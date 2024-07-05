'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals
This year's Amazon Prime Day will bring Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) discounts on a wide range of tech products, including elusive Apple discounts.
Apple rarely offers big deals, but this brand is always featured during Prime Day. While some price drops might be larger than others, you can expect to find deals on products like MacBooks, iPhones, and AirPods during the event -- and even some beforehand.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Below, you will find the best Apple deals now available at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.
Best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals
There are plenty of deals already available for Apple products, and as more worthwhile sales appear, we will update this list -- so check back again for more discounts.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $1,499 (save $100): If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $100 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. (It's also our pick for the best laptop you can buy.)
- Apple AirPods Max for $450 (save $100): With stunning audio quality supported by Apple's H1 chip, a deal for the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now with a $100 discount, is not to be missed.
- Apple AirTag for $25 (save $4): Constantly losing your keys or phone? Consider picking up a Bluetooth-based item tracker, the Apple AirTag, for only $25. (You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $80, saving you about 20%.)
- Apple iPad Pro for $934 (save $65): For a small saving on an iPad Pro, consider this model, which comes with an 11-inch display, M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 (save $70): We often see sales on the Apple Watch series during shopping events, and this year is no exception. You can save $70 on an Apple Watch Series 9 -- our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people.
- Apple MacBook Air for $849 (save $150): If you need a budget-friendly laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save $150 on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89 (save $40): You can save over 30% on a pair of classic Apple AirPods. These second-generation earbuds come with a charging case.
- Apple 2023 Mac mini for $549 (save $50): If you are a fan of Apple's Mac mini range, you can save $50 on a model equipped with an M2 chip.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
- Apple Watch Ultra for $499 (save $60): You can also save on an Apple Watch Ultra with GPS connectivity.
- Apple 2023 iMac for $1,208 (save $91): Apple iMac users can take advantage of a small discount on a 2023 model that comes with an M3 chip, a 24-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $1499
- Original price: $1599
If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $100 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This device, being one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that would be perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $549
With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, a deal for the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now with a $100 discount, is not to be missed. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors.
- Current price: $329
- Original price: $399
We often see discounted Apple Watch series during sales events, and ahead of Prime Day, you can save $70 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers users an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile applications.
- Current price: $849
- Original price: $999
I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since the range was launched and have found it invaluable on trips away. If you are looking for an ultra-portable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $150 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display.
- Current price: $89
- Original price: $129
You can save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods, a great accessory for your iPhone if you want to listen to music on the move. Apple says you can expect around a day of use on a single charge and these second-generation earbuds come with a charging case as standard.
More Prime Day 2024 Apple deals
- Apple iPad Air for $659 (save $40): An iPad Air on sale over at Amazon is the 2024 model, set with an 11-inch display, M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple Pencil Pro for $119 (save $10): While not massively discounted, if you need a new stylus, you can save on an Apple Pencil Pro, suitable for use with Apple's range of tablets.
- Apple iPad for $321 (save $28): If you don't mind a legacy device, you can pick up a very cheap iPad ahead of Prime Day for only $321. It only comes with 64GB SSD storage, though.
- Apple Watch SE for $189 (save $60): The Apple Watch SE is also currently on sale. You can save $60 on a 40mm model with GPS connectivity.
- Apple Magic Trackpad for $140 (save $9): Suitable for use with MacBooks and iPads, you can save on the Apple Magic Trackpad over at Amazon.
- Apple Magic Mouse for $89 (save $10): To go with your new trackpad, Apple's branded mouse, a sleek, modern device, is available with a discount.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- will also run their own versions of a summer sale.
When does Prime Day begin?
Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and run through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale will last 48 hours, although deals will start appearing ahead of time, and some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
The first Prime Day was back in 2015 and has occurred every year since and is typically held in July. Although Amazon has branched out to add an October Prime event and runs an extremely popular Black Friday week, Prime Day remains one of the most popular sales events.
Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more. But you can always sign up for a trial to access the full sale without being a member.
Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly five to 20 percent off, at most.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.
We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.
We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.