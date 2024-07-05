X
Tech
Home Tech

The 17 best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon

Prime Day returns July 16, but you can already shop great deals across tech, home, and beyond -- and not just at Amazon. Find some of the best anti-Prime Day deals from retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Apple MacBook Air (M2) | Save $150
Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air (M2)
Save $150
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE | Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
samsung galaxy watch fe
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
View now View at Samsung
Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds | Save $100
bose-ii-earbuds-in-front-of-taxi
Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds
Save $100
View now View at Walmart
Walmart+ Annual Membership | Save $49
walmart-plus-prime-day
Walmart+ Annual Membership
Save $49
View now View at Walmart

If you've made it here to this page, you probably already know that Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be making its 10th anniversary return in just two weeks. And just as the e-commerce giant is gearing up by already offering great deals and discounts across the shopping platform, so is the competition.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Right now, you can score deep savings in many core categories, like tech, home, back-to-school, and beyond, at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, BJ's, and more. Thanks to Prime Day, it's a buyer's market as retailers compete for your purchase on many of the same top tech items by offering identical (or better) discounts. 

That's why we've rounded up the best early anti-Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list frequently ahead of Prime Day, and multiple times a day while the event occurs, so be sure to check back.

The best early anti-Prime Day 2024 deals 

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

Save $150
Apple MacBook Air M2
Cliff Joseph/ZDNET
  • Current price: $849
  • Original price: $999

Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $150 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at B&H Photo-Video

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
samsung galaxy watch fe
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $99 (with a watch trade-in)
  • Original price: $199

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, ZDNET's Kerry Wan says you won't want to miss out on the best WearOS deal happening now. Right now, Samsung is offering its base model Watch FE for just $99 with an eligible trade-in. That's right. The Galaxy Watch FE, which sells for $199 can be yours for only $99 (that's 50% off) when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition.

"That's easily one of the best trade-in promotions I've seen, so much so that I upgraded my mom's Galaxy Watch 2 without hesitation. It's a new Samsung smartwatch for $99, folks," Wan said. 

Also: Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to easily qualify

View now at Samsung

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds

Save $100
bose-ii-earbuds-in-front-of-taxi
Christina Darby/ ZDNET
  • Current price: $179 
  • Original price: $279

If you're not interested in getting the most recent Bose model of earbuds but still want to reap the benefits of the brand, an older model -- like these Bose QuietComfort II earbuds that just so happen to be on sale for $100 less at Best Buy -- will surely do the trick. The earbuds regularly sell for $279, but you can find them for $179 right now. That's cheaper than the price of our favorite Apple AirPods Pro 2, which retail for $250.

Also: The Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds are $100 off following July 4th

View now at WalmartView now at BoseView now at Amazon

Walmart+ Annual Membership

Save $49
walmart-plus-prime-day
Walmart/ZDNET
  • Current price: $49/year 
  • Original price: $98/year 

Right now, Walmart is discounting its Walmart+ membership program by 50%. Instead of paying $98/year, you can sign up and pay only $49, and secure early access to shop Walmart's largest savings event -- Walmart Deals, which kicks off next week. 

Plus, a Walmart+ membership provides a plethora of added benefits to customers, including free delivery from your store, free shipping with no order minimum, saving 10 cents per gallon at 13,000+ fuel locations nationwide, video streaming with Paramount+, auto care services, returns from home, early access to exclusive savings, mobile scan and go, and more. 

Also: Get a Walmart+ membership for half off right now. Here's how 

View now at Walmart

More early anti-Prime Day 2024 deals 

costco

Get a free gift card with your new Costco membership now.

StackSocial

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Deals are typically lower at Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day. Plus, other major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart like to get in on the shopping action, often discounting products by the same amount as Amazon, offering competing sale events, and more. 

How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

