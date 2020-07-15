Best cheap Windows 10 laptops for $350 or less in 2020: ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350, and are perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

For an immersive multimedia experience Asus VivoBook F441 Not many laptops for under $500 really deliver when it comes to a truly immersive multimedia experience, but the Asus VivoBook F441 is an exception. The power-efficient AMD A9-9420 processor and Radeon R5 integrated graphics, backed by 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display makes this the exception. You also get a plethora of ports, from old to new -- USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type C (Gen 1), LAN Jack, HDMI, and VGA -- so you never have to reach for a dongle. View Now at Amazon

Plenty of ports Dell Inspiron 15 3580 Day-to-day tasks are not a problem for this laptop. It features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it comes with a wide variety of different ports. There's even the possibility of adding an optional DVD drive if you still need one. A good all-rounder, with enough power for the average user to handle day-to-day tasks. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home

Intel Celeron processor

15-inch display

4GB RAM

1TB hard drive $299 at Dell

Need a tablet and a notebook? Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1 A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode. The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home

AMD A9-9420E processor

Radeon R5 graphics

11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage $241 at Amazon

Stylish and modern Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD) A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a lightweight yet robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day to day tasks in the home, school, or office. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home in S Mode

AMD A6-9220E processor

Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics



11.6-inch display

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC $229 at Lenovo