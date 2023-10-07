'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 15 best early October Prime Day headphones deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale may not start until Tuesday, but if you're looking for a new pair of headphones or thinking ahead to your holiday gift list, you'll already find lots of popular options on sale now. It's a great time to buy, with deeply discounted prices ahead of the Black Friday frenzy.
Whether you want over-ear headphones with active noise canceling, Bluetooth earbuds meant for exercising, or affordable headphones for casual listening, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals for headphones ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Best early headphones deals for October Prime Day
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen + Lightning): $199 (save $50)
- Apple EarPods with 3.5mm plug: $17 (save $13)
- Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds: $70 (save $30)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $50 (save $30)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones: $119 (save $131)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: $120 (save $30)
- Current price: $331
- Original price: $380
If you have high expectations for your headphones, you'll enjoy the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Their high-quality build, professional-grade sound quality, and long-lasting battery make them a pair of the best headphones out there.
Read the review: Sennheiser Momentum 4 hands-on: The best headphones for detail-oriented listeners
- Current price: $128
- Original price: $150
Sony's WH-CH720N headphones are the company's lightest headset ever, weighing in at 192 grams. The WH-CH720N share many of the same internal audio components as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, making them an affordable alternative to their high-quality counterpart.
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
Apple AirPods Max are some of the hottest headphones out there. They have industry-leading audio features, like noise-cancelation and Transparency Mode, and integrate seamlessly with your other Apple devices. These headphones are usually $550, so be sure to snag a pair while they're on sale.
Read the review: AirPods Max: Stunning sound and performance
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $170
The Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds deliver impeccable Transparency Mode, all-day battery life, and high-quality sound. Equipped with Apple's audio technology, the Beats Studio Buds Plus give both Android and Apple lovers a reliable and up-to-date pair of earbuds. Buy them now for $130, their lowest price ever.
Read the review: I recommend these Apple-owned earbuds to Android users, and they're on sale for Prime Day
- Current price: $279
- Original price: $299
Bose's QuietComfort II earbuds offer a snug fit, high-quality sound, and all-day battery life. These earbuds are a close second to Apple's AirPods Pro, and work well with both iOS and Android operating systems.
Read the review: Step aside, AirPods. There's a new ANC champion in town
More Prime Day 2023 headphones deals
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday, October 10, and ends Wednesday, October 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best pair of headphones?
We try a lot of headphones at ZDNET, and finding the best pair for you heavily depends on your headphone needs. If you want a pair of headphones for traveling, working, or studying, you'll want headphones like the Apple AirPods Max, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and Bose 700.
For strenuous and sweaty workouts, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Powerbeats Pro offer long battery life, high portability, and a sweatproof design.
What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET will be scouring the sale to find the best deals by category. Find the deals here:
