'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best 135+ Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
Black Friday is over, but Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and others have plenty of aggressive deals that are still live during Cyber Monday. They are discounting tech products such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. It's still a great time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a discount. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors.
ZDNET's editors and experts have gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.
Best Cyber Monday deals still available: Our Top 20
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $359 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)
- Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- LG Sound Bar with 9.1.5 Surround Speakers S95QR: $997 (save $803 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,469 (save $1,031 at Amazon)
- Stellar X2 Microphone: $160 (save $40 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: $75 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Anker Nano Power Bank: $35 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle: $80 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Echo Dot with Smart Color Bulb bundle: $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $90 (save $90 at Amazon)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Kasa smart bulb: $40 (save $73 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear headphones: $100 (save $100 at Amazon)
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker: $89 (save $41 at Amazon)
- EWA's Tiny A106 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $18 (save $22 at Amazon)
- Strebito Electronics Repair Tool Kit: $25 (save $13 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $200
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Yale Assure Lock 2 smart lock: $182 (save $78 at Amazon)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wireless hypermagnetic gaming keyboard: $175 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $100 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $195 (save $107 at Amazon)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Samsung T9 portable SSD 2TB: $150 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $113 at Amazon)
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Speaker: $200 (save $150 at JBL)
- Anker 675 USB-C 12-in-1 Docking Station and Monitor Stand: $175 (save $75 on Amazon)
- Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95 at Amazon)
- Bose TV soundbar: $200 (save $79 at Amazon)
- Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 fast wireless charging pad for Apple devices: $111 (save $39 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $500
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $341 (save $159 at Amazon)
- Dyson Airwrap: $480 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $439 (save $121 at Walmart)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- JBL Bar 500 5.1ch Soundbar: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- KitchenAid - 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $250 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Westinghouse 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner: $283 (save $76 at Amazon)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: $399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- De'Longhi Espresso Machine: $500 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Pet Kit Self-Cleaning Litter Box: $390 (save $209 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1,039 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H Photo)
- Apple M2 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 11-inch: $829 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10th Generation $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Gift Card: Buy $100, get $15 Amazon promo credit. Code: APPLET5USAP at Amazon
- Apple Store iPhones, MacBooks, and more: Buy eligible products and receive up to $200 in Apple Gift Card credit at Apple
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $250 at Amazon with coupon)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $500 (save $250 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $249 (save $351 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (save $116 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum and mop: $499 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum: $400 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Black + Decker PowerSeries Extreme Max cordless stick vacuum: $159 (save $41 at Amazon)
- Shark MessMaster VS101 Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: $86 (save $44 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,397 (save $900 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $110 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $9,998 (save $5,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- TCL 50-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 75-inch: $2,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV: $300 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV: $80 (save $70 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $179 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $229 (save $71 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $350 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Garmin Instinct solar 45mm: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- TickTalk 4 Kids Smartwatch: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $259 (save $121 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Best Buy)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo: $100 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation: $65 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser HD 650 stereo reference headphones: $287 (save $213 at B&H Photo)
Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge (2023): $350 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 512GB for the price of 256GB, up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- Google Pixel 7a: $374 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $510 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Fold 256GB: $1,399 (save $400 at Amazon)
- OnePlus 11 256GB, unlocked: $630 (save $170 at Best Buy)
- Sony Xperia Pro-I 512GB: $998 (save $800 at B&H Photo)
- Asus ZenFone 8 Flip 128GB: $380 (save $45 plus $30 gift card with purchase)
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip: $1,449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface laptop 5: Up to $650 off at the Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $1,999 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $629 (save $2,059 at Lenovo)
- Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Computer: $500 (save $150 at Dell)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $799 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop: $1,300 (save $300 at Dell)
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $785 (save $134 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400 at Samsung)
- Lenovo Tab P11 11.5-inch tablet: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (6th gen): $1,399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $85 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock: $399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $160 (save $120 at Best Buy)
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
