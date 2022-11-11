/>
Deals

The best early Black Friday deals happening right now

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but if you look in the right places, you can find great deals now. Check out our list below to score some major savings on top tech items.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. 

ZDNET Recommends

Because there are still some groans and strains in the supply chain, both big box stores and smaller businesses are offering early deals this year. You can save hundreds of dollars on major staples like TVs or even some top-notch electronics like Samsung devices.

Below, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Check them out. We'll be updating this frequently through the end of Cyber Monday. However, some of these deals might be flash deals, so if you see something that you'd like or that's a perfect gift for a family member, add it to your cart sooner rather than later.

Best early Black Friday 2022 deals overall

Below are the 10 best Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

iRobot Roomba i1+ (1552) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save $242
iRobot Roomba i1+ (1552) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
  • Current Price: $288
  • Original Price: $530

The self-emptying i155220 robot vacuum can last for up to 60 days before you need to empty the bin. With 10 times the power-lifting suction, it uses a 3-stage cleaning system to make sure your floors stay clean using multi-surface rubber brushes. It cleans in neat rows rather than a randomized pathing plan and you can set it to clean while you're out and about so you come home to clean floors.

View now at Walmart

LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $730
An LG A2 TV on a console table next to an acoustic guitar
LG
  • Current Price: $570
  • Original Price: $1,300

Featuring the a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, the Class A2 Series OLED offers AI Picture Pro 4K for a beautiful picture with 100% Color Volume and Color Fidelity. Dynamic Tone Mapping helps create a more realistic, natural color and image on-screen. You can also use Filmmaker Mode that is enhanced by the built-in Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. The 48-inch model is on sale for the steepest discount, but you can still save $400 on the larger models, too.

View now at Best Buy

STM MagLoop – Designed for MagSafe iPhone – Magnetic 3-in-1 Accessory

Save $12
STM Magloop
Amazon
  • Current Price: $18
  • Original Price: $30

Looking for a great handy accessory for your iPhone? Having tested this MagLoop myself, it's a super handy accessory for your Apple phone. It uses a comfortable silicone ring that can pop out for an easier grip. The other nice feature about that same ring is it can double as a kickstand to help you shoot that amazing video for TikTok. Plus, it doubles as a bottle opener for when you need to open up a beverage in a pinch.

View now at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (second gen)

Save $22
The Apple 4k streams vivid pictures from all major streaming platforms
CNET
  • Current Price: $77
  • Original Price: $99

The Apple TV 4K streaming stick is perfect for those that love the Apple iOS system. In addition to a brilliant 4K picture with automatic upscaling, you'll get the A8 chip to enjoy both gameplay and app experiences like Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. If you have AirPods, the TV 4K streaming device offers private listening with the earbuds.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

View now at Walmart

HP OMEN 40L desktop

Save $400
HP OMEN - 40L Gaming Desktop
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,050
  • Original Price: $1,450

This HP Omen comes with everything you'd need in a desktop: 16GB Memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with specialized DTX surround sound technology to enhance your audio during gameplay. This is one of the best deals we've seen on a desktop for Black Friday.

View now at Best Buy

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray

Save $150
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) 4th gen
Amazon
  • Current Price: $350
  • Original Price: $470

Another great tablet option is the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi. It will give you 64GB of storage for movies,  books, and more, and you can enjoy a clear picture on Apple's signature Retina display. Finding any deal on an Apple product is always a rare but welcome sight, so add this to your cart today to get $150 in savings.

View now at Walmart

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo

Save $100
DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo
Adorama
  • Current Price: $400
  • Original Price: $500

The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More combo offers a propeller holder and landing gear extensions. It can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and can shoot 4K HD video. It's also incredibly light, weighing less than 150g and folding for extra portability. You can also fly this drone without needing to register it with the government.

View now at Adorama

GIGABYTE A5 K1 gaming laptop

Save $323
GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4 gaming laptop
Newegg
  • Current Price: $877
  • Original Price: $1,200

This is one of the best deals we've seen on a gaming laptop. For the price point, it offers the RTX 3060 graphics card and 512GB of SSD storage. With a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, it weighs only 4.68 pounds, making it great for traveling and gaming.

The lowest price we've seen on this laptop is $730, but this is still a great deal at 26% off the full price.

View now at Newegg

LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B 27" HDR10 IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor

Save $130
LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B 27" HDR10 IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor
Amazon
  • Current Price: $200
  • Original Price: $330

This 27-inch monitor gives you a 1ms response time with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. With a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR10, you'll get an amazing gaming experience on its virtually border-less design.

View now at Newegg

More early Black Friday 2022 deals at Amazon

Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More early best Black Friday 2022 deals at Walmart

Here are some other best Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

More early best Black Friday 2022 deals at Best Buy

Here are some other best Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday will fall on Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday will fall on the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be Nov. 28.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

