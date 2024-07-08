'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day sale is a great time to buy tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Even though Prime Day doesn't officially start until next week (July 16 and 17), you can already find deals on all kinds of tech. We've rounded up the best tablet deals on Amazon so you can start saving early.
Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $75 (save $65): This affordable, large Amazon tablet has expandable storage up to 1TB and Amazon Alexa built right in.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $749 (save $171): Listed as one of our top picks for the best Android tablets, this Samsung tablet is a well-rounded Android device that lets you take advantage of Samsung's DeX platform.
- Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) for $400 (save $99): The iPad Mini is one of the best small tablets you can buy, thanks to its portable size and A15 Bionic chip, which makes it a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $2,190 (save $510): This is one of the best large tablets for those who also want a real laptop, thanks to its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 (7th generation) for $1,209 (save $90): Apple's newest iPad Pro is faster than ever, thanks to the new M4 chip that can handle a diverse range of tasks, making it one of our top picks for the best tablets.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet for $65 (save $55): This is a great cheap Android tablet if you're looking for a device for entertainment purposes.
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $324 (save $25): Apple's base-level iPad is the best iPad for FaceTime and Zoom purposes, as well as a good option for those new to Apple as well as those looking for something easy to use for kids or older adults.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $470 (save $60): As one of the best reading tablets you can buy, this Kindle bundle comes with the Amazon Premium Pen and a leather folio cover so you can start annotating your books right away.
- Google Pixel Tablet for $450 (save $50): This Android tablet doubles as a smart home hub when it's not in use, thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock.
- Current price: $749
- Original price: $920
The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or gaming on it.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $499
Compared to a smartphone, the iPad Mini is better for reading ebooks, PDFs, documents, news apps, and other digital content. In addition, the portability of the iPad Mini along with its support for the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil make note-taking a popular use case
Of course, you'll also get iPadOS 16 with features like shared tab groups, Stage Manager, and external display support if you ever need to see something on a bigger screen.
Review: Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.)
- Current price: $2,190
- Original price: $2,700
With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. That means you're not going to have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows.
Just keep in mind if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.
Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Current price: $1,209
- Original price: $1,299
Even though it was recently released, you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle a diverse range of tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10 to 120Hz.
The Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has range of features including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.
Review: M4 iPad Pro
- Current price: $470
- Original price: $530
The Kindle Scribe has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle, like 300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, and adjustable warm light. It also comes with the Amazon Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading.
Your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.
Review: Amazon Kindle Scribe
More Prime Day 2024 tablet deals
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 for $564 (save $35): Apple's newest iPad Air comes in two sizes, gets up to 50% better performance than in the previous model, and a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $380 (save $70): This Samsung tablet comes with an S Pen and an IP68 dust/water resistant rating, making it a good choice for first-time tablet owners.
- Wacom Intuos Pro for $349 (save $31): This drawing tablet feels like putting pen to paper, and artists can customize everything from the tablet's ExpressKeys to the Pro Pen 2's buttons, depending on your favorite shortcuts.
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $167 (save $63): For a cheap tablet, you can still expect a large, 10.6-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of streaming with this Lenovo option.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $300 (save $30): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD 2000 x 1200 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor, 4GB RAM, and AKG dual speakers.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales are live from Tuesday, July 16, through the end of Wednesday, July 17.
Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day?
Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that wouldn't normally be on sale, such as iPads or Amazon-branded tablets like the Kindle.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.