The best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
Black Friday is less than two weeks away. But if you're looking to get your shopping done early, we've got good news: Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many others already have tons of early holiday sales available. Find deep discounts on products like TVs, laptops, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more, so you don't have to stress during the frenzy of Thanksgiving week.
If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best early Black Friday deals
- iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $599 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $90 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $79 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Anker MagSafe Charger: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- GoPro HERO9 5K Streaming Action Camera: $200 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Sense 2: $198 (save $102 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $100 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Windows 11 Pro: $25 (save $175 at Stack Social)
- Costco membership: $60 (plus get a $40 gift card free at Stack Social)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: $60 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $179 (save $51 at Walmart)
- Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven: $299 (save $100 at Ooni)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20 at Amazon)
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station: $699 (save $300 at Ecoflow)
Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Yeedi by Ecovacs Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo: $500 (save $100 at Walmart)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $560 (save $90 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $330 (save $270 at Amazon)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $800 (save $100 at Amazon with coupon)
- OKP K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $106 (save $224 at Amazon)
- Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base: $455 (save $195 at Amazon)
Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 9: $349 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $299 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra: $679 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $280 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Watch: $278 (save $72 at Amazon)
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch: $38 (save $32 at Amazon)
Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $69 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple AirPods Max: $479 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $297 (save $53 at Amazon)
- JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $100 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $263 (save $117 at Amazon)
Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,499 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon: Free (save $800 at Verizon with trade in)
- Motorola Razr: $499 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge (2023) for $349 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7: $439 (save $160 at Woot)
Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch Q70C 4K TV: $1,198 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90C 4K HDR Smart TV: $2,798 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $9,998 (save $5,000)
- LG C3 65-inch 4K OLED: $1,597 (save $902)
- LG G3 65-inch 4K OLED: $2,260 (save $1,030)
Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H Photo)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $2,099 (save $1000 at B&H Photo)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $629 (save $2,059 at Lenovo)
- Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Computer: $499 (save $150 at Dell)
- Acer Chromebook 315 15-inch laptop: $179 (save $48 at Walmart)
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
