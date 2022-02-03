Best credit card for good credit 2022: Reap the rewards

Credit cards are all based on the kind of credit you have -- but not all of us have the ideal credit score for the application process.

If you're one of the lucky ones who do have good credit, there are a few credit cards you really should consider. To make it easy for you to decide which one to get, these are our expert recommendations. ZDNet can help you find the right credit card for good credit.

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Best for everyday purchases See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR13.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

1% Cash Back on other purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% on Purchases for 15 months Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

1% Cash Back on other purchases With the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, you can earn extra rewards with $250 back in statement credits when you spend $2,000 within your first six months of having the card. There is 3% cashback on your grocery purchases, but after you reach $6,000 in purchases, the cashback amount drops to 1% thereafter. There is also 2% cashback when you use your card at U.S. gas stations and at participating department stores. All other purchases receive 1% off your purchases. Your cashback will be delivered as Rewards Dollars that you can redeem as a statement credit. There is a 0% introductory APR lasting 15 months before going to a 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR. Plus, this card comes with a Buy Now, Pay Later plan, although watch out for the corresponding fees. There is a plan fee of up to 1.33% of all amounts moved to the Buy Now, Pay Later plan. You also get access to other Amex benefits, like payment flexibility that does not affect your rewards. If you order additional cards for friends and family, they can help you earn rewards with their monthly spending, too. This card is great for travel, too, with a 24/7 Global Assist Hotline and rental car insurance. Pros No annual fee

0% introductory APR

3% back on gas, groceries, and department stores Cons 1% cashback for most spending

Must spend $2,000 for statement credit

Spending caps apply

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Best for travel Card Highlights Intro Bonus Enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is the card frequent travelers want with extra miles for their travel needs. You will receive five miles for every dollar you spend on hotels and rental cars, but you must book through Capital One Travel to qualify. Miles can then be redeemed as statement credits you can use. There are over 15 loyalty programs to choose from, or you can choose to redeem your points on PayPal or Amazon.com purchases. You can take your time, too, because rewards never expire. There is a variable APR of 26.99% and no annual fee. If you use your card outside of the U.S., you can save with no foreign transaction fees. You also receive Capital One's regular benefits like emergency replacement cards and access to the Capital One Lounge. Pros Flat rewards rate

No annual fee

PayPal redemption Cons Higher APR

Limited rewards

No intro APR

Chase Freedom Unlimited Best for cashback Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back! APR14.99% - 23.74% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service

1.5% on all other purchases This card is all about the rewards. With the Chase Freedom Unlimited card, you get 1.5% cashback for every $1 spent. For road warriors, you also get extra travel bonuses with 5% cashback on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. You will receive travel insurance in the form of trip cancellation or interruption reimbursement of up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip. The card also includes 3% back on restaurants and dining, including take-out, plus 5% cashback on all Lyft rides through March. Your drugstore purchases will earn you 3% back, so you can earn while picking up those prescriptions or sundries. New cardholders will also receive a $200 bonus after just $500 in purchases within the first 90 days of having the card, plus there is 5% cashback when you use your card at gas stations, up to $6,000. When you are ready to redeem your points, there is no minimum to cash them in through Ultimate Rewards. There is no annual fee, and Chase offers an introductory 0% APR for your first 15 months of having the card. Pros Flexible rewards

No annual fee

Introductory APR Cons Lower reward rate

Increasing balance transfer fee

Redemption restrictions

Discover it Balance Transfer Credit Card Best for 0% balance transfers See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR11.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically. If you want rotating rewards, this could be the card for you. With the Discover it Balance Transfer Credit Card, you can earn 5% each quarter in a different category. Categories can include grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, PayPal, and even Amazon.com. However, rewards are capped each quarter, although no annual fee helps ease the sting. For other purchases, you earn 1% cashback. Discover will also match your spending dollar-for-dollar in the first year as a welcome gift. For this, there are no minimum spending requirements, and there is no maximum for your earnings. Your rewards can be traded for cash, and you can take your time redeeming because there is no expiration date for cashback. As a Discover cardholder, you will receive access to its signature benefits, like free social security number alerts and a free FICO credit score on your monthly statements. Pros Rotating categories

0% intro APR for 18 months

No annual fee Cons Capped rewards

It can be difficult to track earnings

Limited benefits

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card Best for building credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR12.99% - 26.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Limited/Fair/Good/Excellent Reward Rates Up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments.

