The best headphone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024

Prime Day is quickly approaching, but you don't have to wait to score awesome deals on headphones from Apple, Beats, Sony, and more.
Written by Jada Jones, Associate Editor
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones against red brick
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Save $96
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Beats Studio Pro
Save $126
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
airpods-pro-2-left-align
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Save $50
Apple AirPods Max
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple AirPods Max
Save $151
Your favorite headphones can be a beloved companion during long commutes, frequent traveling, or day-to-day activities. But after a few years of wear and tear, it may be time for you to upgrade your cans or earbuds. There have been plenty of exciting headphone releases in 2024, but some models from as early as 2020 have held onto their value (but not their hefty price tags) over the years, too.

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and there are plenty of exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can find ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Save $96
Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones against red brick
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $284
  • Original price: $380

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality.

Beats Studio Pro

Save $126
Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $350

Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with both Android and iOS devices.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save $50
airpods-pro-2-left-align
Christina Darby/ZDNet
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $249

Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They seamlessly integrate into your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features.

Apple AirPods Max

Save $151
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $398
  • Original price: $549

Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before Prime Day ends.

More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
Jada Jones/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Wednesday, July 16, and ends on Thursday, July 17. However, you can find some deals active before and after the official sale dates.

Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes, usually, many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We combed through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also reviewed customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

