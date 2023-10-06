'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early October Prime Day Apple deals
Apple deals don't happen often, but when they do, the discounts can be big. The tech giant's phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and accessories are typically rather expensive, sometimes reaching thousands of dollars. But during Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, you'll be able to buy an Apple device at a discount.
Also: Best early October Prime Day deals
The October Prime Day event doesn't officially start until Tuesday, Oct. 10. But there are already several Apple deals available ahead of the sale. So whether you're in the market for a new MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, or something else, we have gathered the best October Prime Day Apple deals we could find so far, and we will continue to list our favorite deals during the event.
Best Apple deals for October Prime Day
These are the best deals overall we have found ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event:
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm: $350 (save $79)
- Apple Magic keyboard: $98 (save $31)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $199 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones: $478 (save $71)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): $500 (save $99)
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $599
We've found a reasonable discount on a fifth-generation iPad Air at Amazon. Set with a $99 discount, the tablet comes with an M1 processor, Liquid Retina Display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 64GB storage.
- Current price: $478
- Original price: $549
If you are hunting for a pair of premium headphones, you can enjoy a $71 discount on a pair of Apple headphones. These Apple AirPods Max headphones are wireless and include quality sound with active noise cancellation technologies.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $429
The Apple Watch Series 8 product line is also on sale at Amazon. We've spotted a $79 discount on an Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) model with GPS connectivity and a Midnight sport band.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $249
While providing high-quality audio, Apple AirPods can be easily lost. If you need a premium replacement set, Amazon is offering 20% off Apple's second-generation earbuds -- perfect for listening to music and streams while you're on the move.
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
Apple's MacBook Pro laptop range remains a popular option for workers and students alike. While the price point can be eye-watering for higher specs, during sales events, you can take advantage of decent discounts. Currently, you can save $250 on a 2022 MacBook Pro model with a 13-inch Retina display, an M2 chip, and 256GB storage.
More Amazon October Prime Day Apple deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's new event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct.11. Sales officially start at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.
The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.
While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