1% cash back on eligible purchases right away. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Rewards & Redemption Details Up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments.

1% cash back on eligible purchases right away. The Petal 2 Visa Credit Card is issued by WebBank, a member of FDIC. It comes with a credit limit of up to $10,000, and cashback ranges from 1% to 1.5% based on whether you make timely payments or not. There is also bonus cashback ranging from 2% to 10% when you shop at participating merchants. You receive a variable APR of 12.99% to 26.99% depending on the creditworthiness of your purchases. However, Petal makes a name for itself with no fees whatsoever for your Petal 2 Visa card. There are no annual or foreign transaction fees, and if you are running a little late on your payment, there are no late or returned payment fees. This enables cardholders to build credit while still earning cashback. There is also the added convenience of compatibility, using your card to pay through Apple Pay or Google Pay on your phone. Pros No fees

Cashback with timely payments

Average credit accepted Cons Rewards can be confusing

No introductory offer

No cash advances or transfers

How did we choose these credit cards? In looking for the best credit cards for good credit, we considered several factors. Type of credit card : How you plan to use your card will help you find the right one for your financial needs. There are many different kinds of cards, such as those designed to build credit or earn travel rewards. Finding the right one for your spending can help you save a lot of money.

: How you plan to use your card will help you find the right one for your financial needs. There are many different kinds of cards, such as those designed to build credit or earn travel rewards. Finding the right one for your spending can help you save a lot of money. Rewards : Consider what kind of rewards you can earn with your credit card. While many offer cashback, others may offer other perks like travel miles instead.



: Consider what kind of rewards you can earn with your credit card. While many offer cashback, others may offer other perks like travel miles instead. APR : The APR on credit cards for good credit can vary significantly, depending on the company and benefits that come with the card. Before choosing a card, consider how much interest you will have to pay on each purchase.



: The APR on credit cards for good credit can vary significantly, depending on the company and benefits that come with the card. Before choosing a card, consider how much interest you will have to pay on each purchase. Introductory offer : Many cards will offer new cardholders exclusive offers like a 0% APR or cash back up to a certain threshold.



: Many cards will offer new cardholders exclusive offers like a 0% APR or cash back up to a certain threshold. Balance transfer: Balance transfers can help when you need to consolidate debt. That is why it is important to consider the fees for balance transfers in order to save money.



Which is the right credit card for you? There are many credit cards out there, but not all of them may allow anything but excellent credit. These cards could be a great fit when you have good credit, depending on your financial goals. Choose this product... If you want... Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Cashback on your gas and groceries Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Flexible travel rewards Chase Freedom Unlimited A sign-up bonus with cashback Discover it Balance Transfer When you make regular balance transfers Petal 2 Visa Credit Card To improve your credit

How do credit cards work? Credit cards are a card typically made of plastic or metal that allows you to pay for purchases and then pay them back later with interest. You will have a line of credit that allows you to make purchases up to a certain amount, and you can also receive rewards for your spending.

Why should I use a credit card? Credit cards can be a great way to build your credit score with regular use and timely payments over time. They also can earn your rewards while offering additional benefits like fraud protection and credit score monitoring. Consider your financial standing to help you find the right credit card for good credit.

What is the best credit card for good credit? The best credit card for good credit depends on your financial goals. While some cards allow you to earn cash back rewards, others may reward you with travel miles or other rewards.