'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Best early October Prime Day laptop deals
If you missed Amazon's July Prime Day sale, don't worry: You'll be able to catch the retail giant's Prime Big Deal Days event running Tuesday Oct. 10 through Wednesday Oct. 11. Just like the last Prime Day sale, you'll see discounts and flash deals on tons of items across the entire site -- including laptops you need for school, work, and gaming.
Read more: Best early October Prime Day deals
Ahead of the October Prime Day sale, we've already found deep discounts on laptops from Razer, HP, and other brands from retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. You can also find great deals on storage devices, memory solutions, and home office accessories, too. Read on for the best laptop and laptop accessory deals you can find before the Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off.
Best laptop accessory early October Prime Day deals
- Anker 577 laptop docking station for $170 (save $130)
- HP 65W replacement laptop charger for $20 (save $10, plus an extra 6% with coupon)
- Anker 9-in-1 USB hub for $32 (save $38)
- Kensington MagPro 14-inch laptop privacy screen for $41 (save $10)
- Rioddas external CD/DVD drive for $18 (save $15)
Best memory and storage early October Prime Day deals
- Samsung 870 EVO 250GB SSD for $30 (save $30)
Best early October Prime Day laptop deals
- Current price: $2000
- Regular price: $3200
The Razer Blade 17 is a powerhouse of a laptop, built for content creation, gaming, and digital art. It's equipped with an Nvidia 3070Ti GPU, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 17-inch display gives you 1440p resolution as well as a 240Hz refresh rate.
- Current price: $1500
- Regular price: $2500
The Gigabyte Aorus YE5 17 is a high-end gaming laptop, outfitted with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for plenty of power and storage space for your gaming library. The 17.3-inch display gives you 1080p resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay.
- Current price: $1000
- Regular price: $1700
The HP Omen 16 is a gaming laptop that can double as a work computer with its understated and office-friendly design. It's built with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Corsair Voyager a1600
Save $510
- Current price: $1790
- Regular price: $2300
The Corsair Voyager a1600 is a laptop that was created with content creators in mind, integrating the Elgato StreamDeck into its design for streamlined workflow. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
Also: This laptop with a programmable touchbar is what the MacBook Pro should've been
- Current price: $1299
- Regular price: $1699
The MSI Creator Z16P is a laptop tailor-made for content creators and creative professionals. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
More early October Prime Day laptop deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days 2023 will take place on October 11 through October 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
While sifting through Amazon's Prime Day deal offerings as well as deals from competitors like Best Buy and Newegg, I kept these criteria in mind:
- Brand trust: It may be tempting to snap up that ultra-cheap laptop or accessory from an unfamiliar brand, but it's important to at least find the company's website before purchasing from them. If a cursory Google search only turns up Amazon links, chances are what you'll actually get isn't going to be what you paid for.
- Discounts and coupons: We've all scrolled through a retailer's deals page and scoffed at "markdowns" of 5% or just a few dollars. I made sure that each deal I featured on this list was marked down at least 15%, though I was able to find a few that were marked down by more than half.
- Exclusive, lightning, and invite-only deals: Amazon is slowly rolling out early deals in waves, with some being available only to Prime members, Prime members with a specific invitation link, or for a very short time. I've made sure that exclusive, lightning/flash, and invite-only deals are clearly labeled.
What is the best laptop?
My pick for the best laptop is the MacBook Pro M2. The updated CPU provides faster, more efficient processing as well as more power for rendering digital art or editing videos and photos. You can configure the MacBook Pro M2 with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 22 hours of use so you can go all day and night before you need to plug in.
What are the best October Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: