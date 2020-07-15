Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best cheap Windows 10 laptops for $350 or less in 2020: ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Looking for a new laptop that won't break the bank? Here are a selection from a variety of manufacturers, with prices starting at only $230. All laptops are new, not refurbished, and available to purchase today.

For an immersive multimedia experience

Asus VivoBook F441

2020-05-15-at-12-54-15-pm.jpg
View Now at Amazon See details

Plenty of ports

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Dell Inspiron 15 3580
$299 at Dell See details

Need a tablet and a notebook?

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 11 3195, 2 in 1
$241 at Amazon See details

Stylish and modern

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)
$229 at Lenovo See details

Need a big display?

HP z17

HP z17
$299 at HP See details

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

For an immersive multimedia experience

Asus VivoBook F441

2020-05-15-at-12-54-15-pm.jpg

Not many laptops for under $500 really deliver when it comes to a truly immersive multimedia experience, but the Asus VivoBook F441 is an exception. The power-efficient AMD A9-9420 processor and Radeon R5 integrated graphics, backed by 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display makes this the exception.

You also get a plethora of ports, from old to new -- USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type C (Gen 1), LAN Jack, HDMI, and VGA -- so you never have to reach for a dongle.

View Now at Amazon

Plenty of ports

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Dell Inspiron 15 3580

Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.

A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 15-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
$299 at Dell

Need a tablet and a notebook?

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 11 3195, 2 in 1

A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.

The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • AMD A9-9420E processor
  • Radeon R5 graphics
  • 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC storage
$241 at Amazon

Stylish and modern

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. 

A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • AMD A6-9220E processor
  • Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
  • 11.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMC
$229 at Lenovo

Need a big display?

HP z17

HP z17

You get a lot for your money here -- a 17-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB storage. This is a great package for photographers or artists on a budget. And despite the huge display, the package can still deliver nine hours of battery life, enough for a full day of work.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • 17.3-inch diagonal HD+ display
  • AMD A9-9425 dual-core processor
  • AMD Radeon R5 graphics
  • 8GB memory
  • 1TB HDD storage
$299 at HP

ZDNet Recommends

Related Topics:

Windows Hardware Reviews Security Mobility PCs

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3