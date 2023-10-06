'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Top Best Buy deals: MacBook, robot vacuums, and more
Even though Amazon's October Prime Day sale might seem like the crown jewel of October sales, it isn't the only place you can score tech deals. Best Buy is following Amazon's lead with deals that you can take advantage of throughout the month, including a 48-hour flash sale that, like Prime Big Deal Days, will officially kick off on Tuesday.
Whether you want to get ahead on your holiday shopping or just want to take the plunge on some of the latest tech you've been eyeing, Best Buy has a deal for you.
Also: Best early Prime Day deals
To help you sort and spot the best deals, we've rounded up deals from brands like iRobot, Apple, Garmin, and more, spanning tech essentials such as MacBooks, TVs, smartwatches, and more. Here are all of the top Best Buy deals available now.
Top Best Buy deals
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system (3 pack): $195 (save $105)
- Ring - Video Doorbell: $55 (save $45)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- GoPro - HERO10 Black Action Camera: $250 (save $100)
- Amazon - Echo Dot Smart Speaker: $23 (save $27)
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a ZDNET favorite, earning our robot vacuum reviewer's title for best iRobot vacuum. Some features that earned it first place included its PrecisionVision Navigation, three-stage cleaning system, and Clean Base, which allow it to deep clean and navigate your home while avoiding objects and self-emptying when full.
The Roomba j7+ is $200 off at Best Buy right now. If you were considering taking a plunge and making the already big investment, save yourself some money and buy it while a deal as big as this one is going on.
The Sony A95K is another ZDNET favorite, earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV is meant for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, with upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support.
The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $300 off right now.
ZDNET's smartwatch reviewer dubbed the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) GPS Smartwatch "Garmin's best modern GPS sports watch." The biggest pro of the watch is its vibrant AMOLED display, which rivals that of the Apple Watch and Galaxy models.
The watch is also equipped to track all of your lifestyle metrics such as steps, heart rate, sleep, and more. The watch typically retails at $900, but you can save $200 with Best Buy's deal.
Review: Epix (2nd Gen) review
If you are in the market for a new MacBook but don't want to break the bank, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with the M1 chip is a great option. Because it doesn't have Apple's latest chip, it is available at a lower price point and is still an extremely capable and efficient laptop.
I use this laptop as my personal laptop and have no complaints as it serves my everyday needs. Apple products rarely go on sale, and when it does it's usually minor, so the opportunity to save $250 is something you won't want to pass up on.
If you are doing holiday shopping, the JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of those items that is nearly guaranteed to make a perfect gift for everyone. As long as the person listens to music, which is mostly everyone, they could benefit from a good quality speaker.
This speaker provides up to 15 hours of playtime, is waterproof, and can connect to up to two devices. Most importantly, the speaker is a whopping 43% off at $200.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
In 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
