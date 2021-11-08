Best cheap gaming mouse 2021: Top picks under $50

Gamers can spend hours playing in the same positions, making the same motions that take a physical toll. You can use a regular mouse while you're playing, but the right gaming mouse could save your wrist. It will also make you a more precise player, potentially impacting whether you win or lose.

You don't have to spend a ton of money on your game setup. The best cheap gaming mouse is still an upgrade from a regular mouse, and it will respond better while you play. Gaming mice typically have a higher dots per inch (DPI) rate for more precision, extra buttons for more control, and a higher polling rate for a sensitive, responsive feel.

We compared dozens of models. This was a mere drop in the bucket; there are over 40,000 gaming mice available on Amazon alone. The following are our picks for the best gaming mouse title, as they were among the best-selling options with the highest customer reviews.

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse Best all-around pick Logitech Specs: Five settings up to 8,000 DPI | Rainbow optical effect RGB | Six programmable buttons | On-board memory | Screen mapping | Compatible with PC and Mac | Four color options: black, lilac, blue, or white Logitech's G203 mouse has a classic design that's comfortable and ergonomic. After all, why fix what isn't broken? Logitech does add a wow factor, however, with Lightsync RGB customizable color wave effects in up to 16.8 million colors. And when you install the Logitech G HUB software, you can choose from preset colors and animations -- or make some of your own. The mouse's 8,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor is incredibly responsive and precise. You can always customize the sensitivity settings through the G HUB software, cycling through five DPI settings. Additionally, you can program the buttons, tensioned with metal springs for a solid feel, to simplify your gaming tasks. Audio visualization and screen mapping are also available. Pros: Durable with crisp button clicks and a smooth trace

Compatible with most laptops and PCs

G HUB software makes it possible to fully customize the mouse Cons: Can't be switched between notchy and frictionless like other Logitech mice

Tame design

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Best wireless option Corsair Specs: Three presets to adjust up to 10,000 DPI | Wireless | Optical | Six buttons | Connects using sub-1ms Slipstream latency or Bluetooth LE 4.2 available | Up to 135 hours of battery life from one AA battery Pro gamers don't typically turn to a wireless gaming mouse for many reasons, including latency and battery power. Weighing in at only 96 grams, the Katar Pro mouse is one of the few wireless models that can handle hours of play, even for professional gamers. One AA battery can stretch MOBA and FPS gameplay for up to 135 hours. Plus, the light and compact shape is flexible enough to provide fatigue-free play for fingertip/claw grips. Corsair Slipstream's 2.4GHz keeps latency under one millisecond. Bluetooth LE 4.2 is also available when devices don't have a handy USB-A port. But to customize your gaming mouse's design, you'll need to run the Corsair iCUE software. You'll find settings that let you play with the mouse's RGB lighting control, and, if you have other Corsair peripherals, you can synchronize the lighting scheme for all of them, directly from the software's macro programming. Pros: Long battery life up to 135 hours

Slipstream latency under one ms

Solid 2.4GHz wireless range

Lightweight Cons: No RGB backlit designs

BENGOO Gaming Mouse Best design BENGOO Specs: Wired USB | Optical | RGB backlit | Adjustable DPI switch with four speeds of 1200, 1600, 2400 and 3600 | Six buttons | Compatible with Windows 7/8/10/XP, Vista, Linux, and macOS The BENGOO mouse delivers a professional gaming experience at a low price. It boasts six buttons situated on the right, left, forward and backward position as well as a scroll wheel and DPI switch. You can adjust freely between four DPI speeds while gaming. The RGB backlighting's vivid colors enhance your game's atmosphere, and you can adjust the color settings. Plus, you can count on BENGOO's mouse to be around for a while -- it's passed a keystroke test of five million. Pros: Wide compatibility

Reinforced, braided cable

Smooth tracking

Adjustable DPI switch with four settings

Affordable Cons: Buttons not programmable

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse Best for customization HyperX Specs: Up to 16,000 DPI | Optical | Six programmable buttons | USB cable | Compatible with most laptops, keyboards, desktops, and consoles The HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse is the lightest mouse reviewed at only 59 grams, thanks to its hard, honeycomb shell. However, it doesn't sacrifice durability. It comes with dust-proof TTC Golden micro switches rated for 60 million clicks. In addition, the HyperFlex USB cable is made of paracord material that produces minimal resistance. Under the shell, the Pixart 3335 sensor is incredibly sophisticated and able to detect up to 16,000 DPI for a precise and fluid response. The mouse comes fitted with virgin-grade PTFE skates underneath for low friction and a glassy glide, and the HyperX NGENUITY Software allows you to customize your mouse. You can choose your target DPI settings, design the RGB lighting, record macros, and assign functions to the six buttons -- making it one of the most personalizable gaming mice around. Pros: Comes with grip tape for better control and comfort

Satisfying clicking sounds thanks to the solid Omron switches

Honeycomb design

Includes an extra set of virgin-grade PTFE skates Cons: Underwhelming RGB display

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse Best for durability Razer Specs: 16,000 DPI | Optical sensor | Chroma RGB lighting | Seven programmable buttons | Mechanical switches Razer is the best-selling manufacturer for gaming peripherals. Its DeathAdder model is designed to withstand wear and tear from demanding games, and it even comes with a two-year warranty. Its mechanical switches support more than 50 million clicks, guaranteeing your investment will be around for a while. Your mouse isn't the only thing that will hold up well; your hand will, too, thanks to the ergonomic design. The integrated, tactile rubber side grips and ridged, rubberized scroll wheel add comfort and extreme precision, reducing slips or grip issues for maximum accuracy. The 16,000 DPI optical sensor is customizable, featuring on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments when you use the dedicated DPI buttons. You can pare down the sensitivity adjustments and reprogram some of the buttons for other purposes. You'll also find that the DeathAdder mouse has more buttons than the others reviewed, with seven instead of the typical six. To customize the mouse, you can use Razer's Synapse for button assignments, remapping, and memorizing macro functions. Pros: Rubber side grips

Adjustable, 16,000 DPI optical sensor

Supports up to 50 million clicks Cons: Most expensive mouse on this list

How did we choose these products?

We chose the best gaming mice for under $50 by considering a few important factors:

Buttons: Having extra buttons, especially if they can be programmed, can make you quicker than the competition.

DPI: More dots per inch will make the mouse's response time dramatically better. The less movement you have to make, the higher the odds you're right where you need to be on the screen.

Ergonomics: We chose models that flow with your hand for comfort, reducing the chance of cramping during play.

Price: Clearly, price was an important factor. The gaming mice on this list are affordable compared with a great reputation for quality.

Sensor: The bottom of the mouse houses the sensor that can track movement. You'll know you picked the best gaming mouse when jitteriness doesn't exist and the poll rate feels sensitive and responsive.

Wired vs. wireless: The preference for a cable is entirely personal. Wired mice can provide longer hours of uninterrupted play. However, a wireless mouse is flexible and convenient.

Which gaming mouse is the right one for you?

Any of the models above will offer you excellent performance. However, personal preferences such as ergonomics, wireless vs. wired, and price point could sway your ultimate decision.

First, consider how long you typically play, Ergonomics and battery life could become an issue if you spend hours clicking away on a wireless mouse. You'll probably be better off with a wired mouse designed for comfort. Look for a lightweight design, or you'll feel drag fatigue after a while from a mere grams of extra weight. Choosing a mouse that isn't as accommodating to your hand could cause hand issues from the prolonged and repetitive movements you make. The trouble is, ergonomic mouses aren't always the coolest. But if you're a pro gamer in search of a low-cost mouse, you may have to sacrifice design for lasting comfort.

DPI is another important factor. However, the highest DPI isn't always needed, especially if you often switch between game modes. A mouse with a switch or button that allows you to adjust DPI could be more useful than a super-high dot per inch sensor. Most mice will have at least three or four settings in the dot-per-inch range to adapt to the games you play.

FAQ

What features should I look for in a gaming mouse? Besides a sensitive optic sensor, customizable buttons, and RGB lighting, you should look for gaming mice that allow for wheel adjustments between smooth or notched scrolling. Certain games -- and personal preferences -- will call for different scrolling effects. Having a mouse that can adapt accordingly is a nice touch.

How do I know if a gaming mouse will be comfortable? You won't really know how comfortable a gaming mouse is until you try it. You could read customer reviews to get an idea, but the best way to decide is to get your hand on the mouse. To decide if it's a good fit for your hand size and grip style, rest your hand and check to see if all of the buttons and the scroll wheel are intuitively accessible without having to stretch your hand or move your fingers.