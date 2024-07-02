The best early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

This year has been exciting for new laptops, and it's not slowing down any time soon. New developments in AI technology are everywhere across Windows and Mac laptops, and big advancements in processors are pushing all new devices to the forefront.

This is great news for consumers because it means unbeatable deals on a wide range of laptops, from productivity machines for work to gaming laptops to 2-in-1 tablet/laptop convertibles. We've already gone hands-on with dozens of laptops this year and are excited to share the best early deals we've found in time for Amazon's Prime Day.

The best early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Save $150 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $849

Original price: $999 Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M3) Save $150 Apple/ZDNET Current price: $1,449

Original price: $1,599 The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward-edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display. View now at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Save $110 Lenovo/ZDNET Current price: $599

Original price: $709 With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 is well-equipped to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're using it for work-related tasks, browsing media, or as a portable connectivity machine while on the go. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Save $150 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $649

Original price: $799 PAll three models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 are on equal footing, with most of the exceptions being sizing and camera configurations. This is wonderful news for those who do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet. View now at Amazon

More early Prime Day 2024 laptop deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day officially lasts from July 16-17, but there are tons of promotional deals leading up to the event, particularly on laptops and computer accessories.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.