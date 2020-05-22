Best coffee and tea makers: AeroPress, Grosche, Breville, and more

Many of us are really craving a decent cup of coffee or tea, but due to the pandemic, we are unable to visit our favorite coffee shops to drink that perfect brew. However, you can still make amazing coffee and tea at home with this selection of coffee and tea makers, which we think would make an excellent addition to any home office.

You might even decide that your beverage tastes better than anything you could ever buy at a store or shop and that you did not have to spend over $4 for the privilege of getting it.

AeroPress coffee and espresso maker AeroPress The AeroPress coffee and espresso maker is essentially a large syringe. Pour boiling water and coffee into the bottom of the unit and press down. The brewed coffee pushes through the filter paper into the cup giving you a perfectly brewed fresh cup of coffee. This nifty gadget gives you the best of both worlds via a mixture of a filter drip and French press. As the coffee is forced through the filter paper, it is similar to espresso, but it is far less messy than a French press. Furthermore, the AeroPress is far easier to wash, and there is less to throw away than a drip filter device as there is less filter paper, giving you a smaller impact on the environment. The coffee is clear with minimal grounds in the cup, and it's a better cup of coffee, as more taste is extracted from the grounds due to the stronger pressure through the filter. The Aeropress will make one cup of coffee. $36 at Amazon

Grosche Milano stovetop espresso maker Grosche Found in every Italian kitchen, these espresso makers -- or moka pots as they are sometimes known -- make great coffee. Place your coffee in the middle container, fill the bottom up with water, and place on the stove top. As the water boils, low-pressure steam is forced through the coffee grounds, up the nozzle and rains down into the top of the device. The espresso maker makes small strong Italian coffee and is one of the most environmentally friendly, as the only waste produced are coffee grounds. This pot can use either gas or electricity -- not induction. The only downside is that this unit is a bit of a faff to clean, and you do need a milk heater to warm the milk up if you want a hot coffee. Both are small prices to pay for a great cup of coffee. $39 at Amazon

KitchenAid siphon coffee maker KitchenAid In my mind, siphons are the geekiest type of coffee maker to make the best coffee out there. I have had this model of siphon coffee maker at home for years. Fill the jug at the bottom with cold water, add coffee grounds to the globe at the top, and turn the kettle on. The glob sits on top of the kettle using a magnetic seal, and when the water heats, steam is forced upward through the tube and bubbles through the coffee grounds at boiling point. When the pressure differential reduces again, the coffee liquid is sucked down through the reusable cloth filter back down into the coffee jug. Remove the glass top (there is a handy stand to place it in), replace the lid, and pour yourself a lovely cup of coffee. It is very environmentally friendly, as the filter cloth is reusable and washable. All you need to throw away are the grounds. The globe is easy to clean -- if you leave it in its stand when you wash it, it is far easier to manipulate. This makes almost four pints of coffee. $199 at Amazon

Nispira balance siphon coffee maker Nispira If making coffee manually is your thing, but you prefer the geekiness of manual siphons, try the Nispira coffee maker. Light a flame under the water container, and as it boils, steam is forced through the pipe, coffee grounds, and into the glass jug. Once there is no further water in the canister, the counterbalance pulls the water heater away from the burner. Once the pressure has equalised again, the counterbalance will rock back into place. This is the coffee machine to impress your friends. $119 at Amazon

Stove top mini espresso maker UniversoBasics If you only want one cup of really good espresso, then try this stove top aluminium espresso maker. Fill the base with cold water, add ground coffee to the filter, screw the top back on, and sit a cup onto the plate. Place on to the heat source and heat to boiling. The hot coffee drips through the nozzle into the cup. This espresso maker is not suitable for induction hobs -- as the metal is aluminium, not steel. This unit is small enough to go with you anywhere. $12 at Amazon

Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe milk frother Breville What good is a perfect cup of coffee without frothy milk? If you use any of the above machines, you will need some way of warming and frothing your milk. The Breville has two frothing discs. One for Lattes, and one for frothy cappuccinos. Set the temperature of the milk, turn it on, and go back to your coffee making. The Breville will turn itself off when it has reached the desired temperature. If you want to make hot frothy chocolate, add drinking chocolate powder to the jug and turn it on. Best of all, the jug is dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. $129 at Amazon

Yama Glass cold brew coffee dripper Yama Glass No list of coffee makers would be complete without a cold brew dripper. Making cold brew coffee can be as simple -- or as complex as you want. This Yama Glass is at the top of the range for cold brew drip coffee makers taking three hours to produce an excellent cold brew. Fill the glass hopper on the top with cold water and ice, add the ceramic filter, the paper filter, and then spoon in the coffee grounds. If you add a filter paper on top of the grounds, too, the water will distribute more easily. Turn on the tap and watch the water drip through the coffee, round the tubes, and into the glass at the bottom. Enjoy your perfectly produced cup of cold coffee. $364 at Amazon

Breville BTM800XL One-touch tea maker Breville For a simple, but perfect cuppa with minimal effort, try the Breville tea maker. This can be configured to brew tea in different strengths, steep tea leaves for different lengths of time, and keep your tea warm for up to an hour after it has been made. To avoid the tea stewing, the basket lifts out of the liquid after moving up and down to agitate the tea to the correct strength. It has a clock so you can program the time you want your perfect cup of tea. It also functions as an ordinary, albeit expensive, electric kettle. $230 at Amazon

Buydeem K2423 tea maker Buydeem The Buydeem tea maker is an electric kettle with an infuser and a keep warm feature that will keep your tea hot for up to an hour. Push one of the buttons to determine the boil temperature for either black, green, white, or oolong tea, and it will boil to the perfect temperature for the leaves in the infuser. Remove the infuser when your tea reaches the required strength. The Buydeem also can be used as a kettle. $109 at Amazon

Teavana tea maker Teavana The Teavana is a really simple tea maker. Add tea leaves and hot water to the tea maker and place it over your cup. The water will drain through into your cup, leaving the leaves in the Teavana. The unit comes apart for easy cleaning. $39 at Amazon