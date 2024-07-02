'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
This year has been exciting for new laptops, and it's not slowing down any time soon. New developments in AI technology are everywhere across Windows and Mac laptops, and big advancements in processors are pushing all new devices to the forefront.
This is great news for consumers because it means unbeatable deals on a wide range of laptops, from productivity machines for work to gaming laptops to 2-in-1 tablet/laptop convertibles. We've already gone hands-on with dozens of laptops this year and are excited to share the best early deals we've found in time for Amazon's Prime Day.
The best early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $849 (save $150): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year. Right now, it's on sale for just $849, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,450 (save $150): If you're looking for power, the MacBook Pro (M3) is still one of the best-performing laptops on the market. We've called it out repeatedly as being the best in multiple classes. Right now, it's on sale on Amazon for $1,450 for the 8GB of RAM and 512MB of storage configuration.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $599 (save $110): The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly on the laptop.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $650 (save $150): With an 11-inch display, powerful battery, and a total package that weighs just over a pound, the Galaxy Tab S9 is better than ever for just $650, nearly 20% off the regular price.
- MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,200 (save $400): One of our picks for the best budget gaming laptops, the MSI Katana 15 features a 15.6-inch display that produces 1080p full HD resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It's great for content creators.
- Current price: $849
- Original price: $999
Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory.
- Current price: $1,449
- Original price: $1,599
The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward-edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display.
- Current price: $599
- Original price: $709
With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 is well-equipped to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're using it for work-related tasks, browsing media, or as a portable connectivity machine while on the go.
- Current price: $649
- Original price: $799
PAll three models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 are on equal footing, with most of the exceptions being sizing and camera configurations. This is wonderful news for those who do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet.
More early Prime Day 2024 laptop deals
- ASUS ROG Strix G16: If you're looking for a deal on a high-tier gaming laptop, 2024's 16-inch ROG model is a beast with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor for just $1,289.
- Acer Aspire 3 15" (2023): Last year's Acer Aspire 3 is still a solid budget laptop pick for a 15-inch laptop, on sale for just $299. The large screen is great for college students looking for an inexpensive laptop to take on campus, and the AMD Ryzen 3 processor ensures a lot of bang for your buck.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day officially lasts from July 16-17, but there are tons of promotional deals leading up to the event, particularly on laptops and computer accessories.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.