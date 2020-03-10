Best cheap Windows 10 laptops for $350 or less (March 2020 edition)

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop. Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim
Probably the best laptop you can buy for under $350
I can't believe that Acer sell this laptop at this price. It's a solid, well made, well engineered system that really delivers on power and performance. The display is stunning, and the backlit keyboard is a pleasure to use.
An absolute steal for the price.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual core processor
- AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile graphics
- 15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED backlit IPS display
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Dell Inspiron 15 3580
Plenty of ports, and you can even add an optional DVD drive.
Day to day tasks are not problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.
A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel Celeron processor
- 15-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
Dell Inspiron 11 3195, 2 in 1
Is it a tablet? Is it a notebook? It's both!
A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.
The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- AMD A9-9420E processor
- Radeon R5 graphics
- 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)
Stylish, modern, and cheap!
A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook.
A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- AMD A6-9220E processor
- Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
- 11.6-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC
HP z17
Need a big display for big work? You got it!
You get a lot for your money here -- a 17-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB storage. This is a great package for photographers or artists on a budget.
And despite the huge display, the package can still deliver 9 hours of battery life, enough for a full day of work.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- 17.3-inch diagonal HD+ display
- AMD A9-9425 dual core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 graphics
- 8GB memory
- 1TB HDD storage
