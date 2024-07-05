X
Business
The best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

With Prime Day fast approaching, we found the best rare deals and discounts on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Apple MacBook Pro (2023) | Save $100
MacBook Pro (M3 Max) with new MacOS Sonoma lock screen
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max | Save $99
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple AirPods Max
Save $99
View now View at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 | Save $70
apple-watch-series-9
Apple Watch Series 9
Save $70
View now View at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air | Save $150
MacBook Air M2 with ZDNET homepage on a table
Apple MacBook Air
Save $150
View now View at Amazon
Apple AirPods | Save $40
Apple 2nd-Generation AirPods
Apple AirPods
Save $40
View now View at Amazon

This year's Amazon Prime Day will bring Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) discounts on a wide range of tech products, including elusive Apple discounts. 

Apple rarely offers big deals, but this brand is always featured during Prime Day. While some price drops might be larger than others, you can expect to find deals on products like MacBooks, iPhones, and AirPods during the event -- and even some beforehand.

Below, you will find the best Apple deals now available at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. 

See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

There are plenty of deals already available for Apple products, and as more worthwhile sales appear, we will update this list -- so check back again for more discounts.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Save $100
MacBook Pro (M3 Max) with new MacOS Sonoma lock screen
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1499
  • Original price: $1599

If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $100 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This device, being one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that would be perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Save $99
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $450
  • Original price: $549

With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, a deal for the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now with a $100 discount, is not to be missed. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors. 

View now at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9

Save $70
apple-watch-series-9
Kayla Solino/ZDNET
  • Current price: $329
  • Original price: $399

We often see discounted Apple Watch series during sales events, and ahead of Prime Day, you can save $70 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers users an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile applications.

View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air

Save $150
MacBook Air M2 with ZDNET homepage on a table
Cliff Joseph/ZDNET
  • Current price: $849
  • Original price: $999

I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since the range was launched and have found it invaluable on trips away. If you are looking for an ultra-portable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $150 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods

Save $40
Apple 2nd-Generation AirPods
Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET
  • Current price: $89
  • Original price: $129

You can save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods, a great accessory for your iPhone if you want to listen to music on the move. Apple says you can expect around a day of use on a single charge and these second-generation earbuds come with a charging case as standard.

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 Apple deals

ipad pro with apple pencil pro on table
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- will also run their own versions of a summer sale. 

When does Prime Day begin?

Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and run through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale will last 48 hours, although deals will start appearing ahead of time, and some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly. 

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first Prime Day was back in 2015 and has occurred every year since and is typically held in July. Although Amazon has branched out to add an October Prime event and runs an extremely popular Black Friday week, Prime Day remains one of the most popular sales events.

Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more. But you can always sign up for a trial to access the full sale without being a member. 

Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly five to 20 percent off, at most. 

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers. 

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion. 

We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

