Best Costco deals: Presidents Day savings on appliances, laptops, and more

Costco is an American wholesale store similar to Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club. To shop at any Costco store, you need to sign up for an annual membership, which comes in two tiers: the Gold Star membership and the Executive membership . The Gold Star level costs $60 annually and gets you access to every Costco store nationwide, while the Executive level costs $120 per year and not only gets you into every Costco, you'll also get 2 percent cash back on everything you spend. Members also get regular access to exclusive pricing on things like laptops, computer accessories, and even appliances. I've combed through Costco's offers catalog to bring you the best deals they're offering on tech right now.

LG 28 cubic foot smart refrigerator for $3,199 Save $500 + 2-year manufacturer's warranty Costco This French door, bottom freezer refrigerator from LG is Wi-Fi enabled to help you turn your kitchen into a smart hub for more efficient food storage and cooking. The right-hand door features LG's Door-in-Door construction, meaning the outer shell acts as a third door to give you access to things like eggs and milk without having to open up the entire fridge. The tinted glass also allows you to quickly check on the contents of your fridge with just two quick knocks, which is great for making grocery lists and making sure that, no, you don't need more orange juice. The fridge works with both Alexa and Hey Google to adjust temperature settings as well as diagnose any mechanical or electrical problems.

Apple Watch Series 7 for as low as $349 Save $40 on all models Apple The newest, and arguably best, Apple Watch features a larger display that actually curves around the edges. This extra screen real estate allows for a new on-screen swipe keyboard and a series of watch faces designed to take advantage of the additional space. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani praised the "large, vibrant display" and faster charging offered by this generation. Right now, Costco has all models -- including LTE and 45mm versions -- discounted by $40. No matter which one you pick up, you'll be saving just as much. More: Apple Watch Series 7 full review

LG gram 15 laptop for $849 Save $250 Costco The 15-inch LG gram laptop is a great choice for a work or home-use computer. It's 1080p display gives you great color volume and the chassis is tested against MIL-STD-810 standards for drop, dust, and moisture resistance for long-lasting durability. It's built around an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD; and while the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics aren't much suited for gaming, you'll still get great images when viewing photos or streaming movies. And with a 19.5 hour battery life, you can work several typical office shifts or school days before you need to even wonder where the nearest wall outlet is. More: Best laptop deals available right now: HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Shark IQ robot vacuum for $349 Save $80 Costco If you've been waiting on a good deal to get your hands on a robot vacuum, now's your chance to get a Shark IQ at Costco. This model features a self-cleaning brush roller to prevent hair and fiber buildup that can clog the vacuum, and when the vacuum docks into the home base, it empties itself. The home base can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris, meaning you won't have to constantly worry about cleaning out the base. With the companion app, you can schedule whole-home cleaning or set up boundaries for specific areas like playrooms and high-traffic hallways for more frequent cleaning. It also works with Alexa for voice commands when you need a quick, unscheduled tidying-up. More: Best robot vacuum deals available right now

LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD monitor for $249 Save $50 Costco The LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor is a perfect upgrade to your current gaming setup or choice for a main monitor for your new build. It produces 1440p resolution with HDR10 support for crisp detailing, and the screen is calibrated to provide up to 95 percent of the sRGB color spectrum for more vibrant images. It has a native refresh rate of 165Hz for buttery smooth action and a response time as low as 1ms for near real-time reactions to your inputs. With G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, you can kiss annoying screen stuttering and image tearing goodbye. And the 3-sided, borderless design gives you more viewing area to give you that extra edge to win during online matches where visibility is crucial.

Sandisk 1TB portable solid state drive for $99 Save $40 SanDisk Costco members can take $40 off this 1TB portable SSD from SanDisk. It has enough storage space for up to 250,000 photos, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5million document pages. With SSD technology, you'll get faster, more reliable file retrieval since there are no moving parts that can be damaged. The outer shell of this portable SSD has been ruggedized to resist water, dust, and drops to protect the components inside. You'll get read and write speeds up to 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. It also features 256-bit AES password encryption to protect your files from theft and unauthorized access.

SkullCandy Grind Fuel true wireless earbuds for $69 Save $30 Costco The Skullcandy Grind Fuel wireless earbuds are a more affordable alternative to AirPods, and Costco members can save $30 on a new pair. On a full charge, you'll get 9 hours of playback from the earbuds plus an extra 31 hours of use with the charging case. And if you're in need of a quick battery top-up, just 10 minutes of charging time gives you up to 2 hours of playback. You can use either earbud on its own so you can stay aware of your surroundings during commutes or work days, and voice commands give you hands-free control over your phone calls and music streaming. The earbuds and charging case have Tile device tracking built-in so you can easily locate them if they get lost.

