Best crypto credit card 2021: Cryptocurrency rewards

Increasingly, the world is going digital, and that includes how we spend. The cryptocurrency space is quickly evolving, which is why our team regularly monitors trends and new product launches to keep our thumb on the pulse of the industry. One new trend that is quickly gaining in popularity is the crypto rewards credit card.

As more and more crypto cards are becoming available, consumer interest is growing to earn rewards in this new way on everyday spending. Crypto credit cards function much like traditional credit cards, except that they source funds and pay rewards using digital currency, like Bitcoin. Backed by popular card issuers like Visa and MasterCard, you still enjoy flexible spending with enhanced rewards through cryptocurrency.

To find the best crypto credit cards today, we regularly research and analyze several critical factors. This includes not only the rewards structure but also associated pricing and fees, cryptocurrency options, payment methods, and exchange options.

Crypto.com Visa Best overall Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit: None required

None required Rewards: CRO

CRO Funding method: Crypto wallet

Crypto wallet Account minimum: $0 - $400,000 As one of the first crypto cards, The Crypto.com Visa card fits into your life seamlessly with tons of rewards that make sense for daily life. You receive 100% back on your most-loved subscriptions, including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Spotify. If you catch the travel bug, there are rewards there, too, with 10% back on Airbnb and Expedia purchases. You also receive exclusive airport lounge access. Rewards vary based on the card you choose, with most cards offering 3% to 5% CRO back and other rewards. There are also no ATM withdrawal fees for most cards and exclusive currency exchange rates when you maintain a higher monthly limit. To get started, you will need to purchase Crypto.com's CRO tokens. Although sometimes referred to as a debit card, the Crypto.com card is, in fact, a prepaid card that uses Crypto.com's own digital currency. There is no maximum allotment per month for transactions involving currency exchange, allowing you to make as many exchanges as necessary. Crypto.com is compatible with more than 90 different cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most flexible crypto cards available today. The card itself is made of metal and is available in seven different colors. You can use your card anywhere Visa is accepted, and the exclusive Crypto.com app helps you manage your account on the go. Pros Cons Compatible with most cryptocurrencies

No fees

Entertainment rewards Required use of Crypto.com tokens

Limited consumer resources

Complicated platform for new users Go to Crypto.com to learn more.

Gemini Best rewards Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit: Excellent

Excellent Rewards: 30+ cryptocurrencies

30+ cryptocurrencies Funding method: Crypto wallet

Crypto wallet Account minimum: $0 Gemini automatically earns crypto rewards that are compatible with more than 30 different cryptocurrencies. While there are no exchange fees, it is important to note that exchanges are not guaranteed. Users will love that there is no annual fee, but there is no sign-up bonus, either. Fees on transactions range from 0.5% to about 4%, depending on your specific card. The Gemini card is issued by WebBank and created with MasterCard, allowing users access to all merchants that accept MasterCard. A convenient app also helps you manage your account, like freezing and unfreezing your card, and 24/7 live customer support will be available. Gemini has a unique rewards structure that is paid in real-time and can be redeemed in several ways: 3% back on dining

2% back on groceries

1% back on all purchases All rewards from eligible purchases are paid out via Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency accepted by Gemini. Members also receive access to MasterCard exclusives, such as special savings on purchases at Lyft, DoorDash, HelloFresh, and ShopRunner. MasterCard's signature Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ and Zero Liability and Price Protection benefits are also included. The Gemini card is not yet available, but you can sign up for the waitlist to be notified when applications are being accepted. The card will be available in all 50 states in a sleek metal design in your choice of black, silver, or rose gold. Pros Cons Use anywhere MasterCard is accepted

Available nationwide

Multiple rewards structures Currently waitlisted

No guaranteed exchanges

Fees can add up Go to Gemini to learn more.

