The best headphone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024
Your favorite headphones can be a beloved companion during long commutes, frequent traveling, or day-to-day activities. But after a few years of wear and tear, it may be time for you to upgrade your cans or earbuds. There have been plenty of exciting headphone releases in 2024, but some models from as early as 2020 have held onto their value (but not their hefty price tags) over the years, too.
Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and there are plenty of exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can find ahead of Prime Day 2024.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $104 (save $126): Samsung's premium wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $199 (save $50): Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are the company's premium flagship earbuds that have appeared in our picks for best earbuds since their 2022 release. These earbuds have iOS-specific features, best-in-class noise-canceling tech, and a refined sound that is sure to please any audio fan.
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $398 (in Green, Pink, and Space Gray only) (save $151): Apple's flagship over-ear premium headphones are rarely on sale, and even when they are, these headphones are a big ticket item. We love these headphones' unique style, integration with Apple devices, and impressive noise-canceling tech.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless earbuds for $270 (save $30): The company's latest earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and a highly portable charging case.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $100 (save $50): Sony's budget over-ear headphones borrow internal audio components from the company's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones for a quarter of the price.
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $170 (save $109): Bose's second-generation premium earbuds deliver all-day comfort, a unique form factor, and top-tier noise-canceling capabilities.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $284 (in Black only) (save $96): Sennheiser's flagship over-ear headphones deliver highly detailed audio for Bluetooth headphones. These headphones come in many colors, and some have deeper discounts than others.
- Current price: $284
- Original price: $380
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $350
Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with both Android and iOS devices.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $249
Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They seamlessly integrate into your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features.
- Current price: $398
- Original price: $549
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before Prime Day ends.
More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals
- Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds for $25 (save $50)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport open-ear wireless earbuds for $46 (save $24)
- Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds for $200 (save $50)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones for $300 (save $50)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds for $130 (save $40)
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Wednesday, July 16, and ends on Thursday, July 17. However, you can find some deals active before and after the official sale dates.
Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, usually, many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We combed through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also reviewed customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.