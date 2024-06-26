'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, officially returns on July 16 and 17 this year. But if you're ready to shop now, Amazon has released several great early Prime Day deals on popular Amazon products, including the Kindle Scribe, Fire TVs, and Ring video doorbells.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything to know
At ZDNET, we've curated a list of the best Prime Day deals available right now, based on our own product testing and reviewing. We only recommend deals that we'd personally vouch for, most of which we've tested ourselves. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.
Best early Prime Day deals
Here are the best early Prime Day sales from Amazon as of this writing. This list is updated frequently.
- Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop bundle for $35 (save $75): Perhaps the best deal we've seen so far, you can save $75 on both an Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Pop speaker and a Blink Video Doorbell system with 1080p HD video and infrared night video that lets you see and talk to anyone who comes to your door from your smartphone. The Blink is also our pick for the best cheap video doorbell.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $324 (save $196): This bundle includes a 64 GB Kindle Scribe, a premium pen, and a magnetic leather folio cover. Our reviewer called the Kindle Scribe a "close to perfect" reading device. (You can also buy the same bundle with the 16 GB Kindle on sale for $276.)
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 (save $100): The Apple Watch Series 9 is our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people, and this is one of the best deals we've seen on one.
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for $60 (save $70): Find all of Amazon's popular Fire Kids tablets (including the 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch versions) that are beloved by our editors' kids on sale for Prime Day.
- Ring Video Doorbell for $50 (save $50): One of Ring's most popular video doorbells, this one features 1080p HD video and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or laptop. At 50% off, this is a great deal.
- Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $300 (save $150): Prime Day is known for great deals on Fire TVs, and you can find this Insignia model on sale in all sizes from 43 inches up to 75 inches.
- LG 65-Inch OLED B4 Smart 4K TV for $1,897 (save $603): We're big fans of LG OLED TVs, and this one offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for about 25% off.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89 (save $41): Our pick for the best AirPods, don't miss this chance to grab these popular earbuds for over 30% off.
- Amazon eero high-speed Wi-Fi 6 router and booster for $70 (save $20): Find several of the great eero Wi-Fi routers and extenders on sale ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Fresh coupon for $15 off a $75+ purchase: Now through July 15, Prime members can get this coupon. If you haven't signed up, you can get three free months of unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and other local grocers on Amazon.com.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big-ticket items. This July Prime Day event is Amazon's largest of the year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a second Prime Big Deal Days event in October as well, and a Big Spring Sale in March.
Is everything on sale on Prime Day?
You won't find a sale on every single item on Amazon during Prime Day. However, you will find exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, like electronics, kitchen, beauty, and clothing. Prime Day is typically when we see some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products (like Kindles and Echo devices) New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during the event.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
This year, Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can already shop some early Prime Day deals.
How long does Amazon Prime Day last?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run for 48 hours, from July 16 through July 17.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17.
What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?
Amazon tried something new during last July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for this year's Prime Day.
Selected members will be notified during the day of the sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
What countries can access Prime Day sales?
Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.