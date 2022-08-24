/>
Looking for a cheap digital camera? These are all priced under $450

What is the best cheap digital camera? The Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is ZDNET's top choice because of its performance. We researched and compared today's top affordable digital cameras as well as model, cost, and manufacturer to determine our top picks.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Whether it is personally or professionally, you can say a lot with a picture. But first, you need the right equipment. Sometimes, your iPhone just won't do, so for those more serious purposes, you need a digital camera for its clarity and quality. 

However, finding the best digital camera is not always so easy, and they can end up being quite costly. To make the search process easier for you, we've rounded up the best cheap digital cameras that are all under $500, so you can take the best photos for way less. 

Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

Best cheap digital camera overall
Specs: Cost: $449 | Body type: DSLR | Mirrorless: No | Optical zoom: 55x | Continuous shooting speed: 3.0 frames per second | Focus type: Autofocus | Waterproof: No

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D includes Canon's exclusive optical image stabilizer technology with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom and up to approximately 0.8x magnification. It is capable of slow shutter speeds but can also keep up in faster settings, like with sports. There is a careful focus on detail and enlargements with a 24.1-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, allowing you to photograph even in low light when other cameras cannot keep up. 

There is nine-point autofocus for easy tracking when finding a subject, plus you can choose between two frame rates of either standard 30p or cinematic 24p, depending on your preference. You can enjoy your film in full 1080p HD when complete, especially when sharing is made simple with built-in capabilities for Wi-Fi, NFC, and PictBridge for quick transfers or printing. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Excellent image quality

  • Comfortable ergonomics

  • Multiple lenses included

  • Slower burst mode

  • Battery dies quickly

AKASO Brave 4

Best affordable digital camera for action shots
Specs: Cost: $89.99 | Body type: Camcorder | Optical zoom: 5x | Waterproof: Yes | Zoom type: Digital | Video capture resolution: 4K 30FPS

When you are on a budget, the AKASO Brave 4 is a fantastic option for an affordable digital camera. It offers dual screens to make viewing easy, plus is completely waterproof up to 131 feet or 40 meters for added peace of mind. When you are ready to take your photo, enjoy built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) 2.0 and 6-axis gyroscope to automatically detect any changes to position or motion. That means that even if you move the camera, it will still offer stable video without any sign of motion. There is 5x zoom, plus an included driving mode that allows you to use the camera as a dash cam. A wireless remote is included, and if you have an external AKASO microphone, it will work with that, too. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Built-in camcorder

  • Portable design

  • Fantastic battery life

  • Mediocre video quality

  • Case only is waterproof

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6

Best instant affordable digital camera
Specs: Cost: $194.99 | Autofocus: No | Film type: Instant | Optical zoom: 1.5x | Waterproof: No

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 will take you back to the good ole' days with its instant printing capability. It is Fujifilm's first Analog instant camera, where photos are printed on exclusive Fujifilm square film in a 1:1 format. That does not mean that it skimps on features. There is built-in auto exposure and a fixed lens for proper portraits, as well as three filters, including orange, purple, and green. 

You will also find several different ready-made modes, like Macro Mode and Landscape Mode. To help you get that perfect photo, use the Self Timer option, which is controlled electronically with a 10-second delay. Either way, your brand-new photo will be developed within 90 seconds for instant access. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Instant photo printing

  • Several available modes

  • Available in rose gold

  • Pricey

  • Limited camera

Olympus Tough TG-6

Best waterproof affordable digital camera
Specs: Cost: $449.95 | Optical zoom: 4x | Focus type: Autofocus | Waterproof: Yes

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is the rugged affordable digital camera you want for your collection. Its list is long: it is waterproof, dust-proof, shock-proof, crush-proof, and freeze-proof with a fog deterrent. Still, it manages to offer a high-resolution F2.0 lens with maximum 8x zoom and a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor. It is powered by a TruePic VIII Image Processor, offering four macro shooting modes within the variable macro system. 

You are not limited underwater, either, with five underwater shooting modes and three white balance modes. If you prefer video, you can shoot 4K and full HD movies with this camera. Because it is meant to be used outdoors, there are added bonuses, too, like built-in WiFi and a GPS module within the included Field Sensor System. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Built tough

  • 4K and HD video

  • Outdoor features

  • Expensive

  • Restricted image resolution

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80

Best point and shoot affordable digital camera
Specs: Cost: $347.99 | Body type: Point and shoot | Optical zoom: 60x

The Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 is a multi-featured, affordable point and shoot camera that will not break the bank at around $350. It includes an optical zoom of up to 60x for even greater focus and attention to detail, using a very long DC Vario lens with Power O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) to provide high-quality photos. Other features include 4K QFHD video with low light capture to tackle even those darker settings. The three-inch screen incorporates an 18.1 megapixel MOS sensor and is matched by a high-resolution viewfinder that allows you to monitor your progress. As an added bonus, it is built for travel with WiFi, USB and HDMI connectivity for wider use. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • 4K video

  • Built-in WiFi 

  • Waterproof

  • On the pricier end

  • No touchscreen

What is the best affordable digital camera?

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is our pick for the overall best affordable digital camera. It may not be the cheapest, but it offers up to 55x zoom for incredible detail. You also receive multiple lenses for greater flexibility, plus Cannon's optical image stabilizer technology and 1080 HD capability. 

To best understand how the best affordable digital cameras stack up against one another, here is a comparison chart. 

Best affordable digital camera

Cost

Zoom

Key feature

Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

$449

55x

Multiple lenses

AKASO Brave 4

$89.99

5x

Waterproof camera

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6

$194.99

1.5x

Instant printing

Olympus Tough TG-6

$440.54

4x

Incredible durability

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80

$347.99

60x

Image stabilization

Which is the right affordable digital camera for you?

To help you find the best affordable digital camera for your specific needs, check out our expert recommendations below. 

Choose this affordable digital camera...

If you...

Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

Want a budget DSLR camera

AKASO Brave 4

Like to shoot live action with an affordable digital camera

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6

Do not want to wait for the photos from an affordable digital camera

Olympus Tough TG-6

Want an affordable digital camera that is built tough

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80

Prefer to point and shoot your digital camera

How did we choose these affordable digital cameras?

To find the best affordable digital camera, we based our research on a number of factors. 

  • Quality: Image quality was one of the driving factors, as we consider exactly what technology is available to provide a perfect picture. 

  • Size: We also consider size, as well as ergonomics and comfort, for those who intend to spend long hours with their new prized camera.  

  • Lenses: Most affordable digital cameras include multiple lenses that you can use, depending on the photo you want to take.

  • Cost: We consider how much each camera costs, looking for affordable models that cost below $450. 

Before you select the right affordable digital camera for you, consider how the specs stack up against each other to find the best camera for your needs.

What is a digital camera?

A digital camera is a type of camera that takes digital optics and turns them into pixel data based on the color and intensity of light. It then stores the images on a memory card as either a photo or video, depending on capability.

How much do affordable digital cameras cost?

The best affordable digital cameras range in price from $90 to $450, depending on the model that works best for you. Here we focus on affordable digital cameras, choosing models under $500, but you can easily spend thousands of dollars on other models. 

What are the advantages of a digital camera?

A digital camera has several benefits like a rear LCD screen for simple viewing, massive storage, and easy developing. Many models allow you to take both photos and video, depending on which works best for the moment. 

Are there alternative affordable digital cameras worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

For other tools, consider our top picks for the best photography drones and the best photo editing software, and the best photo editing apps!

