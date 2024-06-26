The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals

Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, officially returns on July 16 and 17 this year. But if you're ready to shop now, Amazon has released several great early Prime Day deals on popular Amazon products, including the Kindle Scribe, Fire TVs, and Ring video doorbells.

At ZDNET, we've curated a list of the best Prime Day deals available right now, based on our own product testing and reviewing. We only recommend deals that we'd personally vouch for, most of which we've tested ourselves. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.

Best early Prime Day deals

Here are the best early Prime Day sales from Amazon as of this writing. This list is updated frequently.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big-ticket items. This July Prime Day event is Amazon's largest of the year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a second Prime Big Deal Days event in October as well, and a Big Spring Sale in March.

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Is everything on sale on Prime Day?

You won't find a sale on every single item on Amazon during Prime Day. However, you will find exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, like electronics, kitchen, beauty, and clothing. Prime Day is typically when we see some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products (like Kindles and Echo devices) New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during the event.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can already shop some early Prime Day deals.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run for 48 hours, from July 16 through July 17.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17.

What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon tried something new during last July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for this year's Prime Day.

Selected members will be notified during the day of the sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)

Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.

What countries can access Prime Day sales?

Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.