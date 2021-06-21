The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Phones, mobile accessories, and more

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 30% off Zoom in close with 30X Space Zoom, and take photos and videos like a pro with our easy-to-use, multi-lens camera

Super-smooth, cinema quality 8K Video

Create share-ready videos and GIFs with multi-cam recording and automatic, professional-style effects

64MP camera captures and shares detailed portraits, stunning landscapes and crisp close-ups

Intuitively manages your cellphone's usage, so you can go all day without charging

5G compatible $699 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch 41% off The 10.1-inch WiFi-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet is ruggedized for tough conditions. It includes built-in features such as an accelerometer, GPS, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, and a RGB light sensor.



It's MIL-STD-810G certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity.

The battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge, with an easy-to-replace battery that quickly charges through the built-in POGO pin.

Wet Touch mode allows the touchscreen to be fully functional regardless of water and rain, while Glove Mode is perfect for cold weather or clinical environments. The Tab Active Pro can withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

IP68-Certified Samsung S Pen gives you the precision you need to write or tap, no matter the conditions.

Take pictures, videos, or scan labels with crystal clear 13.0 MP (rear) and 8.0 MP (front) cameras with UHD (3840 x 2160p @ 30 fps) quality. Google ARCore with AR Assist enables the Tab Active Pro to sense its environment.

The fingerprint scanner brings biometric security to each tablet, while the facial recognition allows you to unlock the device with just a glance, even while wearing gloves. $441 at Amazon

Awesome Deal: JBL LIVE 300 earbuds 53% off JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: Small in size, but packing serious power, JBL LIVE 300TWS bluetooth headphones deliver the audio you expect from JBL.

AMBIENT AWARE and TALKTHRU: Control the world around you. Instantly move from absolute music immersion to focus on your surroundings with Ambient Aware. Chat with your friends without removing your bluetooth headphones with TalkThru. Just swipe on the wireless earbuds to activate them.

UP TO 20 HOURS OF BATTERY: Never be without your music. JBL LIVE 300TWS bluetooth headphones give you up to six hours of playback on a single charge. Pop them into the charging case for up to an additional 14 hours of listening. Get a one-hour boost in just 10 minutes.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS: JBL LIVE 300TWS bluetooth headphones are totally wireless, with nothing to hold you back or tie you down.

STEREO CALLS: Wherever you are in the world, and whatever you are doing, take your music along for the ride and stay connected with perfect, stereo clear calls with no background noise. Discover total listening freedom with hands-free functionality and no distractions with all-access touch control. $69 at Amazon

Blackview A80 20% off 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display

Android 10

13MP quad camera array

5MP selfie camera

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Fingerprint and face recognition biometric

4200mAh battery

4G dual SIM $87 at Amazon

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11 36% off Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen



MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor



Android 11

48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera / 8MP Front Camera



8GB RAM

128GB ROM

MicroSD up to 1T

4400mAh battery $159 at Amazon

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims) 30% off Directly attach Mate to keys, put Slim in your wallet, and use the free app on iOS or Android to find them whenever you misplace one! Use the Tile app to ring your Mate and Slim when they're within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile's most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search. $52 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus 40% off 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display

All-day 3000mA battery with 27W TurboPower

Get 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Dolby audio speakers

Unlocked $139 at Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive) $120 off Truly wireless earbuds

Soft cushioned arc supporter

Digital noise cancellation

Battery life up to 9 hours (8 total hours with carrying case), or up to 13 hours (26 total with carrying case) with noise canceling disabled

IP55 sweat and splash-proof design

Extra bass sound

Built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and usable with your voice assistant

Alexa-enabled $78 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone



Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus



Long-lasting battery life

Case that doubles as a wireless charger $109 at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds 38% off Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability. 3rd generation true wireless stability -- take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropout

Up to five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case

4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance

IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust $49 at Amazon