Coinbase Best security Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit: Good to Very Good

Good to Very Good Rewards: BTC, XLM

BTC, XLM Funding method: Crypto wallet

Crypto wallet Account minimum: $0 Founded in 2012, Coinbase was already a leading crypto exchange when it launched its Coinbase Visa card. The Coinbase Visa is similar to any other Visa card that you may be accustomed to, except that it is compatible with up to nine different cryptocurrencies. It draws from your Coinbase balance, so you simply pay with a PIN or withdraw from an ATM as you would with a normal card. Accepted anywhere that Visa is accepted, the Coinbase Visa gives global spending ability with no international limits. There are enhanced security features that include two-step verification, plus you have the option to instantly freeze your card through a hearty mobile app that keeps you in the driver's seat of your account. Bookkeeping is also made easy with the option for account notifications, digital receipts, and transaction summaries. However, it is a fee-heavy credit card. Although there is no issuance fee, you will pay several other fees, like a cryptocurrency liquidation fee of nearly 2.5% and a 2% international transaction fee. There is also a 1% penalty when you withdraw above your maximum limit. Although crypto rewards can reach as high as 4% on eligible purchases, that 2.5% transaction fee leaves you only with 1.5% gains. Still, customers remain generally happy with the credit card and appreciate the additional security and convenience features this card has to offer. Pros Cons Enhanced card security

Accepted at same locations as Visa

Additional bookkeeping features High transaction fees

Must have a Coinbase account

Only nine cryptocurrencies Go to Coinbase to learn more.

Wirex Best international Annual fee: $0

$0 Credit: None required

None required Rewards: WRX

WRX Funding method: Crypto wallet

Crypto wallet Account minimum: $0 The Wirex card offers international spending power without the steep exchange fees. In addition to free international ATM withdrawals, this card is compatible with more than 150 currencies and is accepted at more than 54 million outlets across the globe, including online and in-store merchants. Wirex uses staked tokens called WXT to fund your account and provide access to benefits. Wirex also introduces a new kind of rewards system called Cryptoback™ that gives you 2% back in WXT rewards for eligible in-store purchases only. If you refer new members, Wirex offers additional $10 in Bitcoin rewards. That is in addition to the standard 1.5% back on eligible in-store purchases. Wirex features a straightforward fee schedule with no annual fee. However, there is a transaction fee of 2.5% that can eat into your total rewards. There are no fees for fiat-to-fiat exchanges, and there are 18 currencies that all enjoy exclusive over-the-counter or interbank rates. You will pay a 1% fee to fund your account with cryptocurrencies. Wirex also has its own app, allowing you to set instant alerts, track your spending, and maintain a budget. It is an easy and more affordable way to switch from one currency to another while you are traveling, allowing for more streamlined global purchases, no matter where you are in the world. Pros Cons Multiple cryptocurrencies

Minimal fees

Bitcoin rewards Must maintain Wirex WXT balance

Limited rewards structure

Native token-based Go to Wirex to learn more.

BlockFi Best for Bitcoin Annual fee: $200

$200 Credit: Good to Excellent

Good to Excellent Rewards: BTC

BTC Funding method: Bank account

Bank account Account minimum: $0 BlockFi is a card that allows users to accumulate interest based on Bitcoin holdings. Here, cryptocurrency is the default rewards structure for your BlockFi card. Rewards include 1.5% back on purchases, paid out in Bitcoin and held within your BlockFi account. You can use your card anywhere Visa is accepted for greater spending power, and there are no foreign transaction fees when you are traveling. In fact, there are no transaction fees at all, saving you precious rewards. Plus, there is a sign-up bonus that includes a 3.5% Bitcoin rewards rate or $250 in Bitcoin rewards when you spend $3,000 within your first three months of having the card. After that, cardholders enjoy an upgraded 2% rewards structure when you spend more than $50,000 each year. If you refer a friend, that is an additional $30 in Bitcoin rewards. Similar to a traditional credit card, the BlockFi card does have a credit limit. There is also a $200 annual fee, but the straightforward research reward structure helps ease the sting. Many cardholders appreciate the fact that there is no sliding scale or complicated rewards structure to track in order to receive their earnings. With its Visa insignia, it is a card that acts like a traditional credit card with all the modern benefits of cryptocurrency. The BlockFi card is currently waitlisted with plans to launch soon. Pros Cons Flat 1.5% rewards structure

Multiple bonus rewards

Rewards distributed in Bitcoin Limited to Bitcoin only

Annual fee required

Currently waitlisted Go to BlockFi to learn more.

