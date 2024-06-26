X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals

Prime Day might not be until July 16, but Amazon already has several great early Prime Day deals available on everything from Kindles to Fire TVs and tablets to Ring doorbells.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor

Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, officially returns on July 16 and 17 this year. But if you're ready to shop now, Amazon has released several great early Prime Day deals on popular Amazon products, including the Kindle Scribe, Fire TVs, and Ring video doorbells.

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything to know

At ZDNET, we've curated a list of the best Prime Day deals available right now, based on our own product testing and reviewing. We only recommend deals that we'd personally vouch for, most of which we've tested ourselves. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.

See at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals 

Kindle Scribe against green backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Here are the best early Prime Day sales from Amazon as of this writing. This list is updated frequently.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big-ticket items. This July Prime Day event is Amazon's largest of the year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a second Prime Big Deal Days event in October as well, and a Big Spring Sale in March. 

amazon-logo-collage-with-primeday
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Is everything on sale on Prime Day?

You won't find a sale on every single item on Amazon during Prime Day. However, you will find exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, like electronics, kitchen, beauty, and clothing. Prime Day is typically when we see some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products (like Kindles and Echo devices)  New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during the event. 

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can already shop some early Prime Day deals.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run for 48 hours, from July 16 through July 17.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17.

What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon tried something new during last July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for this year's Prime Day.

Selected members will be notified during the day of the sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.) 

Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here

What countries can access Prime Day sales?

Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK. 

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

prioritize-hands-on-images

Samsung will offer up to $1,500 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 - here's how it'll likely work

The default Deepin 23 RC desktop.

Deepin 23 is going all in on a Windows 11 look and feel - and it succeeds

samsung-packedgettyimages-1556774082

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch 7, Smart Ring, more