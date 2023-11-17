'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Best early Black Friday deals on products ZDNET's tested and recommend
We're still in the early days of Black Friday, but all it really takes is a glimpse at ZDNET's live blog to know just how many deals are on the table this year. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, pair of headphones, laptop, tablet, or even robot vacuum, we've got you covered.
But if you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of deals to be had, or uncertain of what's actually worth buying, let this roundup serve as the guiding light of your Black Friday shopping. Throughout the years, ZDNET's tested and reviewed hundreds, if not thousands, of consumer electronics, from smartphones to personal computers to smart home appliances, and many of our highest-rated products just so happen to be on sale during this time of the year.
The list below not only contains gadgets and gizmos that are heavily discounted but are ultimately worth investing in, as our writers and editors can attest to.
Early Black Friday 2023 deals on ZDNET's best-rated products
- Current price: $899
- Original price: $1,199
I tested Samsung's flagship smartphone back in February, and to this day, it's still the most complete handset that money can buy. From the big and bright AMOLED display to the competent quad-camera setup to the integrated S Pen stylus, there's not much, if anything, that's missing from the Ultra model.
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Current price: $1,499
- Original price: $1,699
If you told me at the start of the year that OnePlus, not Google or Samsung, would be making the best foldable phone that you can buy, I'd be in disbelief. But nearly 12 months later, I'm here to report that the OnePlus Open is, in fact, the best in its class, with a form factor, software suite, and price that shadows its competition. Right now, a trade-in of any phone in any condition sees $200 discounted from the OnePlus Open, making it a fantastic deal for a foldable.
Read the review: OnePlus Open
- Current price: $374
- Original price: $499
Google's Pixel A series offers core necessities at a reasonable price, and the latest Pixel 7a model is the perfect example. Even at its standard price of $499, you're getting a flagship-level camera system, the same software features found on Google's more expensive Pixels, and a fantastic 90Hz display. Now, for $125 less, one of the best-value phones on the market just got better.
Read the review: Google Pixel 7a
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $329
Bose has consistently been at the top of ZDNET's best headphones rankings, and for good reason. Its flagship QuietComfort 45 model features immersive noise cancellation, a sleek and timeless design, and some of the best audio output that ZDNET's headphones expert, Jada Jones, has heard. Right now, the same pair can be had at a $130 discount, making it a great pick-up for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.
Read the review: Bose QuietComfort 45
- Current price: $229
- Original price: $249
The iPhone's recent shift to USB-C from Lightning meant that Apple's most popular accessory would have to follow suit. Fortunately, the newest AirPods feature more than just a different look, they also support Conversation Awareness and a more responsive Adaptive Audio experience, meaning they'll adjust your volume levels as you go from listening to music to talking to someone nearby.
Read the review: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
The 15-inch MacBook Air offers the best of both worlds, combining the big-screen experience of Apple's MacBook Pro line with the portability of the Air. That's a recipe for success, especially if you're someone who's always on their feet. We're seeing one of the best discounts on the latest MacBook model during Black Friday, bringing it down to just $1,049.
Read the review: Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2)
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
A 50% discount makes it even harder to argue against buying Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. ZDNET's Maria Diaz decided to buy one over the regular iPad earlier this year and had no regrets. The Fire HD 8 Kids is built to withstand the rigors of children and supports customizable parental controls so you're always in the know of what your child can and can't do.
Read the review: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $800
Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think TVs, but its new U6K model is certainly worth considering. ZDNET's Artie Beaty reviewed the 65-inch model and praised it for offering plenty of entertainment features at a more accessible price than Samsung, Sony, and LG.
Read the review: Hisense 65-inch U6K TV
- Current price: $1,044
- Original price: $1,499
You'll find plenty of robot vacuum deals during the holiday shopping season, but the discounted Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni may be the one to buy. The model was just released and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a self-cleaning station, and some of the strongest suction power we've tested at 8,000Pa.
Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni