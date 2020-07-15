Best cheap Windows 10 laptops for $350 or less in 2020: ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.
Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.
For an immersive multimedia experience
Asus VivoBook F441
Not many laptops for under $500 really deliver when it comes to a truly immersive multimedia experience, but the Asus VivoBook F441 is an exception. The power-efficient AMD A9-9420 processor and Radeon R5 integrated graphics, backed by 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display makes this the exception.
You also get a plethora of ports, from old to new -- USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type C (Gen 1), LAN Jack, HDMI, and VGA -- so you never have to reach for a dongle.
Plenty of ports
Dell Inspiron 15 3580
Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one.
A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel Celeron processor
- 15-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
Need a tablet and a notebook?
Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1
A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.
The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- AMD A9-9420E processor
- Radeon R5 graphics
- 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
Stylish and modern
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)
A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook.
A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- AMD A6-9220E processor
- Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
- 11.6-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC
Need a big display?
HP z17
You get a lot for your money here -- a 17-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB storage. This is a great package for photographers or artists on a budget. And despite the huge display, the package can still deliver nine hours of battery life, enough for a full day of work.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- 17.3-inch diagonal HD+ display
- AMD A9-9425 dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 graphics
- 8GB memory
- 1TB HDD storage
