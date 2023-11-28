'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 25 best Cyber Monday Newegg deals still available
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, Newegg is still offering discounts on tech across the site, like desktops, laptops, and PC components. You can even find great deals on PC and console games. And if you purchase something from Newegg, it will be backed by their Black Friday price guarantee. This policy ensures that you're getting the lowest possible price before Black Friday, and if it ever drops below what you spent, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
I've scoured the site to find the best deals on everything from gaming PCs and SSDs to portable refrigerators and graphics cards. You can keep reading to find the latest tech deals at Newegg.
Best Cyber Monday 2023 Newegg deals still available
- MSI Creator Z16: $1140 (save $1410)
- MSI Modern 14: $479 (save $320)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip: $799 (save $400)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070: $425 (save $145)
- Current price: $1140
- Regular price: $2549
The MSI Creator Z16 is a great laptop for content creators and digital artists. It's built with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display supports touch inputs and is capable of producing up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
- Current price: $479
- Regular price: $799
The MSI Modern 14 is an excellent laptop for students, office work, or casual home use. It's built with an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display gives you great 1080p resolution, and the laptop is backed by MIL-STD-810G testing for durability.
- Current price: $799
- Regular price: $1199
The MSI Summit E13 Flip is a 2-in-1 model, meaning you can use it as a traditional laptop or as a tablet. Along with powerful hardware for content creation, digital art, or intensive office work, it's also equipped with Tile location devices so you can pinpoint your laptop if it ever gets lost or stolen.
Cyber Monday desktop deals still available at Newegg
- Acer Predator P03: $1,400 (save $420)
- Dell Vostro 3910: $1,250 (save $350)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $451)
- Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Edition: $2000 (save $500)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90 all-in-one: $669 (save $410)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i all-in-one: $899 (save $350)
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals still available at Newegg
- Asus TUF A17: $1400 (save $400)
- MSI Creator Z16: $1139 (save $1410)
- Gigabyte G15 15: $750 (save $349)
- Gigabyte Aero OLED: $1200 (save $499)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7: $2800 (save $500)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: $2469 (save $630)
- Asus ROG Strix G16: $900 (save $300)
- MSI Pulse 15: $1599 (save $300)
Cyber Monday graphics card deals still available at Newegg
- Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3070: $400 (save $100 with code BFCY2Z873: Limited quantities)
- Gigabyte RTX 3070: $425 (save $145)
- Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3070: $430 (save $70)
- MSI Radeon RX 6800: $314 (save $120 with rebate and code BFCY2Z873 sale ends at midnight)
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
Newegg is running their Black Friday sales event through November 25th, backed by their Black Friday price guarantee to automatically refund you the difference if the price drops on what you bought before the 25th.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for its liquid cooling system, dual storage drives, and range of configuration options. You can create your own build with either an Intel or AMD-based chipset, and with up to an RTX 4080 graphics card for all the power you need to play the latest triple-A PC games.
Does Newegg have a Black Friday price guarantee?
Newegg launched their Black Friday price guarantee policy back in 2021, which applies to products sold and shipped by Newegg themselves. Products that are eligible for the program have a special badge on their store page, guaranteeing that you're getting the best price. And if the price drops before Black Friday, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference. No claim ticket or price tracking necessary.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Best early Black Friday tablet deals
- Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Best early Black Friday monitor deals
- Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best early Black Friday VPN deals
- Best early Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple deals
- Best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best early Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best early Black Friday Dell deals
- Best early Black Friday HP deals
- Best early Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best early Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best early Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best early Black Friday iPad deals
- Best early Black Friday security camera deals
- Best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best early Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best early Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best early Black Friday streaming deals