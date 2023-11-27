'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 8 best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
Cyber Monday is finally here, and oh what fun it is to shop for AirPods right now, whether you're looking for a new pair yourself or to gift this holiday season. You'll find deep discounts on nearly every model ranging from the basic AirPods to the AirPods Pro and AirPods MaxJust remember: today might be the last day before the holidays when you can snatch major discounts on these earbuds and gift at a discount. So act fast.
Apple's AirPods offer long-lasting battery life, noise cancellation, portability, and immediate Apple ecosystem integration, along with that classic Apple style. We've rounded up all of the best AirPods deals we've found as we 're in the thick of Cyber Monday shopping to help you find exactly which discounts are worth taking advantage of. (You can also check out our guide for how to choose the best AirPods for you.)
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C case: $190 (save $60 at Amazon)
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Lightning case: $190 (save $50 at BJ's Wholesale)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 on Best Buy)
- AirPods with charging case (2nd generation): $80 (save $50 at Amazon)
- AirPods (3rd generation): $140 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Refurbished AirPods Max: $370 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- Refurbished AirPods (2nd generation): $85 (save $45 at Best Buy)
- Refurbished AirPods (3rd generation): $126 (save $44)
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $129
If you're looking for a cheaper pair of earbuds that seamlessly connect to your iPhone, you can't go wrong with the second-generation AirPods with the standard Lightning charging case. They may not come with as many compelling features as the newer models, but they offer 24 hours of battery life so you can listen, literally, all day long without ever having to consider recharging.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
If you're steering clear of earbuds and would rather opt for an over-ear headphone instead, there's no better option for you than the AirPods Max. They don't simply deliver robust sound -- they've also become a statement fashion piece of their own. Best Buy offers the headphones for $100 less than the original price. With 20 hours of battery life and impressive active noise cancellation, you're getting a great pair of headphones perfect for deep work and focus with enough of a charge to last you through a workday or two at a $100 discount.
Review: AirPods Max: Stunning sound and performance mean I'm keeping the $550 headphones
- Current price: $140
- Original price: $169
With up to 30 hours of battery life within the charging case and six hours of listening time with one charge, you get a supercharged battery for all-day listening with these AirPods. The third-generation AirPods offer sweat and water protection, so you can take these out on rainy runs and never worry about interruption or damage. Apple includes spatial audio into these earbuds to make your music move with you as you listen, plus you can watch or listen to select songs and movies with Dolby Atmos technology.
- Current price: $190
- Original price: $250
In case you missed it, the newest iPhone 15 lineup includes a USB-C charger instead of Apple's signature Lightning port. That means the newest AirPods are following suit. If you want the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C MagSafe charging case instead of the Lightning case, it's $60 off at Amazon right now.
The AirPods Pro is ZDNET's top pick for best AirPods of the year. Apple put its most modern H2 chip into the earbuds so you're getting the freshest tech embedded into them. "They fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods," ZDNET editor-in-chief, Jason Hiner, writes in his best AirPods roundup.
- Current price: $190
- Original price: $240
This AirPods Pro model emphasizes a quick, easy, and secure fit by including not just small, medium, and large ear tips but also extra small ear tips as well, so everyone, no matter their ear size, can keep these earbuds in their ears. Apple improved upon its active noise cancellation, spatial sound quality, charging case, battery life, and adaptive transparency mode. As Christina Darby wrote in her review of the product, "The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are a fitting encore to the originals, delivering improved audio quality, a solid upgrade to charging performance, and a big upgrade to the case."
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Cyber Monday technically takes place on Nov. 27, many big retailers run deals throughout the month. Amazon's deals, for example, begin on Nov. 17 through Nov. 27.
Also: The best early Cyber Monday deals
What is the best Cyber Monday deal on AirPods right now?
The best early Cyber Monday deal you can buy right now is the AirPods Max, which is currently $100 less than its original asking price of $550.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday AirPods deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
How much are AirPods on Cyber Monday?
On average, you can get the newer generations for about $50 cheaper with these Cyber Monday deals.
Which generations of AirPods go on sale this Cyber Monday?
The AirPods Max currently have a $100 discount, slicing the headphones's $550 price down to $450. The second generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro (both USB-C and Lightning charging cases), and the third generation AirPods, go on sale as well. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more are offering major discounts on the products, with some deals that chop the price of Apple's second generation AirPods from $100 and above to $80 or less.
Which is better? The AirPods Max or Beats Studio Pro?
The AirPods Max retail for $550 and the Beats Studio Pro retail for $350. By the looks of it, the AirPods Max offer 20 hours of battery life, while the Beats Studio Pro offer double that, at 40 hours. Both offer noise cancellation, spatial audio, and decent sound. "With Beats's longevity combined with the Studio Pro's updated features, these headphones are the best you'll find from Beats," Jada Jones writes in her spotlight of the Beats Studio Pro.
Apple's AirPods Max, on the other hand, are a pretty decent pair of headphones, albeit at a higher price. The decision to invest in a pair of AirPods Max or save some money and invest in a less expensive pair that isn't integrated in the Apple ecosystem is up to you.
Are there alternative earbuds worth considering this Cyber Monday?
My favorite pair of earbuds are Bose's QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. They offer amazing sound, six hours of battery life, an Immersive Audio feature that knocks your socks off, and they rarely fall out of my ears while I'm exercising. Right now, they're $50 less thanks to a Black Friday deal.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