How did we choose these crypto credit cards? Today, there is an increasing number of companies entering the cryptocurrency space. With cryptocurrency a newer concept overall, it can easily invite a lot of confusion as to which company is the best. To find the best crypto credit cards for rewards in 2021, we considered a number of factors: Rewards: We analyzed not only the rewards for each card but also the terms and conditions governing each to ensure eligibility and availability.

We analyzed not only the rewards for each card but also the terms and conditions governing each to ensure eligibility and availability. Availability: While many cards are available for immediate use, others like BlockFi are currently waitlisted.

While many cards are available for immediate use, others like BlockFi are currently waitlisted. Withdrawal: We looked to see what methods are available for conversion and its ease of use.

We looked to see what methods are available for conversion and its ease of use. Security: We scrutinized the cards on our list to ensure they meet industry standards for security.

We scrutinized the cards on our list to ensure they meet industry standards for security. Fees: From annual fees to foreign and transaction fees, our team reviewed the fee schedule for each card to analyze affordability. Based on these factors and more, these are the best crypto credit cards for rewards in 2021.

Which is the right crypto credit card for you? When you are shopping for a new crypto credit card, you will quickly find that each card can differ significantly from the next. To help you find the right crypto credit card that meets your needs, there are a few factors to consider: Rewards structure: Before committing to a card, it is important to ensure that your card holds a rewards structure that is both reasonable and attainable for your spending needs. Tier-based systems may be great if you're a heavy spender, but a flat rate structure may work better for those who have more infrequent spending.

Before committing to a card, it is important to ensure that your card holds a rewards structure that is both reasonable and attainable for your spending needs. Tier-based systems may be great if you're a heavy spender, but a flat rate structure may work better for those who have more infrequent spending. Cryptocurrencies: Many cards limit transfers and conversions to just a small number of the cryptocurrencies available today. If you favor a particular currency, it is important to ensure that it is compatible with your crypto card before you open an account.

Many cards limit transfers and conversions to just a small number of the cryptocurrencies available today. If you favor a particular currency, it is important to ensure that it is compatible with your crypto card before you open an account. Fiats: If you frequently travel abroad, there are important international considerations for your crypto rewards credit card. With fiats varying from card to card, it is important to check that your card supports the necessary currency conversions for your trip.

If you frequently travel abroad, there are important international considerations for your crypto rewards credit card. With fiats varying from card to card, it is important to check that your card supports the necessary currency conversions for your trip. Required stake: Some crypto cards like Crypto.com and Wirex require users to maintain a minimum stake in order to be eligible for certain rewards.

Some crypto cards like Crypto.com and Wirex require users to maintain a minimum stake in order to be eligible for certain rewards. Account linking: Some crypto cards source funds directly from a prepaid account of cryptocurrency, while others may tap into a digital wallet. Others yet may offer a line of credit, much like a traditional credit card. How you link your credit card is one massive factor that will immediately filter out several ineligible cards for you.

How do crypto credit cards work? Crypto rewards credit cards use digital currency known as cryptocurrency to withdraw cash and make purchases at both in-person and online retailers. Crypto cards can be similar to traditional credit cards in that funds can be sourced from a line of credit, or you can link to a digital wallet.

How do I get a crypto credit card for rewards? You can apply for a crypto card from a cryptocurrency exchange, although some cards like the BlockFi may be waitlisted. An account and a digital wallet are typically required to get started, and some fees may apply.

Where can I use my crypto rewards credit card? Crypto cards feature partnerships with major credit card issuers, such as Visa or MasterCard, which means that you can use your crypto rewards card anywhere there that service is accepted.