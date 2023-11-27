/>
40 Cyber Monday deals on the best products ZDNET's tested and reviewed in 2023

For Cyber Monday promotions on products that are truly worth the money, look no further than this list of phones, TVs, and other gadgets recommended by ZDNET's experts.
Written by June Wan, Reviews Editor
We're heading into the final hours of Cyber Monday and whether you're shopping for a new TV, pair of headphones, laptop, tablet, or even robot vacuum, ZDNET's got you covered.

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals available right now 

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of deals to be had, or uncertain of what's actually worth buying, let this roundup serve as the guiding light of your holiday shopping. Throughout the years, ZDNET's tested and reviewed hundreds, if not thousands, of consumer electronics, from smartphones to personal computers to smart home appliances, and many of our highest-rated products just so happen to still be on sale during this time of the year.

The list below not only contains gadgets and gizmos that are heavily discounted but are ultimately worth investing in, as our writers and editors can attest to.    

Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated phones

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in hand
June Wan/ZDNET

Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
June Wan/ZDNET

Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated tablets

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated laptops

ZDNET's Jason Hiner with Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Max)
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Cyber Monday 2023 deals on ZDNET's top-rated TVs

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
June Wan/ZDNET

More Black Friday 2023 deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

Save $130
img-7394
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $329

Bose has consistently been at the top of ZDNET's best headphones rankings, and for good reason. Its flagship QuietComfort 45 model features immersive noise cancellation, a sleek and timeless design, and some of the best audio output that ZDNET's headphones expert, Jada Jones, has heard. Right now, the same pair can be had at a $130 discount, making it a great pick-up for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)

Save $60
airpods-pro-2
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $189
  • Original price: $249

The iPhone's recent shift to USB-C from Lightning meant that Apple's most popular accessory would have to follow suit. Fortunately, the newest AirPods feature more than just a different look, they also support Conversation Awareness and a more responsive Adaptive Audio experience, meaning they'll adjust your volume levels as you go from listening to music to talking to someone nearby.

Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2)

Save $250
MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,049
  • Original price: $1,299

The 15-inch MacBook Air offers the best of both worlds, combining the big-screen experience of Apple's MacBook Pro line with the portability of the Air. That's a recipe for success, especially if you're someone who's always on their feet. We're seeing one of the best discounts on the latest MacBook model during Black Friday, bringing it down to just $1,049.

Read the review: Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2)

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Save $75
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $75
  • Original price: $150

A 50% discount makes it even harder to argue against buying Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. ZDNET's Maria Diaz decided to buy one over the regular iPad earlier this year and had no regrets. The Fire HD 8 Kids is built to withstand the rigors of children and supports customizable parental controls so you're always in the know of what your child can and can't do.

Read the review: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

View now at Amazon

Hisense 65-inch U6K Mini-LED TV

Save $350
364260866-1344922819425935-2221304656116979321-n
Artie Beaty/ZDNET
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $800

Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think TVs, but its new U6K model is certainly worth considering. ZDNET's Artie Beaty reviewed the 65-inch model and praised it for offering plenty of entertainment features at a more accessible price than Samsung, Sony, and LG. 

Read the review: Hisense 65-inch U6K TV

View now at PC Richard & Son

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Save $455
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,044
  • Original price: $1,499

You'll find plenty of robot vacuum deals during the holiday shopping season, but the discounted Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni may be the one to buy. The model was just released and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a self-cleaning station, and some of the strongest suction power we've tested at 8,000Pa.

Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.

