Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Smartphones, mobile accessories, and more

For Prime Day 2021, we're aggregating the very best smartphone and mobile accessory deals on Amazon.

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.

ZDNet Recommends

Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to find the best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to find the best deals

Deals galore and top tips and tricks to help you master Amazon's sale.

Read More

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back.  Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Blackview A80

20% off

Blackview A80
  • 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display
  • Android 10
  • 13MP quad camera array
  • 5MP selfie camera
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • Fingerprint and face recognition biometric
  • 4200mAh battery
  • 4G dual SIM
$87 at Amazon

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11

36% off

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11
  • Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen
  • MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor
  • Android 11
  • 48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera; 8MP Front Camera
  • 8GB RAM 
  • 128GB ROM 
  • MicroSD up to 1T
  • 4400mAh battery
$159 at Amazon

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims)

30% off

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims)

Directly attach Mate to keys, put Slim in your wallet, and use the free app on iOS or Android to find them whenever you misplace one of them!

Use the Tile app to ring your Mate and Slim when they're within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile's most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.

$52 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

40% off

Motorola Moto G7 Plus
  • 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display
  • All-day 3000mA battery with 27W TurboPower
  • Get 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • Dolby audio speakers
  • Unlocked
$149 at Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive)

$120 off

Sony WF-SP800N
  • Truly wireless earbuds 
  • Soft cushioned arc supporter
  • Digital noise cancellation
  • Battery life up to 9 hours (8 total hours with carrying case), or up to 13 hours (26 total with carrying case) with noise canceling disabled
  • IP55 sweat and splash-proof design 
  • Extra bass sound 
  • Built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and usable with your voice assistant
  • Alexa-enabled 
$78 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

33% off

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
  • 6.9-inch AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 865+ processor
  • 108MP main camera
  • 10MP selfie camera
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 128GB storage
  • 5G ready
  • Unlocked
  • S Pen included
$875 at Amazon

Motorola Moto E

20% off

Motorola Moto E
  • 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ 19:9 display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
  • 13MP dual camera system
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • 42-hour battery
$115 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

37% off

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
  • 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display
  • 64MP main camera
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 4600mAh battery
  • 128GB storage
  • 5G ready
  • Unlocked
$375 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

35% off

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
  • AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone 
  • Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Case that doubles as a wireless charger
$109 at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds

38% off

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds

Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability.

  • 3rd generation true wireless stability -- take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropout
  • Up to five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case
  • 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance
  • IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust
$50 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card with adapter

39% off

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card with adapter
  • High capacity
  • 120MB/s transfer speeds
  • Load apps faster with A1-rated performance
  • 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • Adapter included
$140 at Amazon

More Prime Day 2021 deals

We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Related Topics:

Mobility Cloud E-Commerce Hardware Enterprise Software

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3