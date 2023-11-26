/>
Why you can trust ZDNET

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

The best 135+ Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Catch these Cyber Monday deals before they're gone on Apple products, TVs, robot vacuums, headphones, smartwatches, smartphones, and more. These are ZDNET's picks for the best deals still available.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
Black Friday is over, but Walmart, Best BuyAmazon, and others have plenty of aggressive deals that are still live during Cyber Monday. They are discounting tech products such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. It's still a great time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a discount. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors

ZDNET's editors and experts have gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.

Best Cyber Monday deals still available: Our Top 20

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  2. Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
  3. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
  4. Apple Watch Series 9: $359 (save $70 at Best Buy)
  5. Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
  6. Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
  7. Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Amazon)
  8. Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)
  9. Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
  11. Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
  12. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
  13. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
  14. Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100 at Best Buy)
  15. LG Sound Bar with 9.1.5 Surround Speakers S95QR: $997 (save $803 at Amazon)
  16. Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
  17. Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
  18. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
  19. LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,469 (save $1,031 at Amazon)
  20. Stellar X2 Microphone: $160 (save $40 at Amazon)

Best Cyber Monday deals under $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday deals under $200

Arlo Pro 5S
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday deals under $500

kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

apple-ipad-10th-gen-with-apple-pencil

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 9 with box and Nike Sport Band
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday headphones deals

bose quietcomfort
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

iPhone 15 Pro in hand
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper

Space Black MacBook Pro (M3 Max) running MacOS Sonoma wallpaper

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
June Wan/ZDNET

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

