematics, analytical, and problem-solving skills
Professionals with communication and interpersonal strengths
Leaders and innovators
AI research scientists look for ways to improve AI and use it in new and revealing ways. These scientists seek out problems that AI might help solve, conducting experiments and presenting and publishing the results of these tests.
3. Data scientist
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's or master's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Analytical professionals with strengths in mathematics and problem-solving
People with a knack for creativity and ingenuity
Organized and detail-oriented leaders
Data scientists look for different ways to use data to help organizations and industries make more informed decisions. They create mining strategies, analysis methods, and various models and visualizations to make sense of the results.
4. Mobile application designer
Minimum degree required: Associate or Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Creative IT specialists with problem-solving and analytical skills
Professionals with good customer service and communication skills
Mobile application designers create applications for organizations, websites, and software. They design based on consumer and user needs, run the application through testing, and make upgrades and improvements when necessary.
5. Computer systems analyst
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
People with analytical skills
Leaders with strong communication abilities
Creative problem-solvers
Computer systems analysts evaluate an organization's technological needs and computer systems to identify possible improvements and inefficiencies. They then plan upgrades by developing budgets and projections, while also designing and implementing the new systems and training users and administrators.
6. Software developer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
People with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Creative and analytical people with a knack for problem-solving
Detail-oriented professionals
Software developers design and develop software that works on various systems. They ensure the various applications within the software and those interacting with it all work together. They collaborate with coders, engineers, and testers.
7. Software engineer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Engineers with math and computer skills
Creative thinkers with good analytical and problem-solving abilities
Ordered and detail-oriented people
People often struggle to distinguish software engineers vs. web developers. While software engineers tackle similar projects, they typically work more with consumers to create software that satisfies consumer needs. To become a software engineer, professionals need to understand the entire development process and have the skills to create many of the development tools used.
8. Machine learning engineer
Minimum degree required: Master's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Logical and analytical professionals with strong math and technical skills
Curious and detail-oriented academics with communication ability
Machine learning engineers work in a niche field of information systems research. They seek ways to use machines and artificial intelligence to solve complex problems, test systems, and make projections. They also develop ways for machines to process information and sensory data.
9. Computer programmer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Professionals with computer and troubleshooting knowledge
Detail-oriented people with strong concentration skills
Analytical problem-solvers
Computer programmers write the code for software developers, fix faulty application code, and test programs and applications for errors. Programmers may have a hand in the design process and provide input on functionality.
10. Computer science professor
Minimum degree required: Ph.D.
Years of experience required: 0-3
Good fit for:
Critical thinkers with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Resourceful academics with a desire to learn and pass on knowledge
Computer science professors teach classrooms of computer science students, plan lessons, develop curriculums, and oversee lab work. Teachers also conduct their own research projects, leading teams of researchers, and publishing their findings.
11. Computer hardware engineer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Tech-savvy individuals with analytical and critical thinking skills
Curious problem-solvers with strong communication abilities
Computer hardware engineers design and develop new computer components and equipment. They research hardware needs and create solutions and upgrades for automobiles, computers, and other technologies. They also test the hardware and provide input during the manufacturing phase.
12. IT project manager
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 3-10
Good fit for:
Professionals with strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills
IT experts with business acumen and decision-making and organizational abilities
IT project managers oversee information technology maintenance, installation, and development projects. They manage other IT professionals, such as developers and programmers, and handle project budgets and scheduling.
13. Computer and information research scientist
Minimum degree required: Master's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Curious academics with analytical, problem-solving, and logical thinking skills
Professionals with strong communication and interpersonal abilities
Computer and information research scientists seek out new and improved uses for technology. They research new applications and test out possible solutions using existing technologies, publishing and presenting their findings.
14. Network and computer systems administrator
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Multitaskers with analytical mindsets
Problem-solvers with strong communication and interpersonal skills
IT professionals with broad technological skill sets
Network administrators oversee the daily operations of an organization's networks. They perform upgrades, regular maintenance, and troubleshooting whenever necessary. They also train users and look for opportunities to improve network performance based on organizational needs.
15. Web developer
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Creative-minded professionals with coding and problem-solving skills
People with strong communication and customer service abilities
Detail-oriented professionals
Web developers create websites for consumers based on the requirements of management and end users. They write code, integrate graphics and applications, and evaluate performance, traffic, and user concerns. Becoming a web developer requires professionals to regularly refresh their skills and application knowledge to keep websites updated and intuitive.
16. Video game developer
Minimum degree required: Associate or bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Programmers with communication and interpersonal skills
Problem-solvers with original and creative thinking
IT professionals with diverse technical abilities
Becoming a video game developer requires versatility. Video game developers create various aspects of video games, including applications, coding, gameplay mechanics, and user interfaces. They work with the game management, production staff, and user test groups to develop the most user-friendly end product.
17. Computer network architect
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: 5
Good fit for:
Detail-oriented professionals with a broad knowledge of network and IT technologies
Leaders with communication and interpersonal skills
Computer network architects design networks based on organizations' needs and business goals. They may need to upgrade the hardware, install applications, troubleshoot, and secure the networks. They also research new solutions to improve network performance and outcomes.
18. Information security analyst
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Years of experience required: <5 years
Good fit for:
Analytical and observant IT professionals with detail-oriented mindsets
Creative problem-solvers
Information security analysts secure organizational data and information from threats. They test networks and systems to identify potential attacks and weaknesses, put protections in place, and monitor suspicious activity. They also report malicious activities and prepare backups.
19. Computer support specialist
Minimum degree required: Associate or bachelor's
Years of experience required: 0
Good fit for:
Tech savvy professionals with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Customer-service experts with problem-solving abilities
Computer support specialists provide users with assistance, troubleshoot technical problems, and test systems to identify issues. They may work directly with networks, specific applications, or an array of services. These specialists may also provide technical services within organizations.
Freelance careers in computer science
Modern technology allows IT professionals to access devices remotely. In many cases, technical problems can be diagnosed and solved from anywhere, paving the way for freelancers to take on previously in-house computer science careers.
According to IEEE Computer Society, most of the biggest computer science professions -- including programmers, computer system analysts, and computer support specialists -- offer freelancing opportunities. Freelancers can manage their own projects and schedules and build their own network of clients through professional organizations and events.
Here are some possible pros and cons of freelancing compared to traditional full-time employment.
Pros
Cons
How do I start a career in computer science?
The computer science field welcomes professionals from various backgrounds. According to the BLS, most computer occupations require a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.
What is the highest paying job for computer science?
According to the BLS, the highest-paying computer science jobs belong to computer and information research scientists and information systems managers, who as of 2020 make median annual wages of $126,830 and $151,150, respectively.
What fun jobs can I get with a computer science degree?
While fun is subjective, computer science degrees can lead to many exciting careers. Some possible examples may include web developers, video game developers, and professionals working with artificial intelligence.
Which branch of computer science is in demand?
According to the BLS, the most in-demand branches of computer science are cybersecurity, cloud computing, and big data.
