The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Smartphones, mobile accessories, and more

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Blackview A80 20% off 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display

Android 10

13MP quad camera array

5MP selfie camera

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Fingerprint and face recognition biometric

4200mAh battery

4G dual SIM $87 at Amazon

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11 36% off Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen



MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor



Android 11

48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera; 8MP Front Camera



8GB RAM

128GB ROM

MicroSD up to 1T

4400mAh battery $159 at Amazon

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims) 30% off Directly attach Mate to keys, put Slim in your wallet, and use the free app on iOS or Android to find them whenever you misplace one of them! Use the Tile app to ring your Mate and Slim when they're within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile's most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search. $52 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus 40% off 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display

All-day 3000mA battery with 27W TurboPower

Get 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Dolby audio speakers

Unlocked $149 at Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive) $120 off Truly wireless earbuds

Soft cushioned arc supporter

Digital noise cancellation

Battery life up to 9 hours (8 total hours with carrying case), or up to 13 hours (26 total with carrying case) with noise canceling disabled

IP55 sweat and splash-proof design

Extra bass sound

Built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and usable with your voice assistant

Alexa-enabled $78 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone



Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus



Long-lasting battery life

Case that doubles as a wireless charger $109 at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds 38% off Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability. 3rd generation true wireless stability -- take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropout

Up to five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case

4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance

IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust $50 at Amazon