If you've made it here to this page, you probably already know that Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be making its 10th anniversary return in just two weeks. And just as the e-commerce giant is gearing up by already offering great deals and discounts across the shopping platform, so is the competition.

Right now, you can score deep savings in many core categories, like tech, home, back-to-school, and beyond, at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, BJ's, and more. Thanks to Prime Day, it's a buyer's market as retailers compete for your purchase on many of the same top tech items by offering identical (or better) discounts.

That's why we've rounded up the best early anti-Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list frequently ahead of Prime Day, and multiple times a day while the event occurs, so be sure to check back.

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?

Deals are typically lower at Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day. Plus, other major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart like to get in on the shopping action, often discounting products by the same amount as Amazon, offering competing sale events, and more.

How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.