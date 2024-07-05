The best early Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, you can expect countless monitor deals to appear, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade your existing, elderly monitor or to purchase a new monitor suitable for gaming, working from home, or entertainment.

This year, Amazon's massive Prime Day shopping event is taking place on July 16 and 17. But if you're ready to shop now, you can take advantage of deals on monitors of all shapes and sizes suitable for every budget: affordable flat screens suitable for daily tasks, curved, high frame-rate models perfect for your next gaming session, large monitors perfect as entertainment hubs, or even dual-screen options for the busy home office worker.

Below, find our top picks for the best monitor deals ahead of Prime Day.

Best early Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

There are already some cracking deals available for monitors before the start of Prime Day, the best of which are listed below. This page will be updated with new, worthwhile deals as we find them.

Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor Save $500 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $1100

Original price: $1600 One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is for a Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor. This monitor, available with a $500 (31%) discount, comes with a 49-inch OLED display, FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. View now at Amazon

Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor Save $53 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $120

Original price: $173 If you're in the market for a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor, you can take advantage of a $53 discount on a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro. This monitor is called a ZeroFrame due to its thin, small bezel, and comes with a Full HD display, AMD FreeSync Premium support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View now at Amazon

Acer Zero-Frame gaming office monitor Save $28 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $90

Original price: $118 A deal we like for an affordable monitor is $28 off this Acer design. Suitable for home office use, this monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch Full HD Zero-Frame display, AMD FreeSync support, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View now at Amazon

LG 28-inch DualUp monitor Save $52 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $548

Original price: $600 An unusual monitor is LG's DualUp. The DualUp is a vertical option -- rather than a traditional, horizontal design -- which provides enough display real estate to run two screens simultaneously and offers a SDQHD resolution. This monitor is available with a $52 discount. View now at Amazon

LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor Save $40 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $130

Original price: $170 An alternative gaming or work monitor is on sale. This LG model comes with 27-inch Full HD display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. This monitor also comes with motion blur reduction technologies and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day monitor deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- may also run their own versions of a summer sale.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first Prime Day was back in 2015 and has occurred every year since and is typically held in July. Although Amazon has branched out to add an October Prime event and runs an extremely popular Black Friday week, Prime Day remains one of the most popular sales events.

Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more. But you can always sign up for a trial to access the full sale without being a member.

Are monitors really cheaper on Prime Day?

In our experience, monitors often get excellent discounts during the two-day Prime Day sales event. Vendors including Samsung, LG, and Sony are only a handful among many that cut the price of their monitor ranges by up to 30% or 40%, making Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your existing hardware.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.

We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.