The best phone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
While this year's Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start until July 16, a quick scope through the A-to-Z catalog reveals several quality deals on the latest smartphones. That includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which ZDNET has tested and recommends as some of the best phones on the market. The iPhone 15 series can also be had at a discount; you just have to know where to look -- and we'll show you.
If that all sounds good to you, here's the lowdown on the latest early Amazon Prime Day phone deals, which we'll continue to vet and frequently update as new offers appear.
Best phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,195 (save 220): In the running for best phone of the year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most complete handset you can buy right now, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Galaxy AI tools, built-in S Pen, a quad-camera setup, and more.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for free (save $1,199): How can you buy the best iPhone for free? Agreeing to a 36-month financing plan under one of Boost Infinite's Unlimited services is how. Of course, a three-year commitment is a long time, but if you're planning to switch to a new carrier or buy a phone for the first time, this is a cheap and simple way to do so.
- Apple iPhone 15 for free (save $829): The Boost Inifinite deal is currently active for the non-Pro iPhone models, too. If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Pro or Pro Max, the iPhone 15 will give you the same iOS 17 experience with the same after-market support as the more expensive models.
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $449 (save $250): The most affordable foldable phone on the market right now just got cheaper, with the 2023 Motorola Razr hitting an all-time low at $449. It doesn't have the largest outer display of flip phones, but it's still compact and handy to use.
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $649 (save $350): Another foldable phone contender, the higher-end Razr+ model is discounted even more heavily, and is arguably a better flip phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip thanks to a more customizable and functional outer screen.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $525 (save $75): One of the best Samsung phones available, the Galaxy S23 FE flew under many people's radar last year when it was released in October. However, it's still a formidable mid-range Android with all the flagship essentials.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $769 (save $230): We've seen the flagship Pixel go on sale for cheaper, but a $230 discount is still something worth celebrating. For the price, you're getting a reliable camera system that's backed by consistent software improvements.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $443 (save $556): It's no longer the latest Pixel phone on the market, but that means you can pick up the still-fantastic Pixel 7 Pro for more than 50% off. This model also comes with 256GB of storage, double that of most flagship phones today.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $719 (save $80): The smallest (and most comfortable) model of this year's Galaxy S24 series is currently discounted by $80. For the money, you get a 6.2-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and the same Galaxy AI features as the more expensive S24 Ultra.
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for $249 (save $150): A budget pick with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 feels like a flagship phone, with its 256GB of storage, 120Hz display, and 5,000mAh battery. But at its discounted price, it's basically a quarter of the price.
- Current price: $1,195
- Original price: $1,419
Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra line continues to be the company's everything-but-the-kitchen-sink model, offering the best specs you'll find across display, performance, camera, and battery. While deals on the latest S24 Ultra fluctuate often, the best offer right now discounts more than $200 off the 512GB model, giving you an ample amount of storage for less money than usual.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,199
Ahead of Prime Day, Boost Infinite customers (new and existing) can take advantage of its free iPhone deal, which requires activation and 36-month financing. Sure, three years is a long-term commitment, but if you've been wanting to switch carriers or are already acquainted with mobile contracts, this is a great way to get the latest iPhone for cheap.
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $699
While the Motorola Razr (2023) is no longer the latest flip phone from the company, it's now more affordable than ever, with a new low of $449 ($250 off). For the money, you're getting a dual-screen foldable, a relatively large 4,200mAh battery, and a 6.9-inch OLED display.
- Current price: $769
- Original price: $999
The latest flagship phone from Google can be had in new condition right now for $230 off, putting it within the same price range as Samsung and Apple's standard tier of Galaxy S and iPhones. Google's promising up to seven years of software updates with the Pixel 8 series, so you can expect it to stay feature-relevant until 2030.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $399
The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a fantastic budget Android phone that comes with a built-in stylus. In fact, it's the only phone model with the accessory besides the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra, which typically costs around $1,200. For a fraction of the cost, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with the Moto.
More Prime Day 2024 phone deals
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $420 (save $480): We rated the flagship Pixel phone highly when it launched in 2022, and since then, it's been heavily discounted, making it ideal for budget shoppers and/or folks who just want a good phone for less money.
- Nothing Phone 2a for $387 (save $33): One of the best budget Android phones we've tested, the Nothing Phone 2a is typically available through a developer beta program, but is now on sale on Amazon.
- Motorola Moto G Play 2023 for $135 (save $35): Another budget option for less than retail, the Moto G Play has a reliable 5,000mAh battery that, when paired with its efficient processor, can deliver up to three days of endurance.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro for free (save $999): It's not as large as the iPhone Pro Max, but for many, that's a good thing. For its size, the iPhone 15 Pro may well be the best iPhone on the market right now, with a similar processor/camera combo as its larger sibling.
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $394 (save $156): For a phone that charges faster than anything else in its price range, check out the OnePlus 10 Pro. Thanks to its 65W charging support, the phone can go from 0% to 65% within 20 minutes of charging.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 sees major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are phones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, phones are often cheaper on Prime Day, matching the level of discount you'd find in a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. This is partly because Prime Day typically happens in July, months after most manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola have launched new devices in the first half of the year. With the amount of time that has passed, you'll often see the more recent phones discounted by a good amount at this time.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET chooses Prime Day deals based on the percentage of discount compared to the original price ($5 off a $20 item is just as good as $100 off a $1,000 item), how significant the discount is compared to pricing history, and whether our experts have tested and recommended the product.
We also look at deals from a wider scope, considering better alternatives, unique use cases, stock, and existing customer reviews on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. The best deals will save you a decent amount of money while giving you a truly worthwhile product.