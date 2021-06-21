The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Smartphones, mobile accessories, and more

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
Blackview A80
20% off
- 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display
- Android 10
- 13MP quad camera array
- 5MP selfie camera
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- Fingerprint and face recognition biometric
- 4200mAh battery
- 4G dual SIM
Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11
36% off
- Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen
- MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor
- Android 11
- 48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera; 8MP Front Camera
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB ROM
- MicroSD up to 1T
- 4400mAh battery
Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims)
30% off
Directly attach Mate to keys, put Slim in your wallet, and use the free app on iOS or Android to find them whenever you misplace one of them!
Use the Tile app to ring your Mate and Slim when they're within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile's most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.$52 at Amazon
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
40% off
- 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display
- All-day 3000mA battery with 27W TurboPower
- Get 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- Dolby audio speakers
- Unlocked
Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive)
$120 off
- Truly wireless earbuds
- Soft cushioned arc supporter
- Digital noise cancellation
- Battery life up to 9 hours (8 total hours with carrying case), or up to 13 hours (26 total with carrying case) with noise canceling disabled
- IP55 sweat and splash-proof design
- Extra bass sound
- Built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and usable with your voice assistant
- Alexa-enabled
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
33% off
- 6.9-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 865+ processor
- 108MP main camera
- 10MP selfie camera
- 4500mAh battery
- 128GB storage
- 5G ready
- Unlocked
- S Pen included
Motorola Moto E
20% off
- 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ 19:9 display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- 13MP dual camera system
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- 42-hour battery
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
37% off
- 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display
- 64MP main camera
- 32MP selfie camera
- 4600mAh battery
- 128GB storage
- 5G ready
- Unlocked
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
35% off
- AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone
- Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus
- Long-lasting battery life
- Case that doubles as a wireless charger
Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds
38% off
Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability.
- 3rd generation true wireless stability -- take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropout
- Up to five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case
- 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance
- IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust
SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card with adapter
39% off
- High capacity
- 120MB/s transfer speeds
- Load apps faster with A1-rated performance
- 10-year manufacturer warranty
- Adapter included
More Prime Day 2021 deals
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - $28.99 (40% OFF)
- 2.5-inch mini smartphone - $63.99 (29% OFF)
We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.
Join Discussion