The 17 best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon
If you've made it here to this page, you probably already know that Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be making its 10th anniversary return in just two weeks. And just as the e-commerce giant is gearing up by already offering great deals and discounts across the shopping platform, so is the competition.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Right now, you can score deep savings in many core categories, like tech, home, back-to-school, and beyond, at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, BJ's, and more. Thanks to Prime Day, it's a buyer's market as retailers compete for your purchase on many of the same top tech items by offering identical (or better) discounts.
That's why we've rounded up the best early anti-Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list frequently ahead of Prime Day, and multiple times a day while the event occurs, so be sure to check back.
The best early anti-Prime Day 2024 deals
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for $23 (save $176 at Stack Social): Software isn't cheap. You can now get a lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license through StackSocial, saving you 88%. The system works great for users with refurbished computers needing an up-to-date operating system. You'll also get Microsoft's Copilot embedded into the software to answer queries and optimize your workflow.
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $170 (save $80 at Best Buy): If you're upgrading your home to a smart system, make it easy with Google's Nest Smart Thermostat, which is on sale for $80 off at Best Buy. Control your home's temperature from your smartphone and link up with other Google smart devices for the ultimate smart home setup.
- Get a Walmart+ Annual Membership for $49 (save $49 at Walmart): Walmart is offering 50% off their annual Walmart+ membership ahead of their Walmart Deals event next week. Right now, you can sign up for just $49, gain exclusive early access to next week's sale, and enjoy perks like free delivery, gas benefits, auto care, and more.
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $179 (save $100 at Best Buy): We love the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for their strong noise cancellation and unrivaled sound. Plus, with a savings of $100, this is a great buy.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch SE for $99 (with trade-in) (save $100 at Samsung): ZDNET's Kerry Wan says this is the best WearOS deal right now, and we have to agree. Right now you can trade in any smartwatch in any condition and receive a $100 promotional credit, making a brand new Samsung Watch FE yours for just $99.
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Indoor/Outdoor 3 Camera Bundle for $350 (save $350 at Best Buy): Home security is costly, especially for cameras designed to function indoors and outdoors, capture in 4K video, and more. This triple pack of Arlo's popular Pro cam is now discounted by $350 at Best Buy, and ZDNET's Maria Diaz says a discount on these cameras makes them most worth your money.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Import Edition Bundle for $274 (save $76 at Walmart): Nintendo Switch devices don't often go on sale, but right now you can grab the OLED import bundle for just $274. The OLED screen allows for crystal-clear gameplay and bright, vivid colors.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB for $400 (save $200 at Best Buy): Our pick for the best iPad overall, the 2022 iPad Air stacks up well with the competition. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner says its functions mimic those of the more expensive iPad Pro. "It's truly a slightly less expensive iPad Pro that's only missing a few features," he says.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $849 (save $150 at Best Buy): Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $150 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000.
- Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $240 (save $110 at Walmart): Dyson vacuums are notoriously pricey. Save $110 on this cordless V10 model at Walmart right now.
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 (save $60 at Walmart): The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the tech company's base smartwatch. It's not loaded with all the latest health and wellness features, but it gets the job done. I purchased one at this discounted rate back in October, and it's been my favorite purchase to date.
More early anti-Prime Day 2024 deals
- Costco Gold Star Membership + a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card (save $20 at StackSocial): This exclusive Costco membership deal from StackSocial comes with a $20 digital shop card, essentially dropping the cost of a $60/year membership to just $40.
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Speaker and Display for $75 (save $25 at Lowe's): Still working on that smart home system? Add the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to your home setup for just $75. Use it as a speaker, display, and hub for other Google devices.
- Eufy Security 3 Piece Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 4K Security System for $500 (save $180 at Best Buy): Another security deal on our list, this Eufy 3-piece camera bundle can be used indoors or outdoors, captures 4K video, and costs just $500 now, thanks to a $180 savings at Best Buy now.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $89 (save $40 at Walmart): Our favorite affordable AirPods are even more affordable. Snag the AirPods (2nd Gen) with a wireless charging case for just $89.
- Samsung 55-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $1,000 (save $500 at Best Buy):
- MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $150 at Costco): ZDNET's Jason Hiner says the new MacBook Pro lineup is for creators and presenters, and that Apple's new M3 chip allows for stunning desktop-like workloads to be handled on it. But it's pricey. Right now you can save $150 at Costco (membership required) on a new M3 model.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.
Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?
Deals are typically lower at Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day. Plus, other major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart like to get in on the shopping action, often discounting products by the same amount as Amazon, offering competing sale events, and more.
How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.