Best cheap internet provider 2021: Affordable ISPs

If the last year has taught us anything, it's just how valuable an internet connection is. No matter how essential an internet connection is, though, no one wants to break the bank just to get online. We've taken a close look at the internet providers across the country to find the best options for cheap, fast internet.

We let price take priority, but we aren't interested in cheap internet that doesn't provide good service -- high speed and reliability are also crucial. We looked at data caps, connection type, and other factors to review the best cheap internet providers of 2021.

Compare the Best Cheap Internet Providers



Reviews.com Score J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Price Top Download Speed ASCI Rating AT&T 4.2 751 $35–$60/mo. 940 Mbps 70 Verizon 4.2 769 $39.99–$79.99/mo. 940 Mbps 77 Frontier 3.8 646 $39.99–$79.99/mo. 940 Mbps 62 Comcast 3.6 730 $19.99–$85.99/mo. 1,200 Mbps 72 Century Link 3.4 710 $49–$65/mo. 940 Mbps 69 Spectrum 3.2 712 $44.99–$109.99/mo. 940 Mbps 70 Cox 3.4 723 $29.99–$99.99/mo. 940 Mbps 71

Information accurate as of May 2021

*J.D. Power's 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider satisfaction study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

AT&T Internet Best overall plan AT&T Reviews Score: 4.2 | Starting Price: $35/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 70 | AT&T offers nearly nationwide coverage, affordable pricing, and solid download speeds -- though navigating the company's labyrinth of plans can feel unnecessarily complicated. Features: Second-largest DSL internet provider in the country

Affordably priced plans for solid download speeds

Equipment cost included

Fiber internet options for higher speeds

Phone and TV bundles available

1TB data caps on DSL plans Pros: Broad coverage

Reliably fast DSL

Equipment included Cons: Limited availability for fiber

Volatile speed and pricing

Data cap costs more or requires bundled services Plans: Internet Basic (0.8–5 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 10 (10 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 18 (18 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 25 (25 Mbp)s: $45/mo.

Internet 50 (50 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 100 (100 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 300 (300 Mbps): $35/mo.

Internet 500 (500 Mbps): $45/mo.

Internet 1000 (940 Mbps): $60/mo. View Now at AT&T

Comcast XFINITY Best for fast download speeds Comcast XFINITY Review Score: 3.6 | Starting Price: $19.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 1200Mbps | ACSI Score: 72 | Comcast XFINITY offers high-speed options for people who need them and affordable fiber internet options on a budget, though the best prices require at least a one-year contract. Features: Fiber internet connection available

Phone and TV packages available

Fastest available download speeds

Widespread availability in 39 states

1.2TB data caps Pros: Large coverage map

No contract options are available

High-speed plans available Cons: Hidden fees

Slower upload speeds

The contract required for best prices Plans: 50 Mbps: $19.99/mo.

100 Mbps: $34.99/mo.

200 Mbps: $49.99/mo.

400 Mbps: $64.99/mo.

600 Mbps: $74.99/mo.

1200 Mbps: $84.99/mo. View Now at Comcast XFINITY

Verizon Fios Best for non-commitment plans Verizon Review Score: 4.2 | Starting Price: $39.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 77 | Verizon Fios offers a fast, reliable fiber internet connection for a price that won't break the bank with no monthly contract. The only downside is that it's available in only certain parts of the country. Features: Fiber internet option available

No advertised data caps

No annual contract required

Lots of special offers with Verizon packages and partners

A $15/mo. Router rental Pros: High-value fiber plans

Special offers

Waived or reduced installation fee

Savings for Verizon Wireless customers Cons: Limited fiber availability

Expensive equipment costs

Price increase after the first year Plans: 200 Mbps: $39.99/mo.

400 Mbps: $59.99/mo.

940 Mbps: $79.99/mo. View Now at Verizon Fios

Frontier Communications Best for unlimited data Frontier Communications Reviews Score: 3.8 | Starting Price: $39.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 62 | Verizon Fios offers a fast, reliable fiber internet connection for a price that won't break the bank with no monthly contract. The only downside is that it's available in only certain parts of the country. Features: DSL and fiber plans are available

Accessible in rural areas

Router cost included

Contract-free plans available

Unlimited data Pros: One of the fastest DSL provider

Contract-free plans with price lock

No data cap Cons: Low ASCI score

Limited high-speed options

Hidden fees Plans: Internet Basic (6 Mbps): $39.99/mo.

Internet Preferred (12 Mbps): $44.99/mo.

Internet Premium (24 Mbps): $54.99/mo.

FiberOptic 50 Mbps: $49.99/mo.

FiberOptic 500 Mbps: $59.99/mo.

FiberOptic 940 Mbps: $79.99/mo. View Now at Frontier Communications

CenturyLink Internet Best cheap internet for reliable pricing CenturyLink Internet Reviews Score: 3.4 | Starting Price: $49/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 69 | CenturyLink offers cheap internet coverage across the Mountain West and locks in your price for life, so you don't have to worry about surprising charges. Features: Price locked in for life

No contract required

1TB data cap

One-time purchase fee for router

No early termination fees Pros: Price for life guarantee

No contracts required

High-end speeds are available in some regions Cons: Few options for higher-speed DSL

Price lock doesn't apply to fiber plans

No cable internet option Plans: 10 Mbps: $49/mo.

15 Mbps: $49/mo.

30 Mbps: $49/mo.

40 Mbps: $49/mo. View Now at CenturyLink Internet

Charter Spectrum Best for switching providers Charter Spectrum Reviews Score: 3.2 | Starting Price: $44.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 70 | Charter Spectrum offers a broad coverage map for cheap internet and will pay your early termination fee if you switch from another provider -- but the price increases after the first year. Features: Pays early termination fees when switching providers

No contracts required

Bundles available with other services

Modem included

No data caps Pros: Highest speed in its price range

No-contract plans with a buyout offer

No data cap Cons: Price increase after the first year

Limited support if you use your own equipment

Unspecified upload speed Plans: 100 Mbps: $49.99/mo.

200 Mbps: $49.99/mo.

400 Mbps: $69.99/mo.

940 Mbps: 109.99/mo. View Now at Charter Spectrum

Cox Communications Internet Cheapest startup costs Cox Communications Internet Review Score: 3.4 | Starting Price: $29.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 71 | Cox Communications offers solid value for its baseline plans with no contracts and locked price for three years but has data caps and poor service. Features: Elite Gamer data optimization software available for gamers

No contract for 50Mbps plans and up

Promotional prices lock for 3 years

Panoramic Wi-Fi limits dead zones

1.25TB data cap Pros: Panoramic Wi-Fi for better coverage through home

Lower-than-average installation fee

No contract required for some plans Cons: Price increase over time

Costs extra for unlimited data Plans: Internet Starter 10 (10 Mbps): $29.99/mo.

Internet Essential 50 (50 Mbps): $39.99/mo.

Internet Preferred 150 (150 Mbps): $59.99/mo.

Internet Ultimate (500 Mbps): $79.99/mo.

Gigablast (940 Mbps): $99.99/mo. View Now at Cox Communications Internet

How did we choose the best cheap internet providers? We evaluated internet service providers based on customer satisfaction, data caps, download speed, plans, and customer support to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best internet service provider reviews. To compare internet service providers with other brands across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: Customer Satisfaction: Reviews.com used J.D. Power's 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study to calculate an average rating of internet providers across all applicable regions.

Top Download Speeds: We awarded higher scores to internet providers with higher download speeds.

Number of Plans: Internet providers with more plan options to choose from scored higher in our methodology.

Data Caps: No one wants to be left without internet for the rest of the month, so we awarded internet providers higher scores if they had high or no data caps.

Customer Support: We reviewed and compared the number of channels that customers could reach each provider's customer support representatives. The more channels of contact available, the higher the score.

How do I find cheap internet near me? Bundle cable and internet: If you are planning to get cable as well as internet, you can get cable and internet by bundling with one provider. Most internet providers that offer cable and internet services have special bundles that can help save money every month. Search for "cheap internet bundles near me" to find providers in your area that offer bundles.

If you are planning to get cable as well as internet, you can get cable and internet by bundling with one provider. Most internet providers that offer cable and internet services have special bundles that can help save money every month. Search for "cheap internet bundles near me" to find providers in your area that offer bundles. Bring your own router/equipment: Most internet service providers either require you to purchase a modem and router directly from them or add a monthly rental cost to use their equipment. You can save money by using your own.

Most internet service providers either require you to purchase a modem and router directly from them or add a monthly rental cost to use their equipment. You can save money by using your own. Switch providers: The trick of most internet service providers is that the price offered at sign-up is not the price after a year. Often, that initial price is considered a promotional deal, with an increased built-in. You can save by bouncing around providers and scoring that initial price or finding providers that will pay off termination fees if you switch.

The trick of most internet service providers is that the price offered at sign-up is not the price after a year. Often, that initial price is considered a promotional deal, with an increased built-in. You can save by bouncing around providers and scoring that initial price or finding providers that will pay off termination fees if you switch. Factor in fees: Also consider additional fees, like paying to rent equipment, overage charges, and post-promotion monthly price increases. The advertised price you see for home internet typically only covers the internet service itself. Most providers tack on extra fees and expenses that can quickly turn a cheap home internet plan into quite pricey.

Also consider additional fees, like paying to rent equipment, overage charges, and post-promotion monthly price increases. The advertised price you see for home internet typically only covers the internet service itself. Most providers tack on extra fees and expenses that can quickly turn a cheap home internet plan into quite pricey. Consider your location and what you need: The unfortunate fact is that many parts of the country, especially rural locations, may only have one cheap internet provider available. Without competition, your best bet may be to settle for lower data speeds. If you can make that sacrifice, you can save some money.

The unfortunate fact is that many parts of the country, especially rural locations, may only have one cheap internet provider available. Without competition, your best bet may be to settle for lower data speeds. If you can make that sacrifice, you can save some money. Decide how much speed you need: The internet plans we reviewed offer speeds ranging from 25 to 1,000 Mbps. If you live alone and don't use the internet for much more than email and social media, something on the lower end should be more than sufficient. On the other hand, large families and those who enjoy video streaming and online gaming should consider a much faster plan. Use our internet speed guide to choose the right type of connection for your home.