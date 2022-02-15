Best credit card for restaurants 2022: Earn while dining

In recent years, third-party delivery services like UberEats and GrubHub have made a mint from lockdowns and quarantine. Many people began to rely more upon delivery and takeout services when their favorite restaurants shut down, but now as the world reopens, we find ourselves flocking back to our favorite cafes and bistros in search of both social and culinary sustenance.

The more time you spend on restaurants and dining, the more you spend, and this is where a credit card specifically for restaurants and dining could help save you money and help you earn rewards, all while you spend as you normally do.

Based on our expert recommendations, these are the best credit cards for restaurants and dining in 2022.

American Express Gold Best for flexible rewards See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months. APRSee Pay Over Time APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).

Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Annual Fee$250 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR See Rates & Fees Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).

Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. The American Express Gold card welcomes you with 75,000 membership rewards points when you spend $4,000 or more in your first six months of having the card. Your food needs are covered with 4x points on dining, including takeout and delivery, and 4x points on groceries, up to $25,000 per year. Travel is included, too, with 3x points on flights when you book directly through airlines or via AmexTravel.com. When you connect your Gold card to Uber, you will receive an automatic monthly credit of $10 in Uber Cash that you can use for either Uber rides or UberEats orders. A dining credit helps matters with up to $10 in monthly statement credits when you order through participating partners like Grubhub, Seamless, and Boxed. You will also receive 1x points on all other eligible purchases. With the Pay Over Time Feature, there is a 15.99% to 22.99% variable APR. Cards come in a shiny gold or rose gold color with an annual fee that is a bit steep at $250 per year. Pros Generous rewards

Pay Over Time option

Monthly dining credits Cons High annual fee

Varied rewards structure

Good to excellent credit required Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Best for dining out Card Highlights Intro Bonus $300 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

Earn 3% at grocery stores

Earn 1% on all other purchases Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee None for balances transferred at the Transfer APR. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

Earn 3% at grocery stores

Earn 1% on all other purchases The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards credit card has a straightforward approach to its credit card with just three different options for your APR instead of the typical sliding scale. New members are awarded a one-time cash bonus of $300 after you spend a minimum of $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of opening the account. Rewards are unlimited, with 4% cashback on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services. You also receive 3% back on grocery stores with unlimited 1% cashback on all purchases. There is an annual fee that costs $95, which is lower than most. However, there are no foreign transaction fees, and your rewards never expire. Capital One also includes exclusive benefits like complimentary concierge service for dining, entertainment, and travel that is available 24/7 to cardholders. Purchase warranty comes automatically included, as well as travel accident insurance. When it comes time to redeem your rewards, you can use the Capital One Shopping portal or simply use Amazon.com or PayPal to pay with your rewards. Pros Generous intro offer

High earnings

Straightforward APR Cons Annual fee

No intro APR

Select merchants for bonuses

Chase Sapphire Reserve Best premium credit card Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® APR16.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases Annual Fee$550 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR16.99%-23.99% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases New cardholders receive 50,000 points within the first three months of opening your account when you spend $4,000 or more. After that, rewards include 10x points on hotels and car rentals with 5x points on flights when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards and spend at least $300 on travel annually. Each year, you will receive up to $300 in statement credits upon your account anniversary. There are also 5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards with a purchase minimum of $300 on travel. Other purchases receive 3x points after the $300 threshold, and you can also earn 10x points on hotels and car rentals. Chase gives 10x points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards, giving you some of the highest rewards seen for dining and restaurants. Other dining purchases receive 3x points, including delivery and takeout, while all other eligible purchases receive 1 point per dollar. Pros Sign-up bonus

Premium benefits

Flexible redemption Cons Very high annual fee

Excellent credit required

High APR

Chase Freedom Unlimited Best for delivery Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back! APR14.99% - 23.74% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service

1.5% on all other purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 23.74% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service

1.5% on all other purchases The Chase Freedom Unlimited welcomes new members with no interest for 15 months from account opening, applying to both purchases and balance transfers. New members also receive a $200 bonus with 5% cashback on gas station purchases when you spend $500 in the first three months from account opening, up to $6,000. Regular rewards include 5% cashback on travel purchased through Chase and 3% on dining, including takeout, drugstores, and eligible delivery services. There is also 1.5% cashback on all other purchases. There is no annual fee to save you extra money, and cashback never expires, so you can take your time redeeming them. Pros No annual fee

Introductory APR

Excellent rewards Cons Excellent to good credit required

Travel rewards restricted to Ultimate Rewards

Increasing balance transfer fee

U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Best for no annual fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. APR14.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Good/Excellent Reward Rates 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations

1X point on all other eligible purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 billing cycles on purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 12 Billing cycles Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees N/A Rewards & Redemption Details 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations

1X point on all other eligible purchases. The U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature card makes it easy to begin earning rewards immediately. You only need to spend $1,000 in the first 90 days in order to receive 20,000 bonus points. It is a more easily attainable figure to those who are not making large purchases but rather charging the occasional bill or date night. There is also a $15 statement credit for annual streaming subscriptions to services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Spotify. Regular rewards are the most generous for your meals, in fact, offering 4x points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery. There are also 2x points for those nights in when you stock up on groceries, fill gas, or use your card at an EV charging station. Other purchases earn you 1x points, but if you redeem through the Rewards Center Earn Mall, you can earn extra points at more than 1,100 online stores. Points never expire, so there is no rush for redemption, and there is no annual fee to help save you money. Pros 4x dining rewards

No annual or foreign transaction fees

Bonus rewards through the Rewards Center Earn Mall Cons Balance transfer fee

Limited perks

Lower rewards rate

How did we choose these credit cards? There are countless credit cards available today, but not all of them may carry the rewards structure or fee schedule that you may need for your spending habits. To find the best credit cards for restaurants and dining, we consider a variety of factors that help narrow the field. APR : A credit card's APR shows the amount of interest that you will pay.

: A credit card's APR shows the amount of interest that you will pay. Rewards : credit cards can offer a variety of different rewards for your restaurant and dining credit card, such as extra cashback on takeout or a higher rewards rate for your gas purchases.

: credit cards can offer a variety of different rewards for your restaurant and dining credit card, such as extra cashback on takeout or a higher rewards rate for your gas purchases. Welcome offer : Some credit cards may offer additional perks as a special welcome gift in addition to your normal rewards rate. This can include anything from extra cashback to a 0% introductory APR to get you started.

: Some credit cards may offer additional perks as a special welcome gift in addition to your normal rewards rate. This can include anything from extra cashback to a 0% introductory APR to get you started. Credit score : The type of credit you have will also determine what kind of credit card you can receive. For example, while you need excellent credit to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could qualify with fair credit for an Upgrade Visa card with Cash Rewards.

: The type of credit you have will also determine what kind of credit card you can receive. For example, while you need excellent credit to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could qualify with fair credit for an Upgrade Visa card with Cash Rewards. Fees: The type of fees you pay can also cut into your savings. For example, while some cards have no annual fee, others may charge upwards of $400 each year for membership. Finding a card with few or no fees could significantly make a difference each year.

Which is the right credit card for you? There are many credit cards out there, but not all of them may deliver the right restaurant and dining rewards. Our editorial team at ZDNet offers our expert recommendations to help you find the right restaurant and dining credit card for you. Choose this product... If you want... American Express Gold card Want freedom with your rewards Capital One Savor Cash Rewards credit card Love a great night on the town Chase Sapphire Reserve Spend a lot on dining and travel Chase Freedom Unlimited When you are UberEats' biggest fan U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card Don't want to get bogged down by fees

Why should I have a restaurant and dining credit card? These credit cards specifically target restaurant and dining purchases so you can maximize your rewards and earnings. You can earn extra cashback or rewards points just for eating out, whether it is in the restaurant, a delivery, or takeout. If you dine out frequently, you could save a ton with special restaurant and dining rewards.

What is the best credit card for restaurants? The best credit card for restaurants and dining depends on your specific needs. Some credit cards have specific requirements for credit scores, while others may have rewards structures designed toward bigger spenders. Be sure to carefully shop and compare credit cards to find the best option for your needs.

Do bars count as restaurants for credit cards? Many bars are considered food establishments, so they can count toward your dining rewards when you use your credit card for restaurants and dining. However, spending requirements may vary between card issuers, so you should always check the terms and conditions before choosing the best credit card for restaurants and dining